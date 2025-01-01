|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- カスタムシンボルフラグを宣言し、SYMBOL_NAMEで指定された名前を持つシンボルの存在を確認する
bool custom = false;
bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
//--- デフォルトの「シンボルが見つかりません」メッセージテキストを宣言する
string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- シンボルが見つかった場合、シンボルが見つかったリストに応じてメッセージテキストを作成する
if(result)
{
//--- これが標準シンボルの場合
if(!custom)
text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- これがカスタムシンボルの場合
else
text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
}
//--- チェック結果に関するメッセージを操作ログに送信する
Print(text);
/*
result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:
The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.
result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.
result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.
*/
}