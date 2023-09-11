Drawdown Alert

4.5

Drawdown Alerts

Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator.

Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.

This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached.

Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance.

You can customize Drawdown Alerts for
  1. Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down
  2. X
  3. Y
  4. Color
  5. Number of decimal digits
  6. Popup messages and sound - Turn  on / off  notifications
  7. Notification function via Meta Quotes ID has been added.
  8. Drawdown alert level ( % )
There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

    Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

    Thank you very much for your reviews and comments

    That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

    Create by: Zero Fairness



    İncelemeler 3
    Mert Kurt
    307
    Mert Kurt 2024.05.14 12:33 
     

    Thank you very much, its great simple to use it. I liked it

    Adam Vargas
    18
    Adam Vargas 2024.10.23 16:13 
     

    Great EA, does the job. I wish it would have a little more functionality for tailoring. Example: When the EA hits the drawdown limit it does triggers a notification, however it triggers a notification/alarm every time it hits drawdown, this means that every second that there is a price change outside the limits of drawdown a alarm triggers, which this could be in the thousands of alarms. If we could change this to say only trigger a alarm once every 15 minutes or something this would make this EA perfect.

