Fast Symbol Changer
- Indicateurs
- Florian Riedrich
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 10 septembre 2023
I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer
Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter.
If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols.
Drag an drop the panel with the green button.
In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.
It is easy to use.