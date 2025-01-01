SymbolExist
Controlla se esiste un simbolo con il nome specificato.
|
bool SymbolExist(
const string name,
bool& is_custom
);
Parametri
name
[in] Nome del simbolo.
is_custom
[out] Proprietà del simbolo personalizzato impostata in caso di esecuzione riuscita. Se true, il simbolo rilevato è un custom (simbolo personalizzato).
Valore di ritorno
Esempio
|
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- dichiara il flag del simbolo personalizzato e controlla la presenza di un simbolo il cui nome è specificato in SYMBOL_NAME
bool custom = false;
bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
//--- dichiara il testo predefinito del messaggio 'symbol not found'
string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- se viene trovato un simbolo, creare un messaggio di testo a seconda della lista in cui si trova il simbolo
if(result)
{
//--- se questo è un simbolo standard
if(!custom)
text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- se questo è un simbolo personalizzato
else
text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
}
//--- inviare il messaggio sul risultato del controllo al journal
Print(text);
/*
result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:
The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.
result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.
result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.
*/
}
Guarda anche
SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect, Custom symbols