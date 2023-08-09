TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA - Your Ultimate Scalping Solution

Introducing the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, your advanced and powerful tool for successful scalping in the forex market. Designed to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations, TPS Gold Scalper Pro brings precision and efficiency to your trading strategy. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this expert advisor can help you achieve consistent profits through its innovative features and intelligent algorithms.

Minimum Equity : 300 $

Trading Timeframes : M15

Recommended pair - XAUUSD





New Version 1.10 :-



Update :- Money Management ( Auto & Fix Lot Setup )



LowRiskPreset = Low Risk Set 20% annual (0.25% load)

MidRiskPreset = Mid Risk Set 40% annual (0.5% load)

HighRiskPreset = Significant Risk Set 80% annual (1.0% load)

ExtremeRiskPreset = High Risk Set 120% annual (1.5% load)

LotsEquity = Dynamic Lot based on Equity

LotsBalance = Dynamic Lot based on Balance

LotsDepositLoad = Lots based on Deposit load

FixedLots = Fixed Lot

EA Settings:



ShowPanel:

This setting is set to "true," suggesting the display of a trading panel or user interface.

Strategy_Setting:

The setting "Select the strategy settings and symbols used" suggests the choice of trading strategy and symbols.

Use_TimeFrame:

Set to "M15," indicating the use of a 15-minute time frame for trading analysis.

Symbols:

Specifies the trading symbols to be used, "XAUUSD" and "GOLD" in this case.

Section A3 and A4: These sections are also currently empty, possibly meant for additional strategy-related settings.

Strategy_Setting_SL:

Indicates settings related to Stop Loss (SL).

GridSL:

Set to "5000.0," likely representing a specific value for Stop Loss.

HideSL:

Set to "true," suggesting that the Stop Loss might be hidden or not displayed.

Section A11 and A12: These sections appear to be placeholders for further settings related to risk management and Stop Loss.

MM_Setting:

Contains various settings related to money management.

AllowOpeningNewGrid:

Set to "true," allowing the opening of new trading grids.

LotSizingMethod:

Set to "5," indicating the method used for lot sizing.

LotSizingValueFixed:

Set to "0.01," likely representing a fixed lot size.

LotSizingValueDynamic:

Set to "10000.0," possibly representing a dynamic lot size.

Other settings: These settings control maximum lot size, hedging, trading on holidays, and more.

Section A5 to A10: These sections appear to be placeholders for various trading-related settings but are currently empty.

Grid_Setting:

Contains settings related to grid distance and multipliers.

TradeDistance:

Set to "350," indicating a specific trade distance.

TradeMultiplier_2nd, TradeMultiplier_3rd, TradeMultiplier_6th:

These settings control multipliers for different trades.

MaximumTrades:

Specifies the maximum number of trades.

GridLevelToStart:

Indicates the starting grid level.

KeepOriginalProfitLotSize:

Set to "false," possibly suggesting that original profit lot sizes are not retained.

Section A13 to A16: These sections appear to be placeholders for various settings related to the trading grid but are currently empty.

Strategy_Setting_TP:

Contains settings related to Take Profit (TP).

InitialTP:

Set to "100.0," possibly representing an initial TP value.

WeightedTP:

Set to "true," suggesting the use of weighted TP.

BreakEvenAfterThisLevel:

Set to "0," indicating a specific grid level for implementing a break-even strategy.

Other TP-related settings: These settings control TP behavior.





Key Features:

Precise Scalping Strategy: TPS Gold Scalper Pro is optimized for scalping, allowing you to take advantage of quick market movements and generate profits within minutes. Customizable Lot Size: Take control of your risk management with the option to set your preferred lot size, ensuring your trades align with your risk tolerance and trading goals. Flexible Distance Settings: Tailor your trading strategy by manually adjusting the distance for both BUY and SELL orders. This flexibility lets you adapt to various market conditions with ease. Advanced Technical Indicators: Benefit from the expertise of the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA, which uses the EMA 10/13 crossover, MACD main line above/below signal line, ATR, TPS_CAS and AO cross above/below 0 to make informed trading decisions. Real-time Monitoring: Stay informed about your trading activities with real-time updates on key metrics such as account balance, equity, margin, and more. User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface provides clear visualizations of market data, trade signals, and account information, ensuring you always have a comprehensive view of your trading performance. Efficient Order Execution: TPS Gold Scalper Pro swiftly executes your trading orders, minimizing delays and ensuring that you enter and exit the market at the optimal moments.

Why Choose TPS Gold Scalper Pro:

Proven Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, TPS Gold Scalper Pro has demonstrated its ability to consistent profits through its scalping strategy.

Easy Setup: Getting started is hassle-free. Simply install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and customize your preferred settings to match your trading style.

Unlock the potential of scalping with the TPS Gold Scalper Pro EA. Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on this cutting-edge tool to navigate the fast-paced world of forex scalping. Download and start trading smarter today.

















Note: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Always exercise proper risk management and ensure you have a solid understanding of the forex market before trading with real funds.