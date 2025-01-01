#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 사용자 정의 심볼 플래그를 선언하고 SYMBOL_NAME에 지정된 이름을 가진 심볼이 있는지 확인합니다.

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- 디폴트로 '심볼를 찾을 수 없음' 메시지 텍스트 선언

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 심볼이 발견되면 심볼이 발견된 목록에 따라 메시지 텍스트를 생성합니다.

if(result)

{

//--- 만약 이것이 스탠다드 심볼이라면

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- 만약 이것이 별도로 만든 심볼이라면

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- 확인 결과와 관련한 메시지를 저널로 보냅니다.

Print(text);

/*

result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}