Ultimate Trader MT4

3
********* 60% discount . you can buy this amazing EA at $280 now. (the price before the discount was $700).  *********

Ultimate Trader MT4 is a completely automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading. 

All trades are protected by stop loss. the EA uses one same stop-loss for all the trades in one circle so the risk is limited with a safe lot size.

The EA contains a special DrawDown control function.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.


Some features:

  • The EA has strategies for trading 28 currency pairs (AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDJPY,CADCHF, ...)  
  • The EA Contains a special drawdown control function                   

                           LIVE SIGNALS (real money accounts):                                                                                                              

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT4 28Pairs Signal 12                                                                                                 

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT5 4Pairs Signal 2

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT5 9Pairs Signal 7

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT5 21Pairs Signal 9

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT5 28Pairs Signal 10

                                                                                                  Ultimate Trader MT4 28Pairs Signal 11

Info:

  • Settings are on the comment section #1
  • the EA should be run on M15 time frame charts
  • use different MagicNumber for each chart

Some of important Inputs:

  • ChooseEA : there are 28 options ( AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDJPY,CADCHF, ... )
  • OpenLongTrades
  • OpenShortTrades
  • StopLoss : stop loss per points
  • TakeProfit : take profit per points
  • MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
  • TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
  • MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders

  • MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
  • FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
  • IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

*** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***


Recensioni 3
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
826
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2025.02.26 01:01 
 

Very good EA, easy to install and configure... works perfectly and is profitable... thank you...

Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
826
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2025.02.26 01:01 
 

Very good EA, easy to install and configure... works perfectly and is profitable... thank you...

Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
607
Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2024.07.11 11:11 
 

обычный мартингейл потерял 400 долларов.сжигатель аккаунтов

vahidhatefi
166
vahidhatefi 2024.03.03 11:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Barat Ali Rezai
4916
Risposta dello sviluppatore Barat Ali Rezai 2024.03.04 15:26
thanks for your feedback.
