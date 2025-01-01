#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- déclare le symbole comme symbole personnalisé et vérifie la présence d'un symbole dont le nom est spécifié dans SYMBOL_NAME

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- déclare le texte du message 'symbol not found' par défaut

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- si un symbole est trouvé, crée le texte du message suivant la liste dans laquelle le symbole a été trouvé

if(result)

{

//--- si c'est un symbole standard

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- si c'est un symbole personnalisé

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- envoie le message du résultat dans le journal

Print(text);

/*

result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}