RSI 4x Candles AM

The presented indicator displays in the form of colored candles the signals of the intersections of four RSI indicators of different periods.

The candle turns red when the values ​​of the first indicator are less than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indicator are less than the values ​​of the fourth indicator.

The candle turns blue when the values ​​of the first indicator are greater than the values ​​of the second indicator and the values ​​of the third indicator are greater than the values ​​of the fourth indicator.

In other cases, the candles are colored grey.

Application rules:

The appearance of the first candle colored red is a sell signal.

The appearance of the first candle colored in blue is a buy signal.

The appearance of the first gray candle signals a possible change in the direction of price movement and pulling up Stop Loss levels.

The indicator is designed for trading pending orders.

The confirmation of the signal is the overcoming by the price of the high/low of the bar on which the signal was given.

Settings:

RSI1_period (>1) - period of the first RSI;

RSI1_price - price of the first RSI;

RSI2_period (>RSI1_period) - second RSI period;

RSI2_price - price of the second RSI;

RSI3_period (>1) - period of the third RSI;

RSI3_price - price of the third RSI;

RSI4_period (>RSI3_period) - period of the fourth RSI;

RSI4_price - price of the fourth RSI.

Attention: Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future. To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received. It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade. With respect and best wishes, Andriy Matviyevs'kyy

P.S. If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better. I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.



