UGenesys MultiTrend

PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR AND GET OUR SECRET BONUS!

Why is TREND Important? This is one of the biggest questions asked by beginner traders. 

Trend is important because that is primarily when the market moves the most. When a market has good volume, many banks, hedgefunds and large institutions are participating and driving price up or down in strong trends.

THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO TRADE.

The uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator was specifically designed to identify when a trend has started in the market, so that you can place orders along with the BIG PLAYERS.

Think about uGenesys Multi-Trend indicator as your personal assistant. It will help you to make the right decisions in the market and is a great tool to supplement your own trading strategy. It was designed from 15 different Trend oscillators to accurately identify where the trend will begin in the market.

The indicator shows a brightly colored RED candles and a SELL signal when the market is BEARISH and a brightly colored GREEN candles and a BUY signal when the market is BULLISH.

The indicator will also show you the major trends on each timeframe, hence the name Multi-Trend. Each timeframe has its own movement and trends, and our indicator is able to show you a trend the EXACT MOMENT it begins.


So now that you have identified where the trend starts in the market and the direction, what’s next?

Next up is your VOLUME. Does the market have enough participants to move price tremendously? 

This is where our uGenesys Volume Indicator comes in. It will accurately identify the areas in the market with high volume and allow you to make an accurate decision by showing you very accurate bullish or bearish signals.  It follows a very strict criteria and only gives you the best signals based on volume strength and how much the banks and hedge funds are participating in the market.

While our uGenesys Trend indicator is amazing for identifying the market direction - using our uGenesys Volume Indicator with it will give you an EDGE in the market. You can check it out here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93476


Benefits of uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator
  • Perfect for Beginners
  • Accurately identifies the best trend opportunities
  • Helps you easily identify when a new trend has STARTED
  • Easy to Use - does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Amazing Customer Support and Video tutorials
  • Works perfectly with our uGenesys Volume indicator

RECOMMENDATIONS

Works great with all FOREX pairs, but we highly recommend using it with 

  • GBPUSD
  • GBPCAD
  • GBPCHF
  • GBPNZD
  • GBPAUD

TIMEFRAME:

  • 1hr
  • 4hr
  • Daily

IMPORTANT! Please contact me after purchase to redeem your bonus!


Filtrele:
wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.06.27 17:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt