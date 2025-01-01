Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCWndObjOnSetColor OnEventTexteColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColor Le gestionnaire d'évènement "SetColor" (changement de la propriété OBJPROP_COLOR) du contrôle. virtual bool OnSetColor() Valeur de retour vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon. Note La méthode de la classe de base n'effectue aucune action et retourne toujours vrai. OnSetText OnSetColorBackground