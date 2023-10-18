Coral Rescue

Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole.

Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.  You will use either manual trading, or another EA that is putting profit into your account.  You set the minimum balance that you don't want Coral Rescue to go below.  Coral Rescue will monitor your account balance and when you have sufficient profit to perform drawdown control (reducing the size of your drawdown by closing partial lots of trades), it goes to work.  When in "Manual" mode it will not take any action automatically, but will show you where you have enough profit to close the smallest size of your problem trades, and you can then click the button to perform the partial close easily.  Or you can configure Coral Rescue to automatically reduce the minimum lot size from the largest, smallest or farthest trade in drawdown.

You can identify the trades that you want Coral Rescue to work on (by ticket number or magic number); or you can specify the magic number of trades to exclude (for example, if you're using an EA to generate the profits used by Coral Rescue, and you don't want Coral Rescue to interfere with those trades).  Coral Rescue will show you the trade that is the farthest distance in drawdown; or the trades with the largest or smallest drawdown for the minimum lot size.  When you have enough balance to close the minimum lot size from any of these trades the "Partial Close" button becomes available to do drawdown control.  Or in automatic mode Coral Rescue will immediately apply your available balance to performing drawdown control.  Leave Coral Rescue running while your other EA is banking profits, and your surplus balance will always be working to dig you out of the hole you're in!

Coral Rescue also supports notifications.  Be alerted when your account balance reaches the minimum balance and the value per minimum lots of trades, indicating that you now have sufficient profits available to perform some drawdown control.  That's more useful in manual mode.  In automated mode you can be notified when Rescue reduces your account drawdown.  

Rescue your account today!

Önerilen ürünler
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor
Kevin Peter Abate
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Exchange Reserve Equity Monitor In an environment where exchanges offer increasingly high leverage ratios, it is all the more important for traders to tightly regulate their level of equity .  This software is designed to be run in the background on any virtual private server that can run Meta Trader 4/5.  It implements basic equity control functions ahead of the broker---allowing users to set their own equity trailing stop, an equity limit to lock-in a certain profit margin, and a unive
FREE
TradePanel Close Order
Denis Vasyutin
Yardımcı programlar
This panel closes trading positions at multiple symbols. The panel displays the situation for all open symbols on the account: Balans - account balance Equity - account equity Margin - used margin Freemargin - free margin Summ Position - the summary position on the account, in lots Position buy - the summary buy position, in lots Position sell - the summary sell position, in lots Summ Profit - the total profit (loss) at all positions Profit buy - the total profit of buy positions Profit sell - t
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Yardımcı programlar
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Account Risk Analyser
Johannes Schoeman
Yardımcı programlar
Account Risk Analyser, allows you to keep track of your account risk, risk exposure to individual pairs and risk on base currency pairs. Get notified when your risk on a base currency pair exceed a predetermined risk level. Get notified when your account exceed a predetermined risk level. Risk Analyser based on the NNFX methodology of not over leveraging on any base pairs. Parameter inputs Percentage risk trigger for Trade instruments Percentage risk trigger for Account Alerts Chart Alert Mail A
Twenty Magic Number Auto Close With Breakeven
Darius Botha
Yardımcı programlar
A Utility used for accounts with multiple open positions with Magic numbers added via Expert Advisors or manually. The Utility closes specific Magic number open positions when a certain profit in currency $ has been reached. The Utility also closes specific Magic numbers open positions with a break-even feature when the Expert Advisors or manually a certain amount of open positions has been placed. The Utility also closes all buy stops and sell stops when the "Take profit sum $" has been reache
Fever ESM
Evgenii Morozov
Yardımcı programlar
Trading Advisor for margin currency pairs and metals. Conservative trading of 100,000 units per 0.01 lot. The standard trade is 10,000 units per 0.01 lot. Aggressive trading with high risks of 1000 units per 0.01 lot. You can always pick up your starting lot.  The EA is fully automated, you only have to put up the initial lot depending on your initial deposit. The recommended timeframe is H1. 1. Test on any steam, iron and fuel oil 2. Try starting with convenient depots 3. When going into a dra
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Yardımcı programlar
Çoğu perakende tüccar, riski yönetemez ve aşırı risk alarak veya aşırı ticaret yaparak hesapları patlatamaz. Bu araç, düşüş ve risk yönetimini tamamen otomatikleştirerek, bir tüccarın yalnızca girişlerine odaklanmasını sağlar. Fiyat işlemin tersine gittiğinde kısmi pozisyonları otomatik olarak kapatmak için Agresif Risk Kontrolü özelliği ile fiyat eylemini kullanan ilk ve tek ticaret yöneticisidir. Bu, kayıpların her zaman kazançlardan daha küçük tutulmasını sağlar. Herhangi bir giriş yöntemi
ASTA Trade Manager
Steve Kandio
Yardımcı programlar
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Multi functional trading assistant
Alimjiang Abduwupur
Yardımcı programlar
**Multi-Function Trading Assistant EA - Complete User Manual** **Program Overview**   Multi-Function Trading Assistant is an advanced trading panel EA developed based on MQL4, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This program provides a one-stop order management solution with an intuitive visual interface and powerful batch operation capabilities. **Detailed Explanation of Core Functions** **1. Batch Order Management Functions** **1.1 One-Click Close All Orders of Current Tr
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Yardımcı programlar
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Trade Monitor Pro
Valery Sorrentino
Yardımcı programlar
DOWNLOAD FREE DEMO VERSION FROM HERE **TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor** The TradeMonitorPro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to help you effectively monitor and manage your trading activities in the forex market. This EA offers a range of useful features that allow you to keep track of your open trades, floating daily gains and losses (floating drawdown), as well as margin levels and the volume of open lots. For a correct counting of the Trading Volume, enable the complete history in
Auto Stop Loss
Nabil Oukhouma
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Stop Loss (MT4 Manager) automatically adds Stop Loss and Take Profit to buy and sell orders, including pending orders. It features a break-even option and a trailing stop for easy setup. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss Automatic Take Profit Automatic Break-even (true/false option) Automatic Trailing Stop (true/false option) You can control Multi Symbols from one chart   MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132500?source=Site+Profile+Seller Input-Settings: ------ Trade
Binary Lab Simulator
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Yardımcı programlar
"Binary Lab Simulator", ticaret stratejilerini pratik yapmak ve doğrulamak için tasarlanmış bir araçtır. Bu araç, hafta sonları ve işlem saatleri dışında dahil olmak üzere 24 saat çalışır ve 30 saniye, 1 dakika ve 3 dakika gibi çeşitli vade sürelerini destekleyerek gerçek ticarete benzer bir ortam yaratır. Giriş sonuçlarını analiz etmek için harici araçlarla uyumludur. Birden fazla şablon kolayca kaydedilebilir, böylece çevrimiçi ortamdan simülatöre sorunsuz test yapılabilir. "Binary Lab Simulat
Trading Assistant Manager
Issameddine Sebai
Yardımcı programlar
Hello Traders, This EA tool help is very helpful in your risk money management, it helps to open pending & market orders based on your % risk from your equity or the amount risk chosen You can also set a TP and SL, Open price with the drawn horizontal lines of the EA. The EA can also close all orders with one click and set a trailing stop. You can find below more details in the video :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSHH_zojcsM&t=229s
SL TP Manager Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT4 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Yardımcı programlar
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
Break Even Trailing
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
Yardımcı programlar
Break Even Trailing - A Simple Swing Trade & Scalp Trade Solution Break Even Trailing is an effective and simple program designed to enable a trader achieve break even and basic dynamic trailing stops on all positions. BET  represents  Break Even  Trailing   in the instructions below.  (*) General Settings Overview: Trailing Mode : There are only two trailing modes. The Default Mode is set to Pip Based Dynamic, Mode One. This mode is the same as the typical Meta Trader Trailing feature that is
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Gösterge, dünya borsalarının çalışma saatlerini gösterir. Hangi pazarların şu anda en aktif olduğunu görmenize yardımcı olur Benim  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Bana ulaşın  sorularınız varsa Şu anda en volatil enstrümanları seçmenize yardımcı olur; Özellikle gün içi traderlar için faydalıdır; 1) 1H ve altı zaman dilimlerinde kullanıldığında: çizgiler, grafikteki çubukların gerçek konumuna karşılık gelecek ve grafik hareket ettirildiğinde işlem seanslarının çizgileri grafik
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Fast Keyboard Orders MT4
Maksim Dmitriev
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Uyarı, bu EA Tester üzerinde çalışmayacaktır, yalnızca demo veya gerçek hesaplarda çalışır, demo denemek isterseniz benimle iletişime geç in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abudabi MT5 Version Klavye ve fare kullanarak MetaTrader 4'te hızlı emir gönderme(yerleştirme): İstenen fiyatın üzerine fareyi hareket ettirin, ardından tuşa basın: Market alım: E Limit alım: A Stop alım: Z Market satış: Q Limit satış: D Stop satış: C (Tuşlar özelleştirilebilir) Emir gönderildiğinde MetaTrader 4 Hızlı Klavye
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 için Ticaret Paneli EasyTradePad   , manuel ve yarı otomatik ticaret için bir araçtır. Panel, emirlerin ve pozisyonların hızlı bir şekilde yönetilmesini ve tek tıklamayla risk yönetimi hesaplamalarının yapılmasını sağlar. Panel Özellikleri: Önceden tanımlanmış risk (% veya mevduat para birimi) ile işlemleri açın ve kapatın SL ve TP'yi puan, yüzde veya parasal değerler olarak ayarlayın Risk-ödül oranını otomatik olarak hesaplayın Zarar durdurmayı breakeven'a taşıyın K
EasySet Panel
Joe Treacher
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Set Trade Panel Trade Smarter, Not Harder Take the stress out of trade setup and risk management with the Easy Set Trade Panel — a streamlined, drag-and-drop interface designed for speed, precision, and simplicity. Key Features: Effortless Trade Setup : Just drag your Entry, Stop, and Take Profit lines on the chart. The panel calculates the exact lot size for your trade based on your risk preferences. ️ Smart Risk Management : Choose how you want to control risk: % of Account (e.g., Ri
Prop Trade Assistant
Michal Hrubes
Yardımcı programlar
Prop Trade Assistant — Smart Prop Account Manager Overview Prop Trade Assistant is a utility designed for traders using prop firm accounts (e.g., FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader, MyForexFunds, etc.). It functions as a risk management tool and dashboard, providing real-time tracking of drawdown, current PnL, profit targets, and other account metrics. Features Calculates profit and loss based on lot size, stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and break-even (BE) Accepts input values in pips, currency
FREE
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Siparişlerin önceden ayarlanmış ve MT4 terminali için otomatik lot hesaplamasına sahip bir ticaret paneli. Dikkat, Ticaret Paneli strateji test cihazında çalışmaz (yalnızca takip eden durdurma testi). Kılavuz, Açıklama, Hafif Demo İndir. Başarılı tüccarlar, öz disiplin ve yetkin yönetim ile ayırt edilirler. Sabit bir lot kullanırsanız, o zaman risk altındasınız demektir. Sonuçta, farklı zaman dilimlerinde farklı mesafeler vardır ve karsız bir işlem birkaç kar marjını kapatabilir. Otomatik lot ku
Position Control MT4
Adam Zolei
Yardımcı programlar
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
CoralDash
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
CoralDash is a simple symbol shortcut dashboard.   The Symbol List has many presets to choose from:  Market Watch Open Orders Current Chart Majors A custom list Clicking the symbol has two available actions Set the current chart symbol Filter the list of symbols shown in the dashboard based on one currency (e.g., see all EUR pairs) Click the "PAIR" cell in the header to toggle between the two available actions Click the symbol cell to apply the action For the filter, click the left side to selec
FREE
CoralPage
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
CoralPage is a simple little utility to add navigation controls to your chart.  You can now easily step through the symbols in the Market Watch without having to click-and-drag a symbol from the Market Watch onto your chart.  It's a simple but indispensable time-saver! Click move to the first, previous, next or last symbol in the Market Watch.  Shift-click to go the the previous or next symbol that has an open order. CoralPage is completely free.  If you like this, please check out my other prod
FREE
Coral Trade Planner
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.   The Lot Size Calculator lets you determine the appropriate lot size based on risk, and see the impact on your risk as you change the stop loss distance and/or lot size.   The Trade Planner is an innovative tool for visualizing your planned trades on the chart, and gives you immediate feedback on the value of the trade (both the risk of hitting your stop loss and the reward of hitting your take profit).  Both Market and Pending order
Coral Multi TF Meter
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
Coral Heatmap
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Coral Notify Dash
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool. I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free,  here ) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review t
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Yardımcı programlar
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Chart Logic
D Armond Lee Speers
Yardımcı programlar
Chart Logic is here!  Chart automation for MT4: put your Ideas into Actions! Chart Logic is an EA for MT4 that lets you automate actions on your charts.  You define "conditions" and 'actions"; when all the conditions are true, then all the actions are triggered.  Conditions can refer to a wide range of observations, about account information, candle data, technical indicators, key levels, price, time, market data, trades and so on.  And actions can send alerts/notifications, open/close/modify tr
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt