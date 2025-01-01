SymbolExist
Vérifie si un symbole avec le nom spécifié existe.
bool SymbolExist(
const string name,
bool& is_custom
);
Paramètres
name
[in] Nom du symbole.
is_custom
[out] La valeur de la propriété de symbole personnalisé en cas d'exécution réussie. Si true, le symbole détecté est un symbole personnalisé.
Valeur de Retour
Exemple :
#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- déclare le symbole comme symbole personnalisé et vérifie la présence d'un symbole dont le nom est spécifié dans SYMBOL_NAME
bool custom = false;
bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);
//--- déclare le texte du message 'symbol not found' par défaut
string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- si un symbole est trouvé, crée le texte du message suivant la liste dans laquelle le symbole a été trouvé
if(result)
{
//--- si c'est un symbole standard
if(!custom)
text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);
//--- si c'est un symbole personnalisé
else
text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);
}
//--- envoie le message du résultat dans le journal
Print(text);
/*
result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:
The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.
result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.
result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:
The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.
*/
}
Voir aussi
SymbolsTotal, SymbolSelect, Symboles personnalisés