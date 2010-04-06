Close All Selected Chart

Close All Selected Chart

Overview:

This is one of the smart choices to help you make your trading management a lot easier.

Especially when you have to manage a large number of orders. This utility will work like a helping hand to close all the unrelated order windows in less than no time, plus without making any kind of unwanted effects.

:: 3 simple steps to use ::

1. Select your chart window. 

2. Click "Close All"

3. Click "OK"

Note:

For the better understanding on how this utility works, please view an attached video.

Thanks to all the supports, And feel free to let us know your comments, so the author can respond to your feedback in the form of cost-effective solutions that fit very well with users' needs.


Close Pending Active chart
Sakda Prempreenon
Yardımcı programlar
Close Pending Active chart. Closing - Deleting, all pending orders For only the window you selected Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Key Features: Effortless Order Management: This script streamlines your trading by allowing you to close all pending orders on the active chart with a single click. Comprehensive Order Handling: It's not just about market orders! Our script closes Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders, ensuring a thorough
Modify TP SL Multi Order
Sakda Prempreenon
Yardımcı programlar
Modify  TP SL  Multi-Order Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. Looking for an easy-to-use multiple trading helper? This is the right choice! Why? + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Stop Loss & Take Profit for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell , Buy , Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the select
Modify TP SL Pending Orders
Sakda Prempreenon
Yardımcı programlar
Modify TP SL Pending Orders Selected chart. Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it. This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders. + User-friendly utility + Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically + Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop + Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values + The indicator works only on the selected window. There's no
