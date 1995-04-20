Break of Structure and Change of Character MT4

Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator

The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience. 

While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal patterns like BoS and CHoC, what truly sets it apart is its ability to highlight precise entry, stop loss, and take profit points. This unique feature enables traders to execute trades with greater confidence and clarity, taking the guesswork out of the process. It brings you the power to act swiftly and decisively, capitalizing on market shifts as they happen. 

Key Features of the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator:

- Illuminates Breaks of Structure (BoS) to signify potential trend reversals
- Signals Changes of Character ( CHoC indicating major shifts in market dynamics
- Clearly outlines the ideal entry points, stop loss, and take profit locations
- Offers compatibility with all currency pairs and timeframes
- Features real-time alerts so you never miss a crucial market moment
- Intuitive, user-friendly interface suitable for traders of all experience levels

With the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator, you don't merely observe market changes - you seize them. Not only do you get to witness these important shifts in market structure, but you also gain actionable insights to guide your trades. 

In the world of forex trading, the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator isn’t just another tool; it's your ultimate trading partner.



Önerilen ürünler
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
ADX Color
Dmitriy Moshnin
Göstergeler
This indicator is different from the conventional indicator by an additional set of parameters. The ADX line changes color depending on the location of the +DI and -DI lines relative to each other. Indicator Inputs Period — indicator calculation period; Method — select the averaging method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear-weighted; Apply to — select the applied price: Close, Open; High; Low; Median; Typical; Average Weighted; By default, the directional lines are colored in the following
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Bloc Divergence Price
Eduard Manziuk
Göstergeler
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the divergence block . To determine the divergence value, see here , the line of ext
Great Indicator
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Göstergeler
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Renko Alerts with Winrate and Stats
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Renko Charts now have the alerts and the  Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ; Pinbar ; Marabozu and Engulfing Ba
Mini Dashboard
Andrei Gerasimenko
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays information about:  the name of the currency pair and timeframe. current price bid. time before the close of the candle. the current difference between the ask and bid (spread). Trading volume stats can also be displayed. Displayed data Name, account number, and account currency. A deposit in the account currency. Balance at the current time and a percentage of the balance. Current profit and its percentage. Current transaction and the percentage of the total deposit. Pr
FREE
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Göstergeler
Xmaster göstergesinin yeni, daha doğru versiyonu. Dünyanın dört bir yanından 200'den fazla tüccar, en etkili ve doğru formülü elde etmek için bu göstergenin farklı kombinasyonlarının 15.000'den fazla testini bilgisayarlarında gerçekleştirdi. Ve burada size doğru sinyalleri gösteren ve yeniden boyamayan "Xmaster formül göstergesi forex yeniden boyama yok" göstergesini sunuyoruz. Bu gösterge aynı zamanda tüccara e-posta ve push yoluyla sinyaller gönderir. Her yeni tick'in gelmesiyle birlikte, 75'
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Local Time Bar and Clock for MT4
Norio Takahashi
Göstergeler
The different server times for each broker can be a heavy load when trading in short period. This indicator displays the minimum trade information required to win at a glance. The sub window displays the local time, and the main chart displays not only the local time, -Symbol -Period -BarEndTime -Spred -TokyoTime -LondonTime -NewYorkTime -ServerTime and so on... The information display on the main chart can be selected from four places: upper right, lower right, upper left, and low
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
BW Alligator
Bohdan Kasyanenko
Göstergeler
An improved version of the classic Alligator indicator by Bill Williams. Description The Alligator technical indicator is a combination of moving averages (balance lines). Blue line (Alligator Jaw) is a 13-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 8 bars into the future; Red line (Alligator Teeth) is an 8-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 5 bars into the future; Green line (Alligator Lips) is a 5-period smoothed moving average, shifted by 3 bars into the future; Purple line (Fast Gato
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Göstergeler
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Göstergeler
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Göstergeler
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
SimpleProb
Augusto Martins Lopes
Göstergeler
SimpleProb: Finansal Piyasadaki Yeni Müttefikiniz! Açıklama Karmaşık ve kafa karıştırıcı göstergelerden sıkıldınız mı? SimpleProb , MetaTrader 4 üzerindeki işlemlerinizi daha basit ve verimli hale getirmek için tasarlanmış bir teknik analiz göstergesidir! SimpleProb, son 14 fiyat dönemini analiz ederek yükseliş ( CALL ) ve düşüş ( PUT ) olasılıklarını hesaplar. Grafik üzerinde net görsel sinyaller sağlayarak alım ve satım kararlarını daha sezgisel hale getirir. Nasıl Çalışır? Basit Olasılık Hesa
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Dashboard Stochastic
Wang Yu
Göstergeler
This indicator helps to visualize the Stochastic status of 28 pairs. With the feature of color panel, alert, and notification features, user can catch the potential buy and sell opportunities when the 28 main pairs cross the oversold/overbought area on one Dashboard quickly. Dashboard Stochastic is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to monitor all 28 pairs and provide trading signals based on the Stochastic Classic Rules (Overbought/Oversold and Stochastic Cross). COLOR LEGEND: cl
Riverside
Ralph Debes
Göstergeler
Bring the "sheep" into the dry. The blue channel represents the river. The "sheep" have to be brought into the dry over this river so that they can graze on the pasture. Whereby the "sheep" are the candles and the "grazing" are the profit. Entry for long trades is the high of the first candle, which closes completely above the channel. Reversed accordingly for shorts. Stop Loss as you please. It is best to be below the last low. Take Profit can either be set according to CRV, according to f
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Göstergeler
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Signal Strike mt4
Murtadha Majid Jeyad Al-Khuzaie
Göstergeler
Signal Strike is a professional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that delivers clear, high‑confidence entry signals directly on your chart. Built with advanced logic that combines trend, momentum, volatility, and volume confirmation, this tool helps traders identify precise BUY and SELL opportunities with confidence. Unlike generic indicators, Signal Strike is engineered to filter out indecision candles and weak setups. When conditions align, the indicator plots entry, stop loss, an
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Göstergeler
VR Izgara göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı ayarlarla grafiksel bir ızgara oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır . Standart ızgaradan farklı olarak, VR Izgarası dairesel seviyeler oluşturmak için kullanılır. Kullanıcının seçimine bağlı olarak tur seviyeleri arasındaki adım isteğe bağlı olabilir. Ek olarak, diğer göstergeler ve yardımcı programlardan farklı olarak VR Grid, zaman dilimi değiştiğinde veya terminal yeniden başlatıldığında bile ızgaranın konumunu korur . Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonlar
FREE
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Göstergeler
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Order Blocks Breaker
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools, Order Blocks Breaker not only identifies order blocks but also highlights Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124102/ This tool inco
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Manager EA for MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: " I just bought the product and I like it ..." – AntonioBorrero " Very good EA I would 100% recommend.. ." – Vijohn  Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading compan
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamics
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Auto Trendline Pro
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro ste
Currency Strength Meter AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing our   A.I Currency Strength Meter   Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter For
Fair Value Gap Hunter
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator: Master the ICT Method in Forex Trading What Traders Are Saying: " Transformed my trading approach with its precise gap spotting ..." – J. Doe " The alert feature is a lifesaver, never miss a trading opportunity.. ." – Alex P. " A crucial tool for anyone following the ICT methodologies in Forex. .." – Samantha R. Unlock the secrets of price movement in the Forex market with the revolutionary Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator. Designed for precision and ease of use,
UGenesys Volume MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to tr
UGenesys MultiTrend
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR AND GET OUR SECRET BONUS! Why is TREND Important? This is one of the biggest questions asked by beginner traders.  Trend is important because that is primarily when the market moves the most. When a market has good volume, many banks, hedgefunds and large institutions are participating and driving price up or down in strong trends. THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO TRADE. The uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator was specifically designed to identify when a trend has started in the ma
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamic
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Psychological Round Levels with Alerts Mt4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Auto Trendline Pro MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing   Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro s
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
UGenesys Volume MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume:   Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Order Block Indicator by Ugenesys
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Order Block Indicator , the pinnacle of trading technology. Order blocks, the large cluster of buy or sell orders placed by institutional traders, significantly influence market direction. They form at critical price levels and can act as robust support and resistance zones. Our cutting-edge indicator allows you to harness the full potential of these influential market dynamics, providing a never-before-seen level of precision and customization. Here's why this tool stands apart:
Silver Bullet Indicator
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the revolutionary ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5, a groundbreaking tool designed to usher in a new era of trading for beginners and experienced traders alike. This advanced indicator seamlessly translates the intricate ICT Silver Bullet strategy into a simplified visual representation on your charts, offering not just comprehension but a path to profitable trading. A Strategy Simplified: Navigating the complexities of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy has never been easie
Psychological Round Levels
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Forex Sessions with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Uzman Danışmanlar
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt