Fast Symbol Changer

4

I was looking for a lean symbol changer. I could not find any. Normally other products hide lot's of screen space. So I developed a very lean symbol changer

Just click on the 2 currencies you want to combine. The order does not matter.

If you miss some pairs, you can add up to 5 custom symbols. Please make sure, your broker support your custom symbols.

Drag an drop the panel with the green button.


In future I plan to include suffix and prefix als well.

Recensioni
ttanaka
54
ttanaka 2024.01.29 09:48 
 

It is easy to use.

[Eliminato] 2024.06.03 09:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Florian Riedrich
1832
Risposta dello sviluppatore Florian Riedrich 2024.06.03 14:29
Thanks for your precise feedback!
seek00er
14
seek00er 2024.05.21 16:38 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Florian Riedrich
1832
Risposta dello sviluppatore Florian Riedrich 2024.05.21 17:49
Iam glad it helps! Unfortunately not for MT5. I don't have time to convert it.
ttanaka
54
ttanaka 2024.01.29 09:48 
 

It is easy to use.

Florian Riedrich
1832
Risposta dello sviluppatore Florian Riedrich 2024.01.29 16:13
Thanks for the rating. What do you miss to give 5🌟?
LKZ
1477
LKZ 2023.09.24 10:50 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Florian Riedrich
1832
Risposta dello sviluppatore Florian Riedrich 2023.09.28 11:10
very welcome! :-)
fileo7788
74
fileo7788 2023.09.03 10:14 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Florian Riedrich
1832
Risposta dello sviluppatore Florian Riedrich 2023.09.03 15:52
This was the goal. Iam glad it helps
