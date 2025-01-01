DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoMarket InfoSymbolExist 

SymbolExist

Controlla se esiste un simbolo con il nome specificato.

bool  SymbolExist(
   const string  name,    // nome del simbolo
   bool&   is_custom      // proprietà del simbolo personalizzato
   );

Parametri

name

[in] Nome del simbolo.

is_custom

[out] Proprietà del simbolo personalizzato impostata in caso di esecuzione riuscita. Se true, il simbolo rilevato è un custom (simbolo personalizzato).

Valore di ritorno

Se false, il simbolo non è stato trovato tra quelli standard e quelli personalizzati.

Esempio

#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- dichiara il flag del simbolo personalizzato e controlla la presenza di un simbolo il cui nome è specificato in SYMBOL_NAME
   bool custom = false;
   bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAMEcustom);
   
//--- dichiara il testo predefinito del messaggio 'symbol not found'
   string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols."SYMBOL_NAME);
   
//--- se viene trovato un simbolo, creare un messaggio di testo a seconda della lista in cui si trova il simbolo
   if(result)
     {
      //--- se questo è un simbolo standard
      if(!custom)
         text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server."SYMBOL_NAME);
      //--- se questo è un simbolo personalizzato
      else
         text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols."SYMBOL_NAME);
     }
     
//--- inviare il messaggio sul risultato del controllo al journal
   Print(text);
   /*
   result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:
   The 'GBPUSDsymbol is available on the server.
   
   result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:
   The symbol 'GBPUSDxwas found in the list of custom symbols.
   
   result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:
   The symbol 'GBPUSDnwas not found among either the standard or custom symbols.
   */
  }

Guarda anche

SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect, Custom symbols

 