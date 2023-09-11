Drawdown Alert
- Indicateurs
- Sakda Prempreenon
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 23 septembre 2023
Drawdown Alerts
Free ! Meta Trader 4 Indicator.
This Drawdown Alerts indicator shows the drawdown percentage in real time and alerts you when the limit you specify is reached.
Calculation of drawdown depends on the amount of the trade balance.
- Corner - Left , Right , Up , Down
- X
- Y
- Color
- Number of decimal digits
- Popup messages and sound - Turn on / off notifications
- Notification function via Meta Quotes ID has been added.
- Drawdown alert level ( % )
Create by: Zero Fairness
