Currency Strength Meter AI
- Göstergeler
- Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions.
In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator features a proprietary system that recommends the top 4 currencies that are tradeable at any given time. This system eliminates the need for manual searching and decision-making, providing users with a more efficient and effective trading experience.
The Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator is an invaluable tool for traders of all experience levels, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability. With its sophisticated technology and intuitive interface, this tool is poised to revolutionize the world of forex trading, helping traders achieve greater success and profitability in their trading endeavors.
IMPORTANT - PLEASE SHOW ENABLE ALL CURRENCY SYMBOLS IN THE MARKET WATCH
Inputs
- Timeframe - Allows you to choose which timeframe the currency strength should be calculated from
- Pairs Prefix - Some Brokers display their currency pairs have a prefix in front of them like iGBPUSD,proGBPUSD,mnGBPUSD. If yours does not have a prefix please leave blank.
- Pairs Suffix - Some Brokers display their currency pairs have a suffix at the end like GBPUSDi, GBPUSDpro, GBPUSDmn. If yours does not have a suffix please leave blank.
Features:
- Arranges the currencies from strongest to weakest. You will be able to decide which currency pair combination is best for you to trade
- Recommends the best 4 currency pairs to trade
- User is able to click a recommended currency pair and it opens that specific chart
Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, the Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator is an extremely simple tool and provides you with insights you need to make informed trading decisions. So why wait? Start using this powerful indicator today and take your trading to the next level!
Great indicator! Shows the strength and weakness of the individual currencies and the top 4 pairs to focus on. I messaged Odaine with some questions I had and I got a quick response.