OnSetColor 

OnSetColor

Virtueller Handler des Ereignisses "SetColor" (Änderung der Eigenschaft OBJPROP_COLOR) des Steuerelements.

virtual bool  OnSetColor()

Rückgabewert

true - wenn das Ereignis behandelt ist, ansonsten false.

Hinweis

Basisklassenmethode tut nichts und gibt immer true zurück.