AlphaTrend AM

The presented indicator, based on the volatility readings of a financial instrument plots dynamic S/R levels on the price chart.

The indicator determines the trend and points to possible entry points formed by local highs/lows.

The indicator allows you to notify the user of its signals by sending messages to the terminal and e-mail.

The indicator does not repaint or recalculate.

Signals when working with the indicator:

  • The appearance of a red arrow above the price chart is a possible start of a downward trend;
  • The appearance of a green arrow below the price chart is a possible start of an upward trend;
  • Line - S/R levels.
Configurable indicator parameters:
  • Period_ATR - the chart period for which the volatility of the financial instrument is taken to set the indicator filter; 
  • Factor_ATR - the indicator sensitivity to the volatility of the financial instrument; 
  • Number_of_bars_calculated - the number of bars on which the indicator will be calculated and displayed (> 300); 
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the indicator signal;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.

    Attention:

    Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

    To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

    It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

    With respect and best wishes,

    Andriy Matviyevs'kyy


    P.S.

    If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

    I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



