🧠 The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic
💡 Overview
BeeKeeper is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions.
BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases.
Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, MetaMinds manages risk, profit targets, and trailing stops with surgical accuracy.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Adaptive Trade Intelligence
The built-in Engine continuously monitors live market conditions and triggers entries only when technical alignment and price deviation thresholds are met.
✅ Multi-Layer Recovery System
Automatically manages drawdowns using step-based incremental logic. It increases position sizes strategically during retracements for faster recovery.
✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop Logic
Automatically tightens stop losses once positions enter profit zones, ensuring maximum profit retention while minimizing reversal losses.
✅ Dual Directional Trading
Independent trade logic for Buy and Sell positions allows BeeKeeper to hedge intelligently or switch bias dynamically based on EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and price confirmation.
✅ Auto Close-on-Target System
Once total account profit reaches your set recovery target, the EA instantly closes all positions, locking in profits and resetting for the next cycle.
✅ Safety Layers & Smart Control
-
Built-in margin checks prevent over-leveraging
-
Symbol validation before trading
-
Adjustable trade frequency and lot scaling
🧩 Technical Highlights
-
Entry Logic:
Uses EMA crossover & price deviation to determine Buy/Sell conditions.
-
Position Management:
-
Scalable position sizing via incremental multipliers
-
Recovery Take-Profit system
-
Auto trailing stop
-
-
Trade Validation:
Ensures margin, volume, and symbol integrity before each trade.
-
Comprehensive Reporting:
Generates a detailed Backtest Report (CSV) automatically after each test session for strategy performance tracking.
🔐 Safety and Stability
BeeKeeper is coded with strict MQL5 standards, ensuring low-latency execution, multi-symbol compatibility, and error handling.
It uses the CTrade class for reliable order execution with full margin validation and precision volume checks.
🧠 Summary
BeeKeeper combines smart logic, adaptive scaling, and disciplined money management — delivering a trading experience that’s both profitable and protective.
“Trade with intelligence, not emotion — let BeeKeeper do the thinking.”
