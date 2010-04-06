Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Modify TP SL Pending Orders

Selected chart.

Please leave a review about this product to help other users benefit from it.

This script avoids modifying existing BUY and  SELL ( TP & SL ) orders.

+ User-friendly utility
+ Help adjusting Take Profit and Stop Loss points for all your running orders automatically
+ Compatible with orders Sell Limit , Buy Limit , Sell Stop , Buy Stop
+ Easily edit all orders with appropriate new P&L values

+ The indicator works only on the selected window.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

Thank you very much for your reviews and comments

That is also an encouragement for making my new indicator.

Create by: Zero Fairness


