TPS Gold Scalper Pro

1

TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution

Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms.

Minimum Equity : 300 $

Trading Timeframes : M15

Recommended pair - XAUUSD


New Version 1.10 :-

                         Update :- Money Management ( Auto & Fix Lot Setup )

                         LowRiskPreset = Low Risk Set 20% annual (0.25% load)
                         MidRiskPreset = Mid Risk Set 40% annual (0.5% load)
                         HighRiskPreset = Significant Risk Set 80% annual (1.0% load)
                         ExtremeRiskPreset = High Risk Set 120% annual (1.5% load)
                         LotsEquity = Dynamic Lot based on Equity
                         LotsBalance = Dynamic Lot based on Balance
                         LotsDepositLoad = Lots based on Deposit load
                         FixedLots = Fixed Lot

EA Settings:

It appears you've provided a configuration or settings file for a trading strategy or trading adviser associated with Trading Public School. This file contains various parameters and settings that can be adjusted to configure the behavior of the trading strategy. Here's a breakdown of the key sections and settings:


ShowPanel:

  • This setting is set to "true," suggesting the display of a trading panel or user interface.

Strategy_Setting:

  • The setting "Select the strategy settings and symbols used" suggests the choice of trading strategy and symbols.

Use_TimeFrame:

  • Set to "M15," indicating the use of a 15-minute time frame for trading analysis.

Symbols:

  • Specifies the trading symbols to be used, "XAUUSD" and "GOLD" in this case.

Section A3 and A4: These sections are also currently empty, possibly meant for additional strategy-related settings.

Strategy_Setting_SL:

  • Indicates settings related to Stop Loss (SL).

GridSL:

  • Set to "5000.0," likely representing a specific value for Stop Loss.

HideSL:

  • Set to "true," suggesting that the Stop Loss might be hidden or not displayed.

Section A11 and A12: These sections appear to be placeholders for further settings related to risk management and Stop Loss.

MM_Setting:

  • Contains various settings related to money management.

AllowOpeningNewGrid:

  • Set to "true," allowing the opening of new trading grids.

LotSizingMethod:

  • Set to "5," indicating the method used for lot sizing.

LotSizingValueFixed:

  • Set to "0.01," likely representing a fixed lot size.

LotSizingValueDynamic:

  • Set to "10000.0," possibly representing a dynamic lot size.

Other settings: These settings control maximum lot size, hedging, trading on holidays, and more.

Section A5 to A10: These sections appear to be placeholders for various trading-related settings but are currently empty.

Grid_Setting:

  • Contains settings related to grid distance and multipliers.

TradeDistance:

  • Set to "350," indicating a specific trade distance.

TradeMultiplier_2nd, TradeMultiplier_3rd, TradeMultiplier_6th:

  • These settings control multipliers for different trades.

MaximumTrades:

  • Specifies the maximum number of trades.

GridLevelToStart:

  • Indicates the starting grid level.

KeepOriginalProfitLotSize:

  • Set to "false," possibly suggesting that original profit lot sizes are not retained.

Section A13 to A16: These sections appear to be placeholders for various settings related to the trading grid but are currently empty.

Strategy_Setting_TP:

  • Contains settings related to Take Profit (TP).

InitialTP:

  • Set to "100.0," possibly representing an initial TP value.

WeightedTP:

  • Set to "true," suggesting the use of weighted TP.

BreakEvenAfterThisLevel:

  • Set to "0," indicating a specific grid level for implementing a break-even strategy.

Other TP-related settings: These settings control TP behavior.


Please note that this configuration file is specific to a trading strategy and its parameters. Proper understanding and careful adjustment of these parameters are essential before implementing any trading strategy. Trading involves significant risks, and it's advisable to thoroughly test any strategy in a demo environment before using it in live trading. Additionally, consider seeking advice from financial professionals or experts in algorithmic trading.


Key Features:

  1. Precise Scalping Strategy: TPS Gold Scalper Pro is optimized for scalping, allowing you to take advantage of quick market movements and generate profits within minutes.

  2. Customizable Lot Size: Take control of your risk management with the option to set your preferred lot size, ensuring your trades align with your risk tolerance and trading goals.

  3. Flexible Distance Settings: Tailor your trading strategy by manually adjusting the distance for both BUY and SELL orders. This flexibility lets you adapt to various market conditions with ease.

  4. Advanced Technical Indicators: Benefit from the expertise of the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, which uses the EMA 10/13 crossover, MACD main line above/below signal line,  ATR, TPS_CAS and AO cross above/below 0 to make informed trading decisions.

  5. Real-time Monitoring: Stay informed about your trading activities with real-time updates on key metrics such as account balance, equity, margin, and more.

  6. User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface provides clear visualizations of market data, trade signals, and account information, ensuring you always have a comprehensive view of your trading performance.

  7. Efficient Order Execution: TPS Gold Scalper Pro swiftly executes your trading orders, minimizing delays and ensuring that you enter and exit the market at the optimal moments.

Why Choose TPS Gold Scalper Pro:

  • Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, TPS Gold Scalper Pro has demonstrated its ability to consistent profits through its scalping strategy.

  • Easy Setup: Getting started is hassle-free. Simply install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and customize your preferred settings to match your trading style.

Unlock the potential of scalping with the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA. Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on this cutting-edge tool to navigate the fast-paced world of forex scalping. Download and start trading smarter today.





Note: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always exercise proper risk management and ensure you have a solid understanding of the forex market before trading with real funds.



Önerilen ürünler
Currency crosses
Fuguang Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency balance hedging arbitrage is a common currency arbitrage method in the original quantitative trading, but conventional hedging arbitrage is not easy to achieve due to spreads, slippage, swaps, handling fees and other reasons. In order to achieve profits, we have made optimizations in this strategy, breaking the concept of balanced arbitrage, using factors such as the judgment of entry opportunities, the staggered entry time, and increasing or decreasing the position of currency pairs, e
UprZone 18 Forbidden
Shi Chao Ma
Uzman Danışmanlar
**MetaTrader 4 için DualStrategyEA - Akıllı Çift Motorlu Alım Satım Sistemi**   **Temel Kavram**   DualStrategyEA yenilikçi bir çift strateji sistemi olarak:   - **Aralık Kırılma Stratejisi**: Trend başlangıç momentumunu yakalar   - **Dinamik Izgara Stratejisi**: Yatay piyasalarda kârı sabitler   Bu tamamlayıcı stratejiler "tüm piyasa koşullarına uygun alım satım motoru" oluşturur.   **Kuantum Sinir Ağları** strateji ağırlıklarını gerçek zamanlı optimize eder (XAUUSD, GBPUSD vb. varlıklara
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Versiyonu : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 "KingKong" Uzman Danışmanı (EA), Forex piyasası için tasarlanmış, piyasa likiditesinin arttığı dönemlerde devreye giren bir çıkış stratejisinden yararlanan gelişmiş bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, ticaret hacmi arttığında meydana gelen önemli fiyat hareketlerinden yararlanmak ve işlemlerin piyasa aktivitesinin en uygun anlarında yürütülmesini sağlamak için tasarlanmı
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Uzman Danışmanlar
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
MARSI Pro Adaptive RSI and MA System
Jurijs Gulkevics
Uzman Danışmanlar
MARSI Pro , MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, trend takip ve ortalama dönüş stratejilerini güçlü bir risk yönetim modülüyle birleştiren otomatik bir işlem sistemidir. Forex piyasaları için tasarlanmış olup şunları içerir: Temel Bileşenler: Hibrit Sinyal Üretimi Hareketli Ortalama (MA) Kırılımı : Özelleştirilebilir bir MA ile fiyat kesişimleri yoluyla trend dönüşlerini tespit eder. RSI Onayı : RSI aşırı alım/aşırı satım seviyelerini kullanarak yanlış sinyalleri filtreler. Martingale Mantığı : Zara
LordEA
Igor Pereira Calil
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the PORTUGUESE version, to buy the ENGLISH version, visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103149 GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies. We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA i
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Milch Cow Harmonic
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
Milch Cow Harmonic EA "Tool designed to trade 28 currency pairs according to 88 harmonic patterns plus one customized according to your parameters The expert graph interface guides you to the pattern names when passing over the pattern circle You can activate or disable any number of currency pairs and patterns for your trade by clicking on the currency pair circle or the harmonic pattern (green = activate    red = disable) You can set more than one time frame within which the expert will look f
Two hearts zone trading EA by VUK
Vajahat Ullah Khan
Uzman Danışmanlar
VUK tarafından geliştirilen Two Hearts Zone Trading EA'yı tanıtmaktan gurur duyarız (En iyi uygulama kopmalar, arz ve talep bölgeleri, tersine dönüşler vb.). ZONE ticaret tutkunları için en üst düzey araç olan bu güçlü ticaret robotu, ZONE ticaret stratejisini gezinmede otomatik destek sağlayarak ticaret deneyiminizi artırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Two Hearts Zone Trading EA ile tüccarlar, hassasiyet ve verimlilikle ZONE ticaretine kolayca katılabilirler. Deneyimli bir tüccar mısınız yoksa yeni ba
Ronz Scalper Eurusd
Tran Quoc Trung
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders. This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase. As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time. Trade Information The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Bekleyen Emir Hassasiyetiyle Akıllı Kopuş "Nusantara", mesafeli bekleyen emir yürütme ile geliştirilmiş ve risk yönetimi değiştirme sistemiyle donatılmış bir kopuş kutusu stratejisine dayalı bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Değişen piyasa özellikleri karşısında esnek kalan otomatik, güvenli bir strateji isteyen ciddi yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Ana Strateji: Ko
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Uzman Danışmanlar
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Cyborg Botz
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The     Cyberosaurus  bot is an innovative next-generation bot that serves as a powerful tool for trading in the classic Forex market and with cryptocurrencies (for corresponding brokers). It operates with the majority of pairs, so it is advisable to test it before using it on a specific pair. It is specifically designed to work with these markets, without the ability to trade other assets such as stocks or indices. The main control parameters of the bot are presented in a convenient and conci
QuickSilver
Giordan Cogotti
Uzman Danışmanlar
"With this preset, all the potentials of QuickSilver are exploited simultaneously, EUR-GBP M15 Chart.":   LinkPreset "QuickSilverEA"   is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the forex market, tailored to work with the EURGBP currency pair during the overnight session from 22:00 to 05:00 (GMT). The software implements a sophisticated trading strategy based on advanced algorithms and key variables: Multi-Timeframe Analysis:   "QuickSilverEA" conducts comprehensive analysis across
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
Red Shark
Elie Almachaalany
Uzman Danışmanlar
RED SHARK EA – Smart, Ruthless, and Built to Hunt Shorts Red Shark is a sell-only trading system designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.   Based on a layered parabolic mesh logic with adaptive spacing and dynamic recovery, this EA thrives in bearish or ranging markets by capitalizing on micro-movements and pullbacks. Originally launched as "WiT", the core logic has been refined and reborn under a more aggressive identity: Red Shark.   It enters only SELL positions and adapts
Green Frog EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtım: En İyi Profesyonel EA Uzmanı - Green Frog EA Forex ticaretinin hızla ve kararlı bir şekilde hareket ettiği dünyada, yanınızda güvenilir bir müttefik bulunmak fark yaratabilir. İşte karşınızda Green Frog EA: eşi benzeri olmayan bir hassasiyet ve verimlilik sunan en iyi profesyonel Expert Advisor (EA). Green Frog EA, forex endüstrisindeki yılların deneyimiyle birleşen son teknolojik ilerlemelerin bir kanıtıdır. Uzman traderlar ve yazılım mühendislerinden oluşan bir ekip tarafından geli
Rebate Hunter
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman Açıklaması: Stratejik korunma ve ortalama teknikleri aracılığıyla maksimum getiri arayan bilgili yatırımcılar için titizlikle tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir araç olan "Rebate Hunter" Uzman Danışman'ı sunuyoruz. Bu gelişmiş algoritma, MetaTrader platformunda sorunsuz bir şekilde çalışır ve piyasa dalgalanmalarından yararlanmak ve kullanıcıları için ön
MAD Scalper Expert Advisor
Conor Dailey
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAD - Moving Average Distance The MAD Scalper Expert Advisor uses ATR and the distance to a moving average to determine if price has the potential for reversion (mean reversion). Trades are closed when price returns to mean (moving average) + buffer. We use ATR as our MA_Buffer. MAD includes an averaging feature. The range is determined by ATR and the RangeMultiplier. The higher the RangeMultiplier the further apart the averaging trades will be. Works on all time frames and pairs. Suggestions:
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
EA Eagle Trade Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of custom indicators; trading is carried out on 4 time frames. The expert uses the adaptive system for determining market entries for trading, which determines the most appropriate moment for opening an order. The adviser trades according to numerous patterns on currency pairs. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Use multicurrency testing for 11 currency
Start Trade Real
Dmitry Shutov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Это самая полная и продвинутая версия эксперта Start Trade. Отлично зарекомендовавшая себя. Ссылка:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/39225 В платной версии вы получаете: более проработанную механику Траллинга ордеров. более прочная связь между параллельно открытыми валютными парами. дальнейшие обгрейды и поддержку. Коротко о главном. Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Идеален для быстрого разгона депозита!!! Подходит для мультивалютной торговли. Невосприимчивость к больш
Long power rsi
Kevin Michael Jones
Uzman Danışmanlar
* Symbol EURUSD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * Automatic advisor, trade preferably on the following assets: EUR/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD, EUR/JPY. * The advantage of this advisor is that it does not include a martingale and trading is carried out using stop losses and take profit. * Has been tested for more than 2 years in the strategy tester. You can download the demo version yourself and view it for any period of time if necessary. * The Expert Advisor is based on data from several indicators. Rsi
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Uzman Danışmanlar
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Scalper PRO: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve Konfigürasyon Dosyaları: Satın alma sonrası kılavuz ve konfigürasyon dosyaları için benimle iletişime geçiniz. Fiyat: Lisans satış sayısına göre artar. Kalan Kopya Sayısı: 3 Altın, finansal piyasalardaki en volatil varlıklardan biri olarak işlem yapmak büyük bir hassasiyet, titiz analiz ve etkili risk yönetimi gerektirir. Golden Scalper PRO , tam da bu ilkeleri sağlam ve sofistike bir sistemde birleştirmek üzere geliştirilmiştir v
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Uzman Danışmanlar
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading in currency pairs. ATTENTION IT IS IMPORTANT: Do not use this system for trading and testing without individual set files for the selected broker. Marrykey stock Indexes is a scalper system built on the hybrid combinatory Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is equipped with 6 different strategies and designed primarily to work on US stock indices such as S & P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. The system is capable of operating on frames from M5 to
The seed of a big tree
Jun Feng
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic EA based on price fluctuation, it uses principle of special recognition of price and balance. The parameters are simple and adaptable,the EA can deal with shock, trend, data, news and other types of market, and the performance is stable. Run timeframe: the results are the same in any period. Execution demonstration of the EA can be viewed in the links below: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/470101 Requirements and suggestions Please use this EA on EURUSD H1 timeframe, V
Chicken peck rices
Jun Feng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Chicken peck rices This is a short-term EA what based on price breakthroughs,and the parameters are simple and adaptable. Requirements: Run timeframe: H1; The type of account:ECN,spread of currency≤3,for example,EURUSD,USDJPY,and others. The minimum spread for order modification:0,it means that the minimum distance is zero between setting stop loss or take profit and current price. You must use the required accounts to ensure the reliability of profit. Input parameters: explanation=chicken peck
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Pisces EA
Nuttawut Khiawkiri
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs. this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following  strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures. Live myfxbook : Pisces EA  ------------------- We provide Forex Analyst signals,
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Wizard
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Эксперт для работы на основных валютных парах. Открытие сделок на основе анализа ценового движения. Вход в рынок отложенными динамическими ордерами, всегда выставляет StopLoss  и  TakeProfit, не использует мартингейл и усреднение. Робот не выходит за границы заложенной в него стратегии, соблюдает заданный уровень риска и контролирует расширения спреда, выбирая наиболее благоприятные моменты входа в сделку. Для эффективной работы желательно провести оптимизацию для каждой валютной пары. Для ускор
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Uzman Danışmanlar
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
RocketRise
Qiuqing Zeng
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
RocketRise EA  Key Advantages Congratulations on China's new type of coronary pneumonia being controlled, 50% off from March 1st to March 15th, 2020. The EA is  the symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs,It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. 1.Fully automated trading 24/5. 2.Can handle deposits of any size. 3.Always use stop loss risk. 4.Use tracking to stop chasing profits. 5.Ability to set the time of
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Uzman Danışmanlar
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
EA Rx Five MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
4.33 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is
TPS Golden Cross EA
Gopal Goswami
4 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cross EA is an automated trading solution designed to capitalize on the 'Golden Cross' pattern, a powerful bullish signal generated when a short-term moving average crosses above a longer-term moving average. This expert advisor identifies and acts upon this favorable market condition, executing buy trades to potentially capture upward price momentum. The EA features customizable lot size, stop loss, and optional trailing stop functionality, enhancing trading flexibility and risk manageme
TPS Auto Tp Sl Tsl
Gopal Goswami
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS Fibo Trendline Indicator
Gopal Goswami
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Recommended on M15 and higher timeframes Sends alerts and notifications when the zone is create Sends alerts and notifications if zones are retested You will see the trading zones and identify the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator marks the supply and demand zones. With this show you will now make profitable trades that will set the trends. Shows all support and resistance zones. Can work in all time zones. No need to mess with complicated settings, all settings are
FREE
TPS Trade Panel
Gopal Goswami
Yardımcı programlar
"TPS Trade Panel: Your Gateway to Effortless Trading Introducing the TPS Trade Panel – the ultimate tool to streamline and enhance your trading experience across financial markets. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this feature-rich panel empowers you to execute trades swiftly and make informed decisions with ease. Efficient Order Execution: Execute trades across multiple financial instruments without the need to navigate through complex menus. With a few clicks, you can open, clo
FREE
TPS MT4 Trade Copier
Gopal Goswami
Yardımcı programlar
Key Features: Trade Copy MT4 to MT4 . #forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my con
FREE
TPS Trend Line
Gopal Goswami
Yardımcı programlar
#forex  #sharemarket #trading   Disclaimer :- My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of my content. Please exercise caution and seek
FREE
TPS SmartTrade Pro
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
"TPS Smart Trade Pro EA is a sophisticated and versatile trading tool meticulously crafted to elevate your trading experience. This expert advisor offers a wide array of advanced features, including intelligent trade entry and exit strategies, dynamic lot sizing, adjustable stop loss and take profit levels, and the option to employ a trailing stop for optimal risk management. Designed by trading experts at Trading Public School, TPS Smart Trade Pro EA seamlessly integrates with your trading pl
TPS Zero Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
TPS Zero Scalper EA is a high-performance automated trading solution meticulously engineered to excel in rapid-paced market conditions. Built by the experts at Trading Public School, this EA is specifically designed for scalpers seeking precision and speed in their trading strategies. With TPS Zero Scalper EA, you gain access to a powerful algorithm that swiftly identifies micro-market trends and price differentials. The EA's lightning-fast execution and advanced risk management tools allow yo
TPS Bengal Tiger
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing TPS Bengal Tiger EA: Unleash the Fierce Power of the Market Roar into the world of forex trading with the TPS Bengal Tiger EA, your ultimate companion for conquering the financial markets. Just like the majestic Bengal Tiger, this expert advisor is designed to prowl the trading landscape with precision and strength. Ferocious Performance: TPS Bengal Tiger EA combines cutting-edge algorithms with a predator's instinct, swiftly navigating the volatile forex terrain to seize profit o
TPS Manual Auto Trading Ea
Gopal Goswami
Yardımcı programlar
"TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner This is Plug on Play to enjoy Manual Trading Management , Mobile Trading :- install on vps after  Use this ea work with mobile . Take your trading experience to the next level with the TPS Manual & Auto Trading EA – the perfect blend of human expertise and automated precision. Seamless Transition: Seamlessly switch between manual and automated trading modes to match your preferred trading style and market conditions. Retain contro
TPS Gbp And Eur Scalper Pro
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA: Unleash the Power of Precision Scalping Experience the cutting-edge of scalping technology with the TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA. This expert advisor is meticulously designed to capitalize on micro market movements in the GBP and EUR currency pairs, offering you unparalleled precision and profitability in your trading. Ultra-Fast Execution: The TPS GBP & EUR Scalper Pro EA operates with lightning speed, executing trades in the blink of an eye. Take advantage of r
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
TPS Pair Hedging EA
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the TPS Pair Hedging EA – Your Ultimate Solution for Precise Pair Trading Strategies! Are you seeking to navigate the intricate world of forex pair trading with finesse and efficiency? Look no further than the TPS Pair Hedging EA, your advanced trading companion designed to excel in dynamic market conditions. The TPS Pair Hedging EA empowers traders with a cutting-edge algorithm that seamlessly identifies and capitalizes on correlated movements within currency pairs. Through intellig
TPS AI Gold Scalper
Gopal Goswami
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revolutionize Your Gold Trading with TPS AI Gold Scalper Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Manual Lot Size Calculation Formula :- 1000 $ = 0.01 Lot   &   Increase Lot Size Each 2000$ = 0.01 ( As Per Flow Proper Risk Management Formula ) Disclaimer :- TPS AI Gold Scalper, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is ess
Filtrele:
FBG
204
FBG 2025.07.22 01:59 
 

Not very pleased with this EA, there is not after sale support and Gopal is MIA.

İncelemeye yanıt