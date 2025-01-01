#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- dichiara il flag del simbolo personalizzato e controlla la presenza di un simbolo il cui nome è specificato in SYMBOL_NAME

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- dichiara il testo predefinito del messaggio 'symbol not found'

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- se viene trovato un simbolo, creare un messaggio di testo a seconda della lista in cui si trova il simbolo

if(result)

{

//--- se questo è un simbolo standard

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- se questo è un simbolo personalizzato

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- inviare il messaggio sul risultato del controllo al journal

Print(text);

/*

result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}