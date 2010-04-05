Lizard MT

                                                                                    5 copies left at $70

                                                                                    Next price - - > $100

                                                             **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**                                            

 

Introduction:

Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day?

Did you spent hours of research or while developing your own strategies that sounded good in your head but turned out as a loser after days of coding and let you back confused and disappointed?

Did you crashed you accounts with scalpers, 95% winning strategies with astronomical SL and tight TP or dangerous Martingale/Grid strategies?

Are you looking for a high quality, professional and made-with-love trading strategy which is also payable and gives you a big chance that this strategy will also work in the future?

Then you are at the right place now.


My experts are built for middleterm trading and using smart algorithms to identify only the best trading opportunities. This is a professinal tool built with artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

 

Features:

- Lizard is optimized for EURUSD H1, but also tested and profitable on other symbols/timeframes. You are able to optimize the settings by your own and adapt it to all other markets/timeframes

- Building period of this EA started in 2022, including multiple OOS tests distributed on whole period

- All trades secured with StopLoss, TrailingStops and/or Exit strategies

- The EA does not use dangerous martingale or grid. It only enters a trade with pending orders and uses a stop loss for each trade

- I used slippage and real spread stresstests while developing to make sure EA can survive in live market conditions

- No broker sensitive strategies, you can use every broker you want

- EA takes only trades with favourable Risk/Reward ratio

- You can start with 50$ or less. No risk of margin call.

- Tested with multiple Monte Carlo simulations with real data and real spread to ensure only the most stable strategies will survive

- I also tested the strategy with profit on the next lower timeframe and on different correlating pairs

- My EA’s passed backtests using a mixture of randomizing history data, changing the parameters of the strategy with +/- 10 % and using high spread and slippages for each trade. If a strategy is still not losing it’s pretty sure that strategy can survive in different market periods, is not brocker sensitive and there is no need to turn it off during news

- High winning rates and smooth equity curves are often an indicator that this strategy is not robust to survive longterm. My strategies using a winning rates between 40-50% and are stable in different market periods

- All my experts are FIFO compatible

 

MT5 version can be found here

 

 ------------------------------------------------------------------

About me:

My task is to find strategies which work due an edge in the market. To precent curve fitting I use dozens of cross checks and special tools like Walk Forward optimization and Walk Forward Matrix. Only if a strategy survived all tests I make a small optimization with +/- 30% value distribution from original value. According to the results of the walk forward matrix I periodically re-optimize the strategies (average every 1 or 2 years). But there are also strategies which worked several years without optimization. Please note that I can’t give a guarantee that you will gain money with my EA and past results don’t guarantee profitable future results, however I do my best that you are going to earn money. I’m trading my own products as well too. And of course I’m interested in the best possible output.

You think the price of this EA is too cheap or why I sell them… Well, I earn money with trading these strategies and I also have other sources of incomes, so selling them should only cover the cost of my hardware and the electricity (Unfortunately I have the highest prices in Europe).

But you can be sure, Quality made in Germany and if you purchased one of my products and you left a 5 star review I will give you a second EA totally free of charge you can use for unlimited time on any demo or live account (bound to account number).


Önerilen ürünler
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Uzman Danışmanlar
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Cat Robot V9
Aekkachai Bunrot
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello, Trader. This is the latest version of Expert EA Version 9. We called "EA SIGCAT". The EA works only on EURUSD (EU) pair. There is stable takeprofit (TP). The EA is very simple to use. It has already been optimized for you, so you don't need to do it. You simply set EA on the chart. App works 24/5.  EA has extremely basic settings. It is simple enough for beginners. Minimal Deposit - 500$. with Timeframe 1 H. This EA's operation is based on indicators and patterns of price movement. Sp
MonexScalp
Behzad Shadfar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
Big Player EA Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA EURUSD is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times.  Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Big Player EA Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Player EA USDJPY is an EA that generates trading signals with custom strategies. The EA scans 5 months of history and generates signals and buys or sells on these signals. At least 5 months of data should be behind when testing the EA. Also, cross Takeprofit strategies are implemented in the EA. Single, double, triple and quad TP strategies are applied. Thanks to the cross Takeprofit strategies, the EA works easily even during high activity times. Big Player EA Family Single Symbols:   EUR
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Kovner System
Burcak Sengezer
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kovner System EA  is a professional and automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy and just focused on EURCHF. This EA uses some calculated price actions with 7 indicators' confirmations. The EA sets everything automatically. Advantages NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies. The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available. No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough. Requirements
SR Doji EurUsd
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . The expert also has Trail Stop and Breakeven functions for users who want to use them .  Recommended on : EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Stable Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduced expert system   Stable Ex works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all
GA RSI Project
Osama Echchakery
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"GA Moving Average" ("GA Hareketli Ortalama"), hareketli ortalamaların kesişmesi stratejisini kullanan bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Mükemmel stratejinizi oluşturmak için hayal ettiğiniz şekilde birçok ayar içermektedir. "GA Moving Average" EA'nın temel kavramı, potansiyel ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için hareketli ortalama göstergelerini kullanmaktır. Farklı hareketli ortalamalar arasındaki etkileşimi analiz ederek, bu EA piyasada alım ve satım sinyalleri üretmeyi amaçlamaktadır. Ana özel
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SilvMAT EA – XAGUSD için Hassas Ticaret, Tamamen Ücretsiz Not:   Bu yeni geliştirilmiş bir EA'dır—mevcut etkileyici sonuçlara rağmen uzun vadeli performans hala değerlendiriliyor, dikkatli olun! Optimize Edilmiş:   XAGUSD M1 Önerilen Kurulum:   0.0001 lot Cent Hesabı €200+ veya Standart Hesap €20,000+ (kaldıraç 1:2000) ile güvenli ticaret için kullanın. Neden SilvMAT Seçmelisiniz? SilvMAT ile elit ticarete adım atın, Marc Albrecht Trading 'in devrimci Expert Advisor'ı. 10 yıldan fazla MT4 progr
FREE
Radar Fibo 123
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 Bu araçla, kazanan SL'leri otomatik olarak çalıştırmanıza yardımcı olacaktır. Destek ve direnç olarak minimum piyango girişleriyle bir Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 stratejisi oluşturun Bu destek ve dirençte olan her şeye karşı agresif olun. Otomatik kapanma uygular ve otomatik olarak kilitlenir. Aylık minimum ve maksimum kazanç aradığınız yer. Sonraki ay aktif.
NewFx EA
Marco Antonio Lago De Jesus Pereira
Uzman Danışmanlar
NewFx EA With this EA the possibilities of configurations are many. Great for small accounts or for those who want to have more control over orders. It has 12 customizable parameters, without many complications. I tested in several currencies and in all of them he can make a profit. Feel free to use the strategy analyzer and find the best setting for the currency you want to use depending on your strategy and your initial investment. Parameters: StartHour  -  in which hour of the day to look fo
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
EA i MT4
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence This expert is created by almost free artificial intelligence (Chat GPT) This robot is built by the free ChatGPT Ai. Also, to use the AI ​​tool (a great assistant in MetaTrader), you can see this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136347 All trades have profit and loss limits Attributes: Usable:         in currency pair: EURUSD         in time frame: M30         on Account type: Any         in variou
FREE
Fintech Deep Score
Miss Phatcharin Sithong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fintech Deep Score Expert Advisor Main : BreakOut and Rejection Strategy (Sniper Method) ◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾ does not use  Martingale and Grid, All Trades are covered by   Stop Loss and  Take Profit.  been tested for more than  11 years in Strategy Tester  ◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾◾     Live Trade :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/999518  Symbol  EURUSD (Can be any pair)  Timefr
You shall not pass MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
StarkerFX
Erno Stark
Uzman Danışmanlar
StarkerFX EA is a martingale and trend following robot with trailing stop . This expert advisor is using MACD and Parabolic SAR indicators. T‌here are no complicated settings. The only one input is the equity multiplier for automatic lot calculation. If you want to change it, please backtest it before using on real account. higher equity multiplier = higher lots = higher risk (recommended setting is: 1.0) T‌his EA has been optimized for EUR/USD currency pair and for M5 timeframe. Feel free to ba
FREE
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Momentum Multiple
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hi and welcome to  Momentum Multiple,  The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with     active orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Uzman Danışmanlar
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
Big Pineapple
Yang Wu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big Pineapple is a martingale Expert Advisor with a great diversification of operations and different systems working on 27 pairs. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair. The risk is very controlled. Unlike other martingale EAs, this EA is very safe with very low drawdown. The minimum deposit is 10,000 USD with 0.01 initial lot size. If you want to run it in a smaller account, you could open a cent account and run it with at least 100 USD. The EA doe
All Seeing Eye
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA All-Seeing Eye is the latest trading robot for Forex and Gold market. Programmed with advanced and unique algorithms, the strategy identifies distinct volatility patterns for entry and exit to optimize performance, control risk and take advantage of short-term trends. Combines scalping and Trailing methods to quickly capture small profits and quickly exit the market. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters are customizable in the settings. EA has been optimized with default settings, users can start w
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Bear
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Uzman Danışmanlar
2 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Leopard MM
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Bear MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Leopard MM MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left at $100                                                                                     Next price - - > $150                                                              **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of
Lizard MT5
Fatme Othman Goehringer
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 copies left at $70                                                         Next price - - > $100                                                        **Leave a 5-star review and get a second EA for free**                                   Introduction: Are you tired of losing you money with curve fitted experts or so called holy grails which promise thousands of dollars every day? Did you spent hours of research or while developing y
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt