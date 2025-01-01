Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCWndObjOnSetColor OnEventTextColorColorBackgroundColorBorderFontFontSizeZOrderOnObjectCreateOnObjectChangeOnObjectDeleteOnObjectDragOnSetTextOnSetColorOnSetColorBackgroundOnSetFontOnSetFontSizeOnSetZOrderOnDestroyOnChange OnSetColor Virtueller Handler des Ereignisses "SetColor" (Änderung der Eigenschaft OBJPROP_COLOR) des Steuerelements. virtual bool OnSetColor() Rückgabewert true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false. Hinweis Basisklassenmethode tut nichts und gibt immer true zurück. OnSetText OnSetColorBackground