#define SYMBOL_NAME "GBPUSDn"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| EA交易初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 声明自定义交易品种标识，并检查是否存在其名称在SYMBOL_NAME中指定的交易品种

bool custom = false;

bool result = SymbolExist(SYMBOL_NAME, custom);



//--- 声明默认的“找不到交易品种”消息文本

string text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- 如果找到交易品种，则根据找到交易品种的列表创建消息文本

if(result)

{

//--- 如果这是一个标准交易品种

if(!custom)

text = StringFormat("The '%s' symbol is available on the server.", SYMBOL_NAME);

//--- 如果这是一个自定义交易品种

else

text = StringFormat("The symbol '%s' was found in the list of custom symbols.", SYMBOL_NAME);

}



//--- 将有关检查结果的消息发送到日志

Print(text);

/*

result for standard 'GBPUSD' symbol:

The 'GBPUSD' symbol is available on the server.



result for custom 'GBPUSDx' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDx' was found in the list of custom symbols.



result for missing 'GBPUSDn' symbol:

The symbol 'GBPUSDn' was not found among either the standard or custom symbols.

*/

}