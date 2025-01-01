#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- özel sembol bayrağını bildir ve adı SYMBOL_NAME'de belirtilen sembolün varlığını kontrol et

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- varsayılan 'sembol bulunamadı' mesaj metnini bildir

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- sembol bulunursa, sembolün hangi listede bulunduğuna bağlı olarak bir mesaj metni oluştur

if(result)

{

//--- eğer bu standart bir sembol ise

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- eğer bu özel bir sembol ise

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- kontrol sonucuyla ilgili mesajı günlüğe gönder

Print(text);

/*

standart 'GBPUSD' sembolü için sonuç:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



özel 'GBPUSDx' sembolü için sonuç:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



olmayan 'GBPUSDn' sembolü için sonuç:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}