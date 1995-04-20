Auto Trendline Pro MT4

Introducing Auto Trendline Pro: Your Ultimate Trading Companion

Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience.

In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro steps in, making the process effortless, efficient, and incredibly accurate.

The Power of Accurate Trendlines

Trendlines are the foundation of technical analysis. They provide traders with critical insights into the market's direction and potential reversal points. However, manually drawing these lines can be time-consuming and prone to human error. This is where Auto Trendline Pro shines.

Our indicator employs advanced algorithms to automatically plot precise trendlines on your charts. Say goodbye to the hassle of drawing lines yourself, and welcome the precision of technology. This feature alone can save you valuable time and ensure that you don't miss essential trading opportunities.

Alerts That Keep You Informed

Auto Trendline Pro goes a step further by offering real-time alerts when the price touches or interacts with the trendlines. These alerts are a game-changer for traders who value timely information. Whether you're in front of your trading station or on the go, you'll never miss a crucial market development again.

Imagine receiving an instant notification when a trendline is tested, allowing you to make informed decisions promptly. This alert system keeps you in control of your trades, empowering you to seize opportunities and mitigate risks effectively.

Customization for Your Trading Style

We understand that every trader is unique, with their own trading style and preferences. That's why Auto Trendline Pro offers a high degree of customization. Tailor the indicator to align with your specific strategy and preferences. Adjust parameters, colors, and line styles to create a trading environment that suits you best.

Why Auto Trendline Pro?

  • Accuracy: Our indicator draws trendlines with pinpoint precision, reducing the margin for error in your analysis.

  • Efficiency: Save valuable time and let Auto Trendline Pro handle the manual work of drawing trendlines.

  • Alerts: Stay informed and never miss a trading opportunity with our real-time alert system.

  • Customization: Adapt the indicator to your trading style with a range of customizable options.

  • User-Friendly: Designed for traders of all levels, Auto Trendline Pro is easy to install and use, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders.

In a world where timely information and precision can make or break a trade, Auto Trendline Pro is your reliable ally. Say goodbye to manual trendline drawing and hello to a more efficient, accurate, and profitable trading journey. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this indicator will enhance your decision-making and elevate your trading experience.

Don't settle for less. Elevate your trading with Auto Trendline Pro today and witness the difference precision and automation can make in your trading journey.


Önerilen ürünler
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
PrinceJ 58FX Macd Alert
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Purpose : Used as a tool for Traders and Investors This product is a Macd alert Indicator, which gives two (2) sets of Alerts: Main line and Macd Signal line cross over for early indications of retracements or trend change above or below. While the zero cross is the flipping over effect of the histogram to the opposite side of the zero line, which can be seen on the standard Macd Oscillator. Regular Arrows: Up and down arrows shows the cross over Of the Signal Line and Main Line from above for
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Synergy EA
Paul Crooks
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syn3rgy is a multicurrency scalping EA trading on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCHF on a M15 timeframe. Syn3rgy has a unique entry and exit strategy combining both time and filtering mechanism to manage trades. Features Fully automated Forex trading robot A safe, accurate and unique trading strategy Developed with over 5 years of data Effective Money Management, Exponential growth Start with as low as $50 Works on all brokers preferable low spread brokers. Parameters No_of_Tra
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Göstergeler
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Binary Guru
Sahil Shokeen
1 (2)
Göstergeler
İkili GURU, ikili opsiyon ticareti ve 18:02 PM'de (+3 GMT) gün içi ticaret için %75+ doğruluğa sahip bir göstergedir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve okumalarını değiştirmez. İkili GURU, fiyatın geri dönüş yapacağı yerleri belirlemek için tasarlanmıştır. Gösterge, kullanım verimliliğini artırmanıza olanak tanıyan hem trend dönüşlerini hem de geri dönüşleri yakalar. Göstergeyi kullanırken, analiz olanakları önemli ölçüde genişletilir, yalnızca düzeltme ve geri dönüş yerleri grafikte açıkça görülmekl
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Göstergeler
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
HFT Flame Mt4
Shamary A Guy
Yardımcı programlar
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Ultimate Price Predictor
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Göstergeler
Ultimate Price Predictor (Trade like a pro) Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint. *Great For Scalping *Grea
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
ReTest Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "ReTest Pro Histogram" MT4 için, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - ReTestPro_Histogram göstergesi, güçlü S/R seviyesinin yeniden test edilmesinden sonra ana trend yönüne giriş sinyallerinin aranması için kullanılabilir. - ReTestPro Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş eğilimi için kırmızı ve yükseliş eğilimi için yeşil. - Aynı renkte sabit ardışık histogram sütunları gördüğünüzde bu, yeni bir trendin gerçekleştiği anlamına gelir. - ReTest sinyali, histogramda zıt renkte 1 sütun ve t
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Göstergeler
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Pip and Margin Value
SHANE O MAR EDWARDS
Yardımcı programlar
This is a basic tool that displays the Pip Value and Margin  required for each symbol. It displays the same information for both a standard lot and the amount based on lot amount entered in the input section. It allows you to use different colors for each line Font Size FontType (Based on what fonts are installed in the system folder on the pc. Set to Ariel by default if the font entered is not available.) Allows X &Y coordinates so you can decide where on the chart the info is displayed.
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Bitcoin 999
Ahmed Ragab Ramadan Abdelfattah
Göstergeler
Bitcoin 999  - is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and each of its changes, as well as giving signals for entering trades without redrawing! The indicator uses each candle, analyzing them separately. referring to different impulses - up or down impulse. Exact entry points into transactions for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!  Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains
FREE
MT Scanner
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator helps you to Scan symbols which are in the Market Watch Window  and filter out trends with alerts. It works based on the effective indicator "SUPERTREND" which is used by many traders for trading: When box color changes to " Green " or " Red " color, it indicates you for trend change for long and short entry. And also you will get alerted on screen. When it changes to " Green ", it indicates you that trend is going upwards, and you can take the long entry. If the color changes to
FREE
Bollinger R
Antony Augustine
Göstergeler
The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. General concept with Bollinger method is selling when the price touches the upper band and buying when the price touches the lower band. Even though it works perfectly
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Win rate signal Ichimoku Cloud
Eve sense Co., Ltd.
Göstergeler
Kazanma oranı hesaplama sistemi ile donatılmış gösterge [Gösterge Özellikleri] Bu gösterge, işaret sinyalleri aracılığıyla düzenli teknik analizin sezgisel ve kolay bir şekilde onaylanmasını sağlar. Ayrıca, kazanma oranını doğrulayarak mevcut parametrelerin uygunluğunu kontrol edebilir ve kazanma oranı düşük olduğunda sinyal üretmekten kaçınan otomatik bir kazanma oranı belirleme sistemi içerir. Bu, gereksiz girişleri azaltır ve yalnızca yüksek kazanma oranlarının olduğu dönemlerde ticarete o
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Manager EA for MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.21 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: "Much better than lots of other trade managers I've tested..." – R Vdr "Saves me time from manually calculating lots sizes and risks...amazing support." – Richard Obi Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools.
Trade Manager EA for MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5: Your Pathway to Forex Trading Mastery What Traders Are Saying: " I just bought the product and I like it ..." – AntonioBorrero " Very good EA I would 100% recommend.. ." – Vijohn  Efficiency and precision are paramount in Forex trading. Marketkeys Trade Manager EA for MT5 offers just that - a seamless interface combined with robust risk management tools. It's designed to be your essential trading compan
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamics
Forex Sessions with Alerts MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
Auto Trendline Pro
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing Auto Trendline Pro : Your Ultimate Trading Companion Are you tired of manually drawing trendlines on your forex charts? Do you wish for a tool that can simplify your trading while providing timely alerts? Look no further, because Auto Trendline Pro is here to revolutionize your trading experience. In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is essential. Identifying trends, both upward and downward, can be a game-changer. This is where Auto Trendline Pro ste
Currency Strength Meter AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing our   A.I Currency Strength Meter   Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter For
Fair Value Gap Hunter
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator: Master the ICT Method in Forex Trading What Traders Are Saying: " Transformed my trading approach with its precise gap spotting ..." – J. Doe " The alert feature is a lifesaver, never miss a trading opportunity.. ." – Alex P. " A crucial tool for anyone following the ICT methodologies in Forex. .." – Samantha R. Unlock the secrets of price movement in the Forex market with the revolutionary Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator. Designed for precision and ease of use,
UGenesys Volume MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume: Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to tr
UGenesys MultiTrend
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
PURCHASE THIS INDICATOR AND GET OUR SECRET BONUS! Why is TREND Important? This is one of the biggest questions asked by beginner traders.  Trend is important because that is primarily when the market moves the most. When a market has good volume, many banks, hedgefunds and large institutions are participating and driving price up or down in strong trends. THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO TRADE. The uGenesys Multi-Trend Indicator was specifically designed to identify when a trend has started in the ma
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Currency Strength Meter AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Introducing our A.I Currency Strength Meter Forex Indicator, a state-of-the-art tool designed to provide forex traders with real-time insights into the strength of various currencies. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, this innovative indicator analyzes market data in real-time, providing users with accurate and up-to-date information to inform their trading decisions. In addition to its cutting-edge algorithms, the Currency Strength Meter Forex I
Supply and Demand Indicator MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and seller
Support and Resistance Zones with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing our groundbreaking Forex indicator, specifically designed to help traders master the art of identifying critical support and resistance zones, as well as double top and double bottom patterns with unprecedented accuracy. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to a powerful tool that will revolutionize your trading experience. Our proprietary indicator leverages cutting-edge technology to recognize key price levels where buying and selling pressures are poised to shift the market dynamic
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Acting
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Psychological Round Levels with Alerts Mt4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Ugenesys AI MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
UGenesys Volume MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
50% Off Today Only! Price Goes Back Up at 11 PM (EST) uGenesys Volume Indicator: Your Key to Mastering Market Volume Analysis What Traders Are Saying: "A must-have indicator...really a game-changer." – wuzzy66 "Amazing indicator...strongly recommend to beginners." – joinbehar Understanding Market Volume:   Volume in the market is a critical indicator of movement and opportunity. The uGenesys Volume Indicator is specially crafted to pinpoint when the market has the most volume, allowing you to
Engulfing Candle Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
The Game-Changing Engulfing Candle Hunter - Your Guide to Profitable Trend Trading Step into the realm of trading possibilities with our revolutionary product - The Engulfing Hunter. Designed by traders for traders, this dynamic indicator combines the potency of engulfing candlestick patterns and the versatility of proprietary trend detection system, offering a trading edge unlike any other. Engulfing candlestick patterns have always been a revered tool in the arsenal of seasoned traders. Actin
Kangaroo Tail Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Kangaroo Hunter - Your Ultimate Edge in Forex Trading ATTENTION Forex Traders! Are you in constant pursuit of high-probability trade setups? Or maybe you're a novice trader struggling to pinpoint precise entry and exit points? Our solution, the Kangaroo Hunter, is about to revolutionize your trading journey. This meticulously designed indicator simplifies and refines the art of identifying the often elusive Kangaroo Tail patterns in the Forex market, pushing your trading strateg
Tweezer Candlestick Hunter MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Meet the Tweezer Hunter, an essential tool for every Forex trader looking to make accurate, trend-following trades. This powerful, intuitive indicator helps traders spot potential trend reversals before they happen, providing a significant advantage in the fast-paced world of Forex trading. The Tweezer Hunter is more than your average tweezer candle indicator; it's designed with a built-in trend identification feature that accurately detects whether the market is bearish or bullish. By integrat
Break of Structure and Change of Character
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Order Block Indicator by Ugenesys
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the Order Block Indicator , the pinnacle of trading technology. Order blocks, the large cluster of buy or sell orders placed by institutional traders, significantly influence market direction. They form at critical price levels and can act as robust support and resistance zones. Our cutting-edge indicator allows you to harness the full potential of these influential market dynamics, providing a never-before-seen level of precision and customization. Here's why this tool stands apart:
Silver Bullet Indicator
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing the revolutionary ICT Silver Bullet Strategy Indicator for MT5, a groundbreaking tool designed to usher in a new era of trading for beginners and experienced traders alike. This advanced indicator seamlessly translates the intricate ICT Silver Bullet strategy into a simplified visual representation on your charts, offering not just comprehension but a path to profitable trading. A Strategy Simplified: Navigating the complexities of the ICT Silver Bullet strategy has never been easie
Psychological Round Levels
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Introducing the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator – Your Key to Precision Trading with Real-Time Alerts! Are you tired of guessing where the market might turn? Do you want a tool that can accurately identify psychological levels and notify you when price touches a key level? Look no further – the uGenesys Psychological Levels Indicator is here to revolutionize your trading experience. Imagine having a tool that not only identifies psychological levels with unmatched accuracy but also aler
Forex Sessions with Alerts
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
In the ever-evolving world of Forex trading, understanding the different trading sessions is paramount to making informed trading decisions. Each trading session brings its own unique characteristics, opportunities, and challenges, and recognizing these can greatly enhance your trading strategies. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, the Forex market's three main trading sessions – Asian, London, and New York – are crucial milestones that dictate market behavior and potential trade set
HawkSight AI
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Uzman Danışmanlar
HawkSight AI for MT5: Your Agile Ally in Forex Trading Precision What Traders Are Saying: "HawkSight AI combines precision with flexibility. It’s like having a skilled assistant, but I’m still in control." - J. Lewis "Exceptional entry accuracy, and the support from the private group and guide took my trading to another level!" - L. Roberts In Forex trading, adaptability is key. HawkSight AI for MT5 is designed to be your trusted companion in navigating the ever-changing market landscape. While
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt