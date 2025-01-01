#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- カスタムシンボルフラグを宣言し、SYMBOL_NAMEで指定された名前を持つシンボルの存在を確認する

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- デフォルトの「シンボルが見つかりません」メッセージテキストを宣言する

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- シンボルが見つかった場合、シンボルが見つかったリストに応じてメッセージテキストを作成する

if(result)

{

//--- これが標準シンボルの場合

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- これがカスタムシンボルの場合

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- チェック結果に関するメッセージを操作ログに送信する

Print(text);

/*

result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}