AI Breakout MT4

Every transaction in the forex market carries a high level of risk. I do not recommend or involve anyone in the market for the purpose of making a profit. All your trading decisions are yours to make. You need to be responsible for your own trading.

Problem: You are looking for an EA product that does not use grids or average prices and has a clear SL, TP.

Solution: EA Breakout AI is the product you are looking for. It doesn't use grids or average prices and has a clear SL, TP. This helps you control risk and maximize profits.

The difference: EA Breakout AI does not intentionally lead to heavy losses or sell out. It has been retested many times and used on a demo account. The EA Breakout AI has proven to be effective to bring large profits with a minimum capital of 1k USD for the USDJPY pair when used for a long time and without interruption.

Proof: The history of the backtest process may not be very accurate. However, we can understand historically that the behavior of investors is essentially the same. The behavior will be shown through the price chart. Each currency pair, commodity has stages and each of these stages is formed from many buying and selling behaviors of many investors, tycoons, large institutions, banks, etc. The backtest process will show us the habit. familiarity of that currency pair, that commodity. The backtest data is from dukascoppy source tick data so the data will be more standard than the data from the available metaQuotes.

I ran the demo backtest for a while and got pretty good results.

Copy trades of the Breakout AI MT4 trading signal for MetaTrader 4 - Duy Thang Nguyen (mql5.com)

Choices: With EA Breakout AI, you have many options for capital management (by bet amount, by capital percentage, default lot). We can also customize to use the function of preserving interest by point or by money, by % of capital. Customization: With sl, tp option in spots, you can easily search for more profitable currency pairs or commodities using the mt4 strategy checker.

Default setting: The default setting for USDJPY, XAUUSD currency pairs is in the description image below this intro. I have an image that shows the backtested timeframe and timeframe for you to verify. There are more settings for this EA. You can test yourself and create a set of parameters to suit your trading style.

Hope this helps you. If you need more information or a more detailed explanation, let me know.


