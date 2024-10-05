Scientific Calculator MT4

The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.



General Description



The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:

Integer and real numbers.

Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).

Mathematical and trigonometric functions .

. Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain the function’s argument(s).

Full stop (.) as decimal point and comma (,) as function’s arguments separator.

The mathematical/trigonometric functions are used by writing the respective name after “Math” and one or two arguments inside parentheses, separated by a comma in this last case. For instance, “MathLog10()” and “MathPow()” would be “Log10(argument)” and “Pow(argument1,argument2)”, respectively. List of names that correspond to the available functions:

Abs, Arccos, Arcsin, Arctan, Ceil, Cos, Exp, Floor, Log, Log10, Max, Min, Mod, Pow, Rand, Round, Sin, Sqrt, Tan.

Note: “MathRand()” is only executed with “GetTickCount()” as the argument of “MathSrand()”, it’s used without anything inside parentheses – simply writing “Rand()”.

Additionally, the expression has the following properties:

The scientific, engineering and E notations are allowed.

The mathematical constants “Pi” and “e” are available (simply writing the respective letter(s)).

The multiplication needs to be explicitly indicated (through the respective symbol).

The system is case-insensitive.

The space ( ) is allowed and doesn’t affect the expression’s calculation.

The input expression is limited to 255 characters.

Examples of a number representation using various notations: “0.0000325” (decimal), “3.25*10^-5” (scientific), “32.5*10^-6” (engineering) and “32.5E-6” (E).

Note: The meaning/function of the symbol “e” depends on the context it’s placed, for instance, “1e+1=10” (as E notation) and “1*e+1=3.718...” (as constant).

IMPORTANT! The script doesn’t verify if the input expression fulfils all the requirements, namely if it obeys syntax/standard rules, hence, any infringement of these leads to

an unreliable result.

Input Parameters



Display Mode: Expression’s result’s display mode, enable selecting the Alert, Comment or Print function, which presents the information in a pop-up window, in the chart window (to which the script attaches) or in the Experts tab of the Terminal window, respectively.

Math Expression: Science, engineering and mathematics expression to be calculated.

Conclusion



The Scientific Calculator is a helpful and efficient tool regarding the expressions calculation of science, engineering and mathematics, enabling a simple and intuitive setting of the expressions to compute.



