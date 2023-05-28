ASC Signal AM

A signal indicator marking buy/sell points.

In this version, it is supplemented with optimal SL points.

Recommended for use in conjunction with a trend indicator to filter signals.

The indicator has only one adjustable parameter that determines its sensitivity, which greatly simplifies setting the indicator to the current market and the user's trading style.

Indicator signals are given only after the full formation of the bar.

The indicator can be used to trade any market.

Its basic parameters perform well in most situations.

At the same time, before starting trading, you should choose the most effective indicator settings for the user's trading style.

The indicator is designed to enter the market and place a protective stop order.

The indicator does not have the functionality to select the moment of closing a position.

At the same time, the position opened by the signal of this indicator can be controlled on a smaller TF.

The indicator signal to buy, on a smaller TF than the position to sell was opened, is a signal that the option of closing the position should be considered.

The indicator signal to sell, on a smaller TF than the position to buy was opened, is a signal that the option of closing the position should be considered.

Suitable for all markets;

Not redrawn;

Intuitive and simple;

It can be useful for both beginners and experienced traders;

Allows you to identify market entry points where there is a high probability of a significant price movement sufficient for a successful transaction;

Allows you to identify the points at which stop orders should be set.

RISK - indicator sensitivity;

Distance - distance from the price chart to the indicator signal;



Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the indicator signal;

Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;

Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.

When a buy signal appears (a signal below the low of the last formed bar), a pending buy stop order is placed one point above the high of such a bar (plus the spread);

When a sell signal appears (the signal is higher than the high of the last formed bar), a sell stop order is placed one pip below the low of such a bar;

Chart points where indicator signals are located are a good choice for setting protective stop orders;

Take into account the trend of a longer period. Don't forget - the trend is your friend.