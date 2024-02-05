The BeeKeeper EA

🧠 The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic


💡 Overview

BeeKeeper is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions.
BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases.

Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, MetaMinds manages risk, profit targets, and trailing stops with surgical accuracy.

⚙️ Core Features

Adaptive Trade Intelligence
The built-in Engine continuously monitors live market conditions and triggers entries only when technical alignment and price deviation thresholds are met.

Multi-Layer Recovery System
Automatically manages drawdowns using step-based incremental logic. It increases position sizes strategically during retracements for faster recovery.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Logic
Automatically tightens stop losses once positions enter profit zones, ensuring maximum profit retention while minimizing reversal losses.

Dual Directional Trading
Independent trade logic for Buy and Sell positions allows BeeKeeper to hedge intelligently or switch bias dynamically based on EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and price confirmation.

Auto Close-on-Target System
Once total account profit reaches your set recovery target, the EA instantly closes all positions, locking in profits and resetting for the next cycle.

Safety Layers & Smart Control

  • Built-in margin checks prevent over-leveraging

  • Symbol validation before trading

  • Adjustable trade frequency and lot scaling

🧩 Technical Highlights

  • Entry Logic:
    Uses EMA crossover & price deviation to determine Buy/Sell conditions.

  • Position Management:

    • Scalable position sizing via incremental multipliers

    • Recovery Take-Profit system

    • Auto trailing stop

  • Trade Validation:
    Ensures margin, volume, and symbol integrity before each trade.

  • Comprehensive Reporting:
    Generates a detailed Backtest Report (CSV) automatically after each test session for strategy performance tracking.

🔐 Safety and Stability

BeeKeeper is coded with strict MQL5 standards, ensuring low-latency execution, multi-symbol compatibility, and error handling.
It uses the CTrade class for reliable order execution with full margin validation and precision volume checks.


🧠 Summary

BeeKeeper combines smart logic, adaptive scaling, and disciplined money management — delivering a trading experience that’s both profitable and protective.

“Trade with intelligence, not emotion — let BeeKeeper do the thinking.”





Önerilen ürünler
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Early Reversion Forex Ea with Rsi Adx Ma Strategy
Karen Peta Kenyon
4.84 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Neural Vertex – Forex majör ve minör pariteler için disiplinli bir mean-reversion Expert Advisor. 6 parite ve 5 yıllık veri (~1350 işlem) üzerinde test edilmiştir. RSI, ADX ve çift EMA onayını birleştirerek kanıta dayalı, yüksek doğrulukta giriş ve çıkış sinyalleri üretir. Martingale yok, grid yok – sadece şeffaf mantık, sıkı risk kontrolü ve isteğe bağlı trailing stop . Sürekli kazanç istikrarını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Konsept Piyasa türü : mean reversion – geçici aşırı
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (233)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Gold Surge
Sergey Fateev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Surge Gold Surge is a simple Expert Advisor trading on the XAUUSD instrument. There is no "artificial intelligence" in it, there is no rigged story, there is no guaranteed result that you will become a millionaire and the like. There is only a result here and now. live signal Recommendations Currency Pair : XAUUSD Time Frames : Any Minimum Deposit : $100 Account Type : ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. Brokers : Tickmill, Fusion Marketing To achieve the best results, it is cruc
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea, NoN fa scalping però quando apre hai una sorte di tranquillità che se anche fa il DD il p
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
Quantum Trend Fusion
Geoffrey Maina Kimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Trend Fusion EA – Unleash the Power of Hybrid Intelligence in Trading Quantum Trend Fusion EA is a next-generation, all-in-one Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand accuracy, adaptability, and results. Powered by a fusion of trend-following logic, reversal detection, dynamic filtering, and smart money concepts, this EA is engineered to capitalize on high-probability setups across all major sessions with minimal human intervention.   Core Logic Breakdown: Double Moving Avera
HaiWa Alone
Eka Jatnika
Uzman Danışmanlar
HaiWa Project'in 1990'dan bu yana programlama mantığında uzun deneyime sahip deneyimli bir programcı tarafından tasarlanan en son ürünü olan HaiWa Alone'a hoş geldiniz. HaiWa Alone, Hareketli Ortalama ve RSI göstergelerinin avantajlarını HaiWa Project'in ayrıcalıklı özellikleriyle birleştiren bir Forex Uzman Danışmanıdır (EA). Akıllı Karar Mantığı. Ana Özellikler: Temel Gösterge: Doğru teknik analiz için Hareketli Ortalama ve RSI kombinasyonunu kullanır. Akıllı Karar Mantığı: Ticaret stratejis
Voyager Trend Detector EA
Hong Chian Jack Yu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Voyager Trend Detector opens a position when it detects a new trend with the accompanying momentum from rising or falling candlesticks. A new trend happens when, after a period of consolidation, price performs a sudden rise or plunge. This is achieved with the crossover of moving averages, followed by a change in momentum arising from candlestick movements. Trailing stop is employed to protect profits. Voyager Trend Detector works well on EURUSD. A back test shows a realistic 13.9% profit over 2
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Bober Ready
Arnold Bobrinskii
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü ve kullanıcı dostu bir ticaret çözümü mü arıyorsunuz? Hazır stratejilere dayalı Bober Ready ticaret robotundan başka bir yere bakmayın. Optimize edilmiş ve ileriye dönük test edilmiş stratejileri kullanan bu ticaret robotu, piyasa verilerini analiz etmek ve gerçek zamanlı olarak akıllı ticaret kararları almak için tasarlanmıştır. Bober Ready robotu, her seviyeden tacirin erişimine açıktır. İster deneyimli bir profesyonel olun, ister yeni başlıyor olun, bu araç çok basit ayarlarla daha akı
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
DynamicEdge MT5
Katarzyna Zofia Czaban
Uzman Danışmanlar
[Channel for news and updates]  ,   [Guide on how to run EA] EA, gelişmiş yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimi ile çalışır, piyasa koşullarına gerçek zamanlı olarak sürekli uyum sağlar. Geçmiş veri analizi ve gerçek zamanlı yürütme ile Dynamic Edge, piyasanın önünde kalmanızı ve en iyi fırsatları yakalamanızı sağlar. Kesin kazanç tercih eden yatırımcılar için, Dynamic Edge isteğe bağlı geri kazanım alanı özelliği sunmaktadır. Bu ayar, işlem agresifliğini artırır ancak etkili bir şekilde kullanmak iç
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Expert Robocode Pro MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA uses a trending strategy based on numerous technical indicators "Moving Average" on the timeframe: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. The Expert Advisor uses elements from strategies such as Martingale, Grid and Averaging. In trading, up to 3 orders can be opened simultaneously on each of the currency pairs. The EA uses a partial order closing algorithm and hidden Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop. A multi-currency adviser trades in 17 currency pairs. EA uses time
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
ICT Smart Breakout EA
Jason Spencer Weeks
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu, ICT Kill Zones, Asian, London, dahil olmak üzere ticaret yapmak istediğiniz zaman aralıklarını geri test etmenize, girdileri ayarlamanıza ve ticaret yapmanıza olanak tanıyan bir Ters Kırılma Stratejisidir, NY am, veya NY pm ters koparma. Özetle, bir Koparma için En Yüksek Yüksek ve En Düşük Düşük'ü bulmak için aralığın başlangıç ve bitiş zamanlarını belirtirsiniz. Daha sonra, piyasa fiyatı aralığın En Düşük Düşük seviyesine dokunursa, bir Satın Al siparişi etkinleştirilir. Veya, aralığın En
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Haven Gold Daily Breakout
Maksim Tarutin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Haven Gold Daily Breakout , finans piyasalarındaki en popüler ve anlaşılır stratejilerden biri olan günlük aralık kırılımı ile işlem yapmak için oluşturulmuş tam otomatik bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Riskleri sıkı bir şekilde kontrol ederken ve duygusal kararları ortadan kaldırırken, yüksek volatilitesinden kâr elde etmek amacıyla özel olarak Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiştir. Diğer ürünlerim -> BURADA || Danışman Takibi -> GÖRÜNTÜLE İşlem Prensibi: Şeffaf ve Kanıtlanmış Bir Strateji "Kara
Alana MT5
Hugo Feruglio
3.6 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alana MT5, yapılandırılmış bir grid stratejisine dayalı, disiplinli bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Tek bir parite üzerinde net giriş mantığı ve sıkı risk kontrolüyle çalışır. Sistem, piyasa yapısına dayalı bir takip eden zarar durdur ve sermayeyi korumak için bir drawdown stop-loss içerir. Alana uzun vadeli kullanım için tasarlanmıştır; manuel optimizasyon veya sık ayarlamalar gerektirmez. Gerçek zamanlı performansı MQL5 Signals üzerinden takip edin: Sinyali Görüntüle Her 10 satışta fiyat 50 $ arta
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED OCTOBER DISCOUNT EVENT All Nova EAs now   $80   (was   $150 ) — save nearly   50% Or   rent for $30 / month Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems,
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (326)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KT Gold Nexus EA, altın spot piyasası (XAUUSD) için profesyonel olarak tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Geniş ve yüksek hassasiyetli tarihsel veriler kullanılarak geliştirilmiş olup, farklı piyasa rejimleri ve döngülerinde sıkı stres testlerinden ve sağlamlık kontrollerinden geçmiştir. Makine öğrenimi optimizasyonları da dahil olmak üzere gelişmiş algoritmik tekniklerden yararlanan bu EA, uzun vadeli istikrar için tasarlanmıştır. Sadece alış yönünde çalışır. Ticaret, sabır gerektiren bir yolc
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.51 (134)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.42 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.77 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.81 (52)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS: piyasa ile birlikte gelişen bir Uzman Danışman (EA) Yeni: Artık XAUUSD için yeni bir set de mevcut. Önemli: NEXUS’u kiralayıp beklediğiniz kârlılığı elde edemezseniz, bana mesaj gönderin; kira sürenizi hiçbir soru sormadan iki katına çıkarırız . Amacım, gerçek koşullarda sakin şekilde test edip değerlendirmenizi sağlamaktır. > Tüm içerikler (setler, kılavuz, destek, SSS ve güncellemeler) NEXUS HUB içinde toplanmıştır: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Birçok EA, piyasa değişene k
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.85 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor.
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Trend DCA
Pham Khanh Duy
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dolar Maliyet Ortalaması çok basit ve eski bir ticaret algoritmasıdır, ancak geçmişten bugüne çok kullanışlıdır. (Not. DCA Pro Trend AI'yi kiralayan ve satın alan tüm kullanıcıların, Kullanım Kılavuzunu almak ve takas öncesinde önerilen kurulumu almak için bana mesaj göndermeleri gerekmektedir) Ben bir tüccarım, 2009'dan itibaren ticarete başladım ve artık ticaret benim hayatım. Bu EA'yı tüm bilgilerimi, tüm ticaret tecrübelerimi, fon yönetimi tecrübelerimi baz alarak kodladım. Size bir soru
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.33 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Blitz   – Güvenli ve Etkili Bir Altın Ticaret Çözümü   Başlangıç promosyonu  Şu anki fiyatla yalnızca 1 kopya kaldı!  Sonraki fiyat: 699.99 $  Son fiyat: 1999.99$  MT4 sürümü   Merhaba! Ben EA Gold Blitz   , Diamond Forex Group ailesinin ikinci EA'sı olarak, altın (XAU/USD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlandım. Olağanüstü özellikler ve güvenliğe odaklanan bir yaklaşım ile, tüccarlara sürdürülebilir ve etkili bir altın ticaret deneyimi sunmayı vaat ediyorum.   EA Gold Blitz   farklı k
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
SFE Swing EA MT5
Joel Juanpere
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Türkçe Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Kurumsal Zekanın Özelleşmiş Ticaretle Buluştuğu Yer Algoritmik ticarette gerçek yapay zeka entegrasyonuna öncülük ettiğimizden beri, bu yaklaşımı çoklu piyasa döngüleri, ekonomik rejimler ve teknolojik evrimler boyunca geliştirdik. Uyarlanabilir makine öğreniminin nicel ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil ettiği inancımız olarak başlayan şey, bir endüstri yönü haline geldi. Versiyon 11.0, şimdiye kadarki en sofistike uygul
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The   4-Color MACD with Alerts   is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you   clear, color-coded visual signals   and   flexible alert options   for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to   quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive   real-time notifications . Key Features   Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MAC
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator MT5
Bin Jumahat Johan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders identify trend directions and spot key crossovers between two popular moving averages: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want visual clarity , custom alerts , and reliable trend signals across any symbol or timeframe. Features EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving averages with color-coded tr
FREE
Advanced Trend and Momentum Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
4-Color MACD with Alerts — Advanced Trend & Momentum Indicator The 4-Color MACD with Alerts is an enhanced version of the classic MACD indicator, designed to give you clear, color-coded visual signals and flexible alert options for smarter trading decisions. This custom MACD is perfect for traders who want to quickly interpret market momentum , identify trend changes, and receive real-time notifications . Key Features Four Color Histogram Orange : MACD > 0, Signal < MACD (uptrend weakeni
FREE
Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator
Bin Jumahat Johan
Göstergeler
DMATI – Dual Moving Average Trend Indicator DMATI   is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator designed to help traders   identify trend directions   and   spot key crossovers   between two popular moving averages:   EMA (Exponential Moving Average)   and   SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average) . It’s perfect for traders who want   visual clarity ,   custom alerts , and   reliable trend signals   across any symbol or timeframe. Features   EMA & SMMA Trend Display Automatically plots two moving av
FREE
Filtrele:
Volodymyr Dromov
952
Volodymyr Dromov 2024.03.14 18:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt