History data loader
- Yardımcı programlar
- Florian Riedrich
- Sürüm: 1.0
The utility is useful when you have to load history data for many symbols and timeframes.
It loads the symbol used in the market watch. One symbol is scanned for all timeframes. Then the charts will be closed and the next symbol is scanned.
You cannot abort the operation. Wait till it is done.
This is awesome!. I asked the EA to execute the history search and it acted like Terminator...non stop until getting all that is connected to my terminal. You can see the folders full of files after the job , let it work alone some time. It opens the charts while it is working and closes them very fast. So now I am watching the signal and the other developments because this is EA shows our mql5 colleague is clever and does good jobs. Thanks a lot!