Close Pending Active chart.

Closing - Deleting, all pending orders For only the window you selected

  1. Effortless Order Management: This script streamlines your trading by allowing you to close all pending orders on the active chart with a single click.

  2. Comprehensive Order Handling: It's not just about market orders! Our script closes Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders, ensuring a thorough cleanup of your trading positions.

  3. User-Friendly Interface: The script provides a clear and user-friendly interface, ensuring that you're in control every step of the way.

  4. Confirmation Prompt: To avoid accidental executions, the script prompts you to confirm your action with a simple  " OK "  or  " Cancel "  dialog.

There's nothing to worry about, including a freezing screen and any kind of effects on other chart windows.

    Disclaimer: This script is a trading tool and not financial advice. Use it at your own risk and consult with a qualified financial advisor if needed.

    Create by: Zero Fairness


