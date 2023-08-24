Fast Symbol Changer

I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer

Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter.

If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols.

Drag an drop the panel with the green button.





In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.