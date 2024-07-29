Scikit-learn kütüphanesinin regresyon modelleri ve bunların ONNX'e aktarılması

ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), makine öğrenimi modellerini tanımlamak ve bunları birbirlerine dönüştürmek için kullanılan bir formattır. Modellerin farklı makine öğrenimi çerçeveleri arasında aktarılmasına olanak tanır. Derin öğrenme ve sinir ağlarında float32 gibi veri türleri sıklıkla kullanılır. Derin öğrenme modellerini eğitmek için genellikle kabul edilebilir doğruluk ve verimlilik sağladıkları için yaygın olarak uygulanmaktadırlar.



Bazı klasik makine öğrenimi modellerinin ONNX operatörleri olarak temsil edilmesi zordur. Bu nedenle, ONNX'te bunları uygulamak için ek ML operatörleri (ai.onnx.ml) tanıtılmıştır. ONNX spesifikasyonuna göre, bu setteki anahtar operatörlerin (LinearRegressor, SVMRegressor, TreeEnsembleRegressor) çeşitli girdi veri türlerini (tensor(float), tensor(double), tensor(int64), tensor(int32)) kabul edebildiğini, ancak çıktı olarak her zaman tensor(float) türünü geri döndürdüklerini belirtmek gerekir. Bu operatörlerin parametrelendirilmesi de float sayılar kullanılarak gerçekleştirilir, bu da özellikle orijinal modelin parametrelerini tanımlamak için double hassasiyetli sayılar kullanılmışsa hesaplamaların doğruluğunu sınırlayabilir.

Bu, modelleri dönüştürürken veya ONNX'te veri dönüştürme ve işleme sürecinde farklı veri türleri kullanırken doğruluk kaybına yol açabilir. Daha sonra göreceğimiz gibi, çoğu şey dönüştürücüye bağlıdır; bazı modeller bu sınırlamaları atlamayı başarır ve ONNX modellerinin tam taşınabilirliğini sağlayarak, doğruluğu kaybetmeden onlarla double hassasiyetinde çalışmaya izin verir. Modellerle ve bunların ONNX'te temsiliyle çalışırken, özellikle de veri temsilinin doğruluğunun önemli olduğu durumlarda bu özellikleri göz önünde bulundurmak önemlidir.

Scikit-learn, Python topluluğunda makine öğrenimi için en popüler ve yaygın olarak kullanılan kütüphanelerden biridir. Geniş bir algoritma yelpazesi, kullanıcı dostu bir arayüz ve iyi bir dokümantasyon sunar. "Scikit-learn kütüphanesinin sınıflandırma modelleri ve bunların ONNX'e aktarılması" başlıklı bir önceki makalede sınıflandırma modelleri ele alınmıştı.

Bu makalede ise Scikit-learn paketindeki regresyon modellerinin uygulanmasını inceleyeceğiz, test veri kümesi için parametrelerini double hassasiyetle hesaplayacağız, bunları float ve double hassasiyet için ONNX formatına dönüştürmeye çalışacağız ve elde edilen modelleri MQL5 programlarında kullanacağız. Ayrıca, float ve double hassasiyet için orijinal modellerin ve ONNX versiyonlarının doğruluğunu karşılaştıracağız. Ek olarak, regresyon modellerinin ONNX temsilini inceleyeceğiz, bu da iç yapılarının ve işleyişlerinin daha iyi anlaşılmasını sağlayacaktır.





İçindekiler





If it bothers you, welcome to contribute

ONNX Runtime geliştirici forumunda, kullanıcılardan biri ONNX Runtime aracılığıyla bir model yürütürken karşılaştığı bir hatayı bildirdi: "[ONNXRuntimeError] : 9 : NOT_IMPLEMENTED : Could not find an implementation for the node LinearRegressor:LinearRegressor(1)".



Hi all, getting this error when trying to inferance a linear regression model. PLease help me resolve this.





ONNX Runtime geliştirici forumundan hata bildirisi: "NOT_IMPLEMENTED : Could not find an implementation for the node LinearRegressor:LinearRegressor(1)"



Geliştiricinin yanıtı:



It is because we only implemented it for float32, not float64. But your model needs float64.



See:

https://github.com/microsoft/onnxruntime/blob/master/onnxruntime/core/providers/cpu/ml/linearregressor.cc#L16



If it bothers you, welcome to contribute.



Kullanıcının ONNX modelinde, ai.onnx.ml.LinearRegressor operatörü double (float64) veri türüyle çağrılmakta ve hata mesajı, ONNX Runtime’ın double hassasiyetli LinearRegressor() operatörünü desteklememesi nedeniyle ortaya çıkmaktadır.



ai.onnx.ml.LinearRegressor operatörünün özelliklerine göre, double girdi veri türü mümkündür (T: tensor(float), tensor(double), tensor(int64), tensor(int32)); ancak, geliştiriciler kasıtlı olarak bunu uygulamamayı seçmiştir.



Bunun nedeni, çıktının her zaman Y: tensor(float) değerini geri döndürmesidir. Ayrıca, hesaplama parametreleri float sayılardır (coefficients: list of floats, intercepts: list of floats).



Sonuç olarak, hesaplamalar double hassasiyetinde yapıldığında, bu operatör hassasiyeti float'a düşürür ve double hassasiyetli hesaplamalarda uygulanması şüpheli bir değere sahiptir.











ai.onnx.ml.LinearRegressor operatör açıklaması



Bu nedenle, parametrelerde ve çıktı değerinde hassasiyetin float'a düşürülmesi, ai.onnx.ml.LinearRegressor operatörünün double (float64) sayılarla tam olarak çalışmasını imkansız hale getirir. Muhtemelen, bu nedenle, ONNX Runtime geliştiricileri bunu double türü için uygulamaktan kaçınmaya karar vermiştir.



"double türüne destek ekleme" yöntemi geliştiriciler tarafından kod yorumlarında gösterilmiştir (sarı ile vurgulanmıştır).

ONNX Runtime'da hesaplama LinearRegressor sınıfı kullanılarak gerçekleştirilir (https://github.com/microsoft/onnxruntime/blob/main/onnxruntime/core/providers/cpu/ml/linearregressor.h).

Operatörün parametreleri, coefficients_ ve intercepts_, std::vector<float> olarak saklanır:



#pragma once #include "core/common/common.h" #include "core/framework/op_kernel.h" #include "core/util/math_cpuonly.h" #include "ml_common.h" namespace onnxruntime { namespace ml { class LinearRegressor final : public OpKernel { public : LinearRegressor( const OpKernelInfo& info); Status Compute(OpKernelContext* context) const override ; private : int64_t num_targets_; std:: vector < float > coefficients_; std:: vector < float > intercepts_; bool use_intercepts_; POST_EVAL_TRANSFORM post_transform_; }; } }

#include "core/providers/cpu/ml/linearregressor.h" #include "core/common/narrow.h" #include "core/providers/cpu/math/gemm.h" namespace onnxruntime { namespace ml { ONNX_CPU_OPERATOR_ML_KERNEL( LinearRegressor, 1 , KernelDefBuilder().TypeConstraint( "T" , DataTypeImpl::GetTensorType< float >()), LinearRegressor); LinearRegressor::LinearRegressor( const OpKernelInfo& info) : OpKernel(info), intercepts_(info.GetAttrsOrDefault< float >( "intercepts" )), post_transform_(MakeTransform(info.GetAttrOrDefault<std:: string >( "post_transform" , "NONE" ))) { ORT_ENFORCE(info.GetAttr<int64_t>( "targets" , &num_targets_).IsOK()); ORT_ENFORCE(info.GetAttrs< float >( "coefficients" , coefficients_).IsOK()); use_intercepts_ = intercepts_.size() == static_cast<size_t>(num_targets_); } template < typename T> static Status ComputeImpl( const Tensor& input , ptrdiff_t num_batches, ptrdiff_t num_features, ptrdiff_t num_targets, const std:: vector < float >& coefficients, const std:: vector < float >* intercepts, Tensor& output, POST_EVAL_TRANSFORM post_transform, concurrency::ThreadPool* threadpool) { const T* input_data = input .Data<T>(); T* output_data = output.MutableData<T>(); if (intercepts != nullptr) { TensorShape intercepts_shape({num_targets}); onnxruntime::Gemm<T>::ComputeGemm(CBLAS_TRANSPOSE::CblasNoTrans, CBLAS_TRANSPOSE::CblasTrans, num_batches, num_targets, num_features, 1 .f, input_data, coefficients.data(), 1 .f, intercepts->data(), &intercepts_shape, output_data, threadpool); } else { onnxruntime::Gemm<T>::ComputeGemm(CBLAS_TRANSPOSE::CblasNoTrans, CBLAS_TRANSPOSE::CblasTrans, num_batches, num_targets, num_features, 1 .f, input_data, coefficients.data(), 1 .f, nullptr, nullptr, output_data, threadpool); } if (post_transform != POST_EVAL_TRANSFORM::NONE) { ml::batched_update_scores_inplace(gsl::make_span(output_data, SafeInt<size_t>(num_batches) * num_targets), num_batches, num_targets, post_transform, - 1 , false , threadpool); } return Status::OK(); } Status LinearRegressor::Compute(OpKernelContext* ctx) const { Status status = Status::OK(); const auto& X = *ctx->Input<Tensor>( 0 ); const auto& input_shape = X.Shape(); if (input_shape.NumDimensions() > 2 ) { return ORT_MAKE_STATUS(ONNXRUNTIME, INVALID_ARGUMENT, "Input shape had more than 2 dimension. Dims=" , input_shape.NumDimensions()); } ptrdiff_t num_batches = input_shape.NumDimensions() <= 1 ? 1 : narrow<ptrdiff_t>(input_shape[ 0 ]); ptrdiff_t num_features = input_shape.NumDimensions() <= 1 ? narrow<ptrdiff_t>(input_shape.Size()) : narrow<ptrdiff_t>(input_shape[ 1 ]); Tensor& Y = *ctx->Output( 0 , {num_batches, num_targets_}); concurrency::ThreadPool* tp = ctx->GetOperatorThreadPool(); auto element_type = X.GetElementType(); switch (element_type) { case ONNX_NAMESPACE::TensorProto_DataType_FLOAT: { status = ComputeImpl< float >(X, num_batches, num_features, narrow<ptrdiff_t>(num_targets_), coefficients_, use_intercepts_ ? &intercepts_ : nullptr, Y, post_transform_, tp); break ; } case ONNX_NAMESPACE::TensorProto_DataType_DOUBLE: { } default : status = ORT_MAKE_STATUS(ONNXRUNTIME, FAIL, "Unsupported data type of " , element_type); } return status; } } }

LinearRegressor operatörünün uygulanması ( https://github.com/microsoft/onnxruntime/blob/main/onnxruntime/core/providers/cpu/ml/linearregressor.cc ):

Girdi değerleri olarak double sayılar kullanmak ve operatörün hesaplamasını float parametrelerle gerçekleştirmek için bir seçenek olduğu ortaya çıktı. Başka bir olasılık da girdi verilerinin hassasiyetini float değerine düşürmek olabilir. Ancak bu seçeneklerin hiçbiri uygun bir çözüm olarak kabul edilemez.



ai.onnx.ml.LinearRegressor operatörünün spesifikasyonu, parametreler ve çıktı değeri float türüyle sınırlı olduğundan double sayılarla tam çalışma kapasitesini kısıtlar.

Benzer bir durum ai.onnx.ml.SVMRegressor ve ai.onnx.ml.TreeEnsembleRegressor gibi diğer ONNX ML operatörleri için de geçerlidir.

Sonuç olarak, double hassasiyetli ONNX model yürütmesini kullanan tüm geliştiriciler, spesifikasyonun bu sınırlamasıyla karşı karşıyadır. Bir çözüm, ONNX spesifikasyonunu genişletmeyi (veya parametreleri ve çıktı değerleri double olan LinearRegressor64, SVMRegressor64 ve TreeEnsembleRegressor64 gibi benzer operatörler eklemeyi) içerebilir. Ancak, halihazırda bu mesele çözüme kavuşturulmamıştır.



Çoğu ONNX dönüştürücüsüne bağlıdır. double olarak hesaplanan modeller için bu operatörleri kullanmaktan kaçınmak tercih edilebilir (ancak bu her zaman mümkün olmayabilir). Bu örnek durumda, ONNX dönüştürücüsü kullanıcının modeliyle optimum bir şekilde çalışmamıştır.

Daha sonra göreceğimiz gibi, sklearn-onnx dönüştürücüsü LinearRegressor operatörünün sınırlamasını atlamayı başarıyor: ONNX double modelleri için bunun yerine MatMul() ve Add() ONNX operatörlerini kullanmaktadır. Bu yöntem sayesinde, Scikit-learn kütüphanesindeki çok sayıda regresyon modeli, orijinal double modellerin doğruluğu korunarak, double olarak hesaplanan ONNX modellerine başarıyla dönüştürülebilmektedir.







1. Test veri kümesi



Örnekleri çalıştırmak için Python'ı (biz 3.10.8 sürümünü kullandık), ek kütüphaneleri (pip install -U scikit-learn numpy matplotlib onnx onnxruntime skl2onnx) yüklemeniz ve MetaEditor'da Python yolunu belirtmeniz gerekecektir (Araçlar->Seçenekler->Derleyiciler->Python menüsünde).



Test veri kümesi olarak, y = 4X + 10sin(X*0.5) fonksiyonunun üretilen değerlerini kullanacağız.

Böyle bir fonksiyonun grafiğini görüntülemek için MetaEditor'ı açın, RegressionData.py adında bir dosya oluşturun, kod metnini kopyalayın ve "Derle" düğmesine tıklayarak çalıştırın.



Test veri kümesini görüntülemek için kod

# RegressionData.py # The code plots the synthetic data, used for all regression models # Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://mql5.com # import necessary libraries import numpy as np import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # generate synthetic data for regression X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 ) y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 ) # set the figure size plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 )) # plot the initial data for regression plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Regression Data' , marker= 'o' ) plt.xlabel( 'X' ) plt.ylabel( 'y' ) plt.legend() plt.title( 'Regression data' ) plt.show()

Sonuç olarak, regresyon yöntemlerini test etmek için kullanacağımız fonksiyonun bir grafiği görüntülenecektir.







Şekil 1. Regresyon modellerini test etme fonksiyonu







2. Regresyon modelleri



Bir regresyon görevinin amacı, yeni veriler için sayısal değerleri tahmin etmek üzere özellikler ve hedef değişken arasındaki ilişkiyi en iyi tanımlayan matematiksel bir fonksiyon veya model bulmaktır. Bu, tahminler yapılmasına, çözümlerin optimize edilmesine ve verilere dayalı bilinçli kararlar alınmasına olanak tanır.

Scikit-learn paketindeki ana regresyon modellerini ele alalım.

2.0. Scikit-learn regresyon modellerinin listesi

Mevcut scikit-learn regresyon modellerinin bir listesini görüntülemek için kodu kullanabilirsiniz:

# ScikitLearnRegressors.py # The script lists all the regression algorithms available inb scikit-learn # Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd. # https://mql5.com # print Python version from platform import python_version print ( "The Python version is " , python_version()) # print scikit-learn version import sklearn print ( 'The scikit-learn version is {}.' .format(sklearn.__version__)) # print scikit-learn regression models from sklearn.utils import all_estimators regressors = all_estimators(type_filter= 'regressor' ) for index, (name, RegressorClass) in enumerate(regressors, start= 1 ): print (f "Regressor {index}: {name}" )

Çıktı:

The Python version is 3.10.8

The scikit-learn version is 1.3.2.

Regressor 1: ARDRegression

Regressor 2: AdaBoostRegressor

Regressor 3: BaggingRegressor

Regressor 4: BayesianRidge

Regressor 5: CCA

Regressor 6: DecisionTreeRegressor

Regressor 7: DummyRegressor

Regressor 8: ElasticNet

Regressor 9: ElasticNetCV

Regressor 10: ExtraTreeRegressor

Regressor 11: ExtraTreesRegressor

Regressor 12: GammaRegressor

Regressor 13: GaussianProcessRegressor

Regressor 14: GradientBoostingRegressor

Regressor 15: HistGradientBoostingRegressor

Regressor 16: HuberRegressor

Regressor 17: IsotonicRegression

Regressor 18: KNeighborsRegressor

Regressor 19: KernelRidge

Regressor 20: Lars

Regressor 21: LarsCV

Regressor 22: Lasso

Regressor 23: LassoCV

Regressor 24: LassoLars

Regressor 25: LassoLarsCV

Regressor 26: LassoLarsIC

Regressor 27: LinearRegression

Regressor 28: LinearSVR

Regressor 29: MLPRegressor

Regressor 30: MultiOutputRegressor

Regressor 31: MultiTaskElasticNet

Regressor 32: MultiTaskElasticNetCV

Regressor 33: MultiTaskLasso

Regressor 34: MultiTaskLassoCV

Regressor 35: NuSVR

Regressor 36: OrthogonalMatchingPursuit

Regressor 37: OrthogonalMatchingPursuitCV

Regressor 38: PLSCanonical

Regressor 39: PLSRegression

Regressor 40: PassiveAggressiveRegressor

Regressor 41: PoissonRegressor

Regressor 42: QuantileRegressor

Regressor 43: RANSACRegressor

Regressor 44: RadiusNeighborsRegressor

Regressor 45: RandomForestRegressor

Regressor 46: RegressorChain

Regressor 47: Ridge

Regressor 48: RidgeCV

Regressor 49: SGDRegressor

Regressor 50: SVR

Regressor 51: StackingRegressor

Regressor 52: TheilSenRegressor

Regressor 53: TransformedTargetRegressor

Regressor 54: TweedieRegressor

Regressor 55: VotingRegressor



Bu regresörler listesinde kolaylık sağlamak için farklı renklerle vurgulanmışlardır. Temel regresyon modeli gerektiren modeller gri renkle vurgulanmıştır, diğer modeller ise bağımsız olarak kullanılabilir. ONNX formatına başarıyla aktarılan modeller yeşil renkle, scikit-learn 1.2.2'nin mevcut sürümünde dönüştürme sırasında hatalarla karşılaşan modeller kırmızı renkle işaretlenmiştir. Söz konusu test görevi için uygun olmayan yöntemler mavi renkle vurgulanmıştır.

Regresyon kalite analizi, gerçek ve tahmin edilen değerlerin fonksiyonları olan regresyon metriklerini kullanır. MQL5 dilinde, "ONNX modellerinin regresyon metrikleri kullanılarak değerlendirilmesi" makalesinde ayrıntılı olarak açıklanan birkaç farklı metrik mevcuttur.



Bu makalede, farklı modellerin kalitesini karşılaştırmak için üç metrik kullanılacaktır:

Belirleme katsayısı R-kare (R-squared, R2) Ortalama mutlak hata (Mean Absolute Error, MAE); Ortalama karesel hata (Mean Squared Error, MSE).





2.1. ONNX float ve double modellerine dönüştürülen Scikit-learn regresyon modelleri

Bu bölümde, hem float hem de double hassasiyetlerde ONNX formatlarına başarıyla dönüştürülen regresyon modelleri sunulmaktadır.

Tartışılacak olan tüm regresyon modelleri aşağıdaki formatta sunulmuştur:



Model tanımı, çalışma prensibi, avantajlar ve sınırlamalar Modeli oluşturmak, float ve double formatlarında ONNX dosyalarına aktarmak ve elde edilen modelleri Python'da ONNX Runtime kullanarak çalıştırmak için Python kodu. Orijinal ve ONNX modellerinin kalitesini değerlendirmek için sklearn.metrics kullanılarak hesaplanan R^2, MAE, MSE gibi metrikler kullanılır.

RegressionMetric() kullanılarak hesaplanan metriklerle ONNX modellerini (float ve double) ONNX Runtime aracılığıyla yürütmek için MQL5 komut dosyası.

Netron'da float ve double hassasiyet için ONNX model gösterimi.





2.1.1. sklearn.linear_model.ARDRegression

ARDRegression (Automatic Relevance Determination Regression), regresyon problemlerini çözmek için tasarlanmış bir regresyon yöntemidir ve model eğitim sürecinde özelliklerin önemini (alaka düzeyini) otomatik olarak belirler ve ağırlıklarını ayarlar.



ARDRegression, bir regresyon modeli oluşturmak için yalnızca en önemli özelliklerin tespit edilmesini ve kullanılmasını sağlar; bu, çok sayıda özellik ile uğraşırken faydalı olabilir.



ARDRegression'ın çalışma prensibi:



Lineer regresyon: ARDRegression, bağımsız değişkenler (özellikler) ile hedef değişken arasında doğrusal bir ilişki olduğunu varsayarak lineer regresyona dayanır. Otomatik özellik önemi belirleme: ARDRegression'ın temel farkı, hedef değişkeni tahmin etmek için hangi özelliklerin en önemli olduğunu otomatik olarak belirlemesidir. Bu, modelin daha az önemli özellikler için otomatik olarak sıfır ağırlık ayarlamasına olanak tanıyan ağırlıklar üzerinde önsel dağılımlar (düzenlileştirme) getirilerek elde edilir. Sonsal olasılıkların hesaplanması: ARDRegression, her özellik için sonsal olasılıkları hesaplayarak önemlerinin belirlenmesini sağlar. Yüksek sonsal olasılıklara sahip özellikler alakalı kabul edilir ve sıfır olmayan ağırlıklar alır, düşük sonsal olasılıklara sahip özellikler ise sıfır ağırlık alır. Boyut azaltma: Böylece ARDRegression, önemsiz özellikleri ortadan kaldırarak veri boyutunun azaltılmasını sağlayabilir.

ARDRegression'ın avantajları:



Önemli özelliklerin otomatik olarak belirlenmesi: Yöntem, yalnızca en önemli özellikleri otomatik olarak tanımlar ve kullanır, bu da potansiyel olarak model performansını artırır ve aşırı uyum riskini azaltır.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığa karşı dayanıklılık: ARDRegression, özellikler yüksek oranda ilişkili olsa bile çoklu eşdoğrusallığı iyi bir şekilde yönetir.

ARDRegression'ın sınırlamaları:



Önsel dağılımların seçilmesini gerektirir: Uygun önsel dağılımların seçilmesi deneysel çalışma gerektirebilir.

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: ARDRegression eğitimi, özellikle büyük veri kümeleri için hesaplama açısından maliyetli olabilir.

ARDRegression, özelliklerin önemini otomatik olarak belirleyen ve sonsal olasılıklara dayalı olarak ağırlıklarını oluşturan bir regresyon yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, bir regresyon modeli oluşturmak için yalnızca önemli özellikler dikkate alındığında ve veri boyutunun azaltılması gerektiğinde kullanışlıdır.







2.1.1.1. ARDRegression modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod



Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.ARDRegression modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.



# ARDRegression.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training ARDRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == -1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min (decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range ( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import ARDRegression

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name= "ARDRegression"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "ard_regression"



# create an ARDRegression model

regression_model = ARDRegression()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

"+model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print (f "ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)



print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: ",compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f "ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f"{ i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)



print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Kod sklearn.linear_model.ARDRegression modelini oluşturur ve eğitir (orijinal model double olarak kabul edilir), ardından modeli float ve double için ONNX'e aktarır (ard_regression_float.onnx ve ard_regression_double.onnx) ve çalışmasının doğruluğunu karşılaştırır.



Ayrıca ARDRegression_plot_float.png ve ARDRegression_plot_double.png dosyalarını oluşturarak float ve double için ONNX modellerinin sonuçlarının görsel olarak değerlendirilmesini sağlar (Şekil 2-3).





Şekil 2. ARDRegression.py sonuçları (float)









Şekil 3. ARDRegression.py sonuçları (double)



Görsel olarak, float ve double için ONNX modelleri aynı görünmektedir (Şekil 2-3), ayrıntılı bilgi Journal sekmesinden bulunabilir:

Python ARDRegression Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382628120845 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568012853758 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815934891289 Python Python ARDRegression ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ard_regression_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382627587808 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568 283744705 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778160054267204 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python ARDRegression ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ard_regression_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382628120845 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568012853758 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815934891289 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15

Bu örnekte, orijinal model double olarak ele alınmış, daha sonra sırasıyla float ve double için ard_regression_float.onnx ve ard_regression_double.onnx ONNX modellerine aktarılmıştır.



Modelin doğruluğu MAE ile değerlendirilirse, float için ONNX modelinin doğruluğu 6 ondalık basamağa kadar çıkarken, double kullanan ONNX modeli orijinal modelin hassasiyetine uygun olarak 15 ondalık basamağa kadar doğruluk tutma göstermiştir.



ONNX modellerinin özellikleri MetaEditor'da görüntülenebilir (Şekil 4-5).









Şekil 4. MetaEditor'da ard_regression_float.onnx ONNX modeli







Şekil 5. MetaEditor'da ard_regression_double.onnx ONNX modeli





float ve double ONNX modelleri arasındaki bir karşılaştırma, bu durumda ARDRegresyon için ONNX modellerinin hesaplanmasının farklı şekilde gerçekleştiğini göstermektedir: float sayılar için ONNX-ML'den LinearRegressor() operatörü kullanılırken, double sayılar için MatMul(), Add() ve Reshape() ONNX operatörleri kullanılır.

Modelin ONNX'te uygulanması dönüştürücüye bağlıdır; ONNX'e aktarma örneklerinde skl2onnx kütüphanesindeki skl2onnx.convert_sklearn() fonksiyonu kullanılacaktır.







2.1.1.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen ard_regression_float.onnx ve ard_regression_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "ARDRegression" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "ard_regression_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "ard_regression_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : ARDRegression (ard_regression_float.onnx) ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382627587808 ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475682837447049 ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781600542671896 ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : ARDRegression (ard_regression_double.onnx) ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382628120845 ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475680128537597 ARDRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781593489128795

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : ARDRegression (ard_regression_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568 012853758 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568 2837447049 Testing ONNX double : ARDRegression (ard_regression_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34756801285375 8 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34756801285375 97

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.







2.1.1.3. ard_regression_float.onnx ve ard_regression_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi



Netron (web sürümü), ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) formatındaki modeller için kullanılabilen, modelleri görselleştirmeye ve hesaplama grafiklerini analiz etmeye yönelik bir araçtır.



Netron, model grafiklerini ve mimarilerini açık ve etkileşimli bir biçimde sunarak, ONNX kullanılarak oluşturulanlar da dahil olmak üzere derin öğrenme modellerinin yapısının ve parametrelerinin keşfedilmesine olanak tanır.



Netron'un temel özellikleri şunlardır:



Grafik görselleştirme: Netron, modelin mimarisini bir grafik olarak göstererek katmanları, işlemleri ve bunlar arasındaki bağlantıları görmenizi sağlar. Model içerisindeki yapıyı ve veri akışını kolayca kavrayabilirsiniz.

Etkileşimli keşif: Her operatör ve parametreleri hakkında ek bilgi edinmek için grafikteki düğümleri seçebilirsiniz.

Çeşitli formatlar için destek: Netron, ONNX, TensorFlow, PyTorch, CoreML vb. dahil olmak üzere çeşitli derin öğrenme modeli formatlarını destekler.

Parametre analiz yeteneği: Modelin parametrelerini ve ağırlıklarını görüntüleyebilirsiniz; bu, modelin farklı bölümlerinde kullanılan değerleri anlamak için yararlıdır.

Netron, modellerin görselleştirilmesini ve analizini basitleştirerek karmaşık sinir ağlarının anlaşılmasına ve hatalarının ayıklanmasına yardımcı olduğu için makine öğrenimi ve derin öğrenme alanındaki geliştiriciler ve araştırmacılar için kullanışlıdır.

Bu araç, modellerin hızlı bir şekilde incelenmesine, yapılarının ve parametrelerinin keşfedilmesine olanak tanıyarak derin sinir ağlarıyla çalışmayı kolaylaştırır.



Netron hakkında daha fazla ayrıntı için makalelere bakın: Visualizing your Neural Network with Netron ve Visualize Keras Neural Networks with Netron.



Netron hakkında video:















ard_regression_float.onnx modeli Şekil 6'da gösterilmektedir:

Şekil 6. Netron'da ard_regression_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi

ai.onnx.ml LinearRegressor() ONNX operatörü, regresyon görevleri için bir model tanımlayan ONNX standardının bir parçasıdır. Bu operatör, girdi özelliklerine dayalı olarak sayısal (sürekli) değerlerin tahmin edilmesini içeren regresyon için kullanılır.

Girdi özellikleri ile birlikte ağırlıklar ve yanlılık gibi model parametrelerini girdi olarak alır ve lineer regresyon yürütür. Lineer regresyon, her bir girdi özelliği için parametreleri (ağırlıkları) hesaplar ve ardından bir tahmin oluşturmak için bu özelliklerin ağırlıklarla doğrusal bir kombinasyonunu gerçekleştirir.

Bu operatör aşağıdaki adımları gerçekleştirir:

Girdi özellikleriyle birlikte modelin ağırlıklarını ve yanlılığını alır. Girdi verilerinin her bir örneği için, ilgili özelliklerle ağırlıkların doğrusal bir kombinasyonunu gerçekleştirir. Ortaya çıkan değere yanlılığı ekler. Sonuç, regresyon görevindeki hedef değişkenin tahminidir. LinearRegressor() parametreleri Şekil 7'de gösterilmektedir.



Şekil 7. Netron'da ard_regression_float.onnx modelinin LinearRegressor() operatör özellikleri

ard_regression_double.onnx ONNX modeli Şekil 8'de gösterilmektedir: ONNX modeli Şekil 8'de gösterilmektedir:

Şekil 8. Netron'da ard_regression_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi

MatMul(), Add() ve Reshape() ONNX operatörlerinin parametreleri Şekil 9-11'de gösterilmektedir.

Şekil 9. Netron'da ard_regression_double.onnx modelindeki MatMul operatörünün özellikleri

MatMul (matris çarpımı) ONNX operatörü iki matrisin çarpımını gerçekleştirir.

İki girdi alır: iki matris ve bunların matris çarpımını geri döndürür. A ve B olmak üzere iki matrisiniz varsa, Matmul(A, B) işleminin sonucu bir C matrisidir; burada her C[i][j] elemanı, A matrisinin i satırındaki elemanlarla B matrisinin j sütunundaki elemanların çarpımlarının toplamı olarak hesaplanır.



Şek.10. Netron'da ard_regression_double.onnx modelindeki Add operatörünün özellikleri

Add ONNX operatörü, aynı şekle sahip iki tensör veya dizinin eleman bazında toplanmasını gerçekleştirir.

İki girdi alır ve elde edilen tensörün her bir elemanının girdi tensörlerinin karşılık gelen elemanlarının toplamına eşit olduğu sonucu geri döndürür.



Şekil 11. Netron'da ard_regression_double.onnx modelindeki Reshape operatörünün özellikleri

Reshape(-1,1) ONNX operatörü, girdi verilerinin şeklini (veya boyutunu) değiştirmek için kullanılır. Bu operatörde, boyut için -1 değeri, veri tutarlılığını sağlamak için söz konusu boyutun büyüklüğünün diğer boyutlara göre otomatik olarak hesaplanması gerektiğini belirtir.

İkinci boyuttaki 1 değeri, şekil dönüşümünden sonra her bir elemanın tek bir alt boyuta sahip olacağını belirtir.



2.1.2. sklearn.linear_model.BayesianRidge BayesianRidge, model parametrelerini hesaplamak için bir Bayes yaklaşımı kullanan bir regresyon yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, parametrelerin önsel dağılımının modellenmesini ve parametrelerin sonsal dağılımını elde etmek için verileri dikkate alarak güncellenmesini sağlar.

BayesianRidge, bir veya birkaç bağımsız değişkene dayalı olarak bağımlı değişkeni tahmin etmek için tasarlanmış bir Bayes regresyon yöntemidir.



BayesianRidge'in çalışma prensibi:

Parametrelerin önsel dağılımı: Model parametrelerinin önsel dağılımının tanımlanmasıyla başlar. Bu dağılım, verileri dikkate almadan önce model parametreleri hakkındaki ön bilgileri veya varsayımları temsil eder. BayesianRidge durumunda, Gauss şekilli önsel dağılımlar kullanılır. Parametre dağılımının güncellenmesi: Önsel parametre dağılımı belirlendikten sonra, verilere göre güncellenir. Bu, parametrelerin sonsal dağılımının veriler dikkate alınarak hesaplandığı Bayes teorisi kullanılarak yapılır. Önemli bir husus, sonsal dağılımın şeklini etkileyen hiperparametrelerin hesaplanmasıdır. Tahmin: Parametrelerin sonsal dağılımı hesaplandıktan sonra, yeni gözlemler için tahminler yapılabilir. Bu, tek bir nokta değeri yerine tahminlerin bir dağılımıyla sonuçlanır ve tahminlerdeki belirsizliğin dikkate alınmasına olanak tanır. BayesianRidge'in avantajları:

Belirsizlik değerlendirmesi: BayesianRidge, model parametrelerindeki ve tahminlerdeki belirsizliği hesaba katar. Noktasal tahminler yerine güven aralıkları sunulur.

Düzenlileştirme: Bayes regresyon yöntemi, aşırı uyumu önlemeye yardımcı olarak model düzenlileştirmesi için yararlı olabilir.

Otomatik özellik seçimi: BayesianRidge, önemsiz özelliklerin ağırlıklarını azaltarak özellik önemini otomatik olarak belirleyebilir. BayesianRidge'in sınırlamaları:

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Yöntem, parametreleri ve sonsal dağılımı hesaplamak için hesaplama kaynakları gerektirir.

Yüksek soyutluk seviyesi: BayesianRidge'i anlamak ve kullanmak için Bayes istatistikleri hakkında daha derin bir anlayış gerekebilir.

Her zaman en iyi seçim değildir: BayesianRidge, bazı regresyon görevlerinde, özellikle de sınırlı verilerle çalışırken en uygun yöntem olmayabilir. BayesianRidge, parametrelerin ve tahminlerin belirsizliğinin önemli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde ve model düzenlileştirmesinin gerekli olduğu durumlarda kullanışlıdır.



2.1.2.1. BayesianRidge modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.BayesianRidge modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# BayesianRidge.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training BayesianRidge model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import BayesianRidge

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "BayesianRidge"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "bayesian_ridge"



# create a Bayesian Ridge regression model

regression_model = BayesianRidge()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ("

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " , compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )





# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' ) Çıktı: Python BayesianRidge Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382628120845 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568012853758 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815934891288 Python Python BayesianRidge ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\bayesian_ridge_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382627587808 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568283744705 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778160054267204 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python BayesianRidge ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\bayesian_ridge_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382628120845 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568012853758 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815934891288 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15

Şekil 12. BayesianRidge.py sonuçları (float ONNX)



2.1.2.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu Bu kod, kaydedilen bayesian_ridge_float.onnx ve bayesian_ridge_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir. #property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "BayesianRidge" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "bayesian_ridge_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "bayesian_ridge_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); } Çıktı: BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : BayesianRidge (bayesian_ridge_float.onnx) BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382627587808 BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475682837447049 BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781600542671896 BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : BayesianRidge (bayesian_ridge_double.onnx) BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382628120845 BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475680128537624 BayesianRidge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781593489128866 Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma: Testing ONNX float : BayesianRidge (bayesian_ridge_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568 012853758 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347568 2837447049 Testing ONNX double : BayesianRidge (bayesian_ridge_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475680128537 58 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3475680128537 624 ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 13 ondalık basamak.



2.1.2.3. bayesian_ridge_float.onnx ve bayesian_ridge_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 13. Netron'da bayesian_ridge_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 14. Netron'da bayesian_ridge_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





ElasticNet ve ElasticNetCV yöntemleri hakkında not

ElasticNet ve ElasticNetCV, regresyon modellerini, özellikle lineer regresyonu düzenlileştirmek için kullanılan iki ilgili makine öğrenimi yöntemidir. Ortak işlevselliği paylaşırlar ancak kullanım ve uygulama biçimlerinde farklılık gösterirler.



ElasticNet (Elastic Net Regression):

Çalışma prensibi: ElasticNet, Lasso (L1 düzenlileştirme) ve Ridge'i (L2 düzenlileştirme) birleştiren bir regresyon yöntemidir. Kayıp fonksiyonuna iki düzenlileştirme bileşeni ekler: biri katsayıların büyük mutlak değerleri için modeli cezalandırır (Lasso gibi), diğeri ise katsayıların büyük kareleri için modeli cezalandırır (Ridge gibi).

ElasticNet, verilerde çoklu eşdoğrusallık olduğunda (özellikler yüksek oranda ilişkili olduğunda) ve boyut azaltmanın yanı sıra katsayı değerlerinin kontrol edilmesi gerektiğinde yaygın olarak kullanılır. ElasticNetCV (Elastic Net Cross-Validation):

Çalışma prensibi: ElasticNetCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak alfa (L1 ve L2 düzenlileştirme arasındaki karışım katsayısı) ve lambda (düzenlileştirme gücü) optimum hiperparametrelerini otomatik olarak seçmeyi içeren ElasticNet'in bir uzantısıdır. Çeşitli alfa ve lambda değerlerini yineleyerek çapraz doğrulamada en iyi performansı gösteren kombinasyonu seçer.

Avantajlar: ElasticNetCV, çapraz doğrulamaya dayalı olarak model parametrelerini otomatik olarak ayarlar ve manuel ayarlamaya gerek kalmadan optimum hiperparametre değerlerinin seçilmesine olanak tanır. Bu, kullanımı daha kolay hale getirir ve modelin aşırı uyumunu önlemeye yardımcı olur. ElasticNet ve ElasticNetCV arasındaki temel fark, ElasticNet'in verilere uygulanan regresyon yöntemi olması, ElasticNetCV'nin ise çapraz doğrulama kullanarak ElasticNet modeli için en uygun hiperparametre değerlerini otomatik olarak bulan bir araç olmasıdır. ElasticNetCV, en iyi model parametrelerini bulmanız ve ayarlama sürecini daha otomatik hale getirmeniz gerektiğinde yardımcı olur.





2.1.3. sklearn.linear_model.ElasticNet

ElasticNet, L1 (Lasso) ve L2 (Ridge) düzenlileştirmenin bir kombinasyonunu temsil eden bir regresyon yöntemidir.

Bu yöntem, bir dizi özelliğe dayalı olarak hedef değişkenin sayısal değerlerinin tahmin edilmesi anlamına gelen regresyon için kullanılır. ElasticNet aşırı uyumu kontrol etmeye yardımcı olur ve model katsayıları üzerindeki hem L1 hem de L2 cezalarını dikkate alır.



ElasticNet'in çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özelliklere (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkenin karşılık gelen değerlerine sahip olduğumuz orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Amaç fonksiyonu: ElasticNet, iki bileşen içeren kayıp fonksiyonunu en aza indirir - MSE ve iki düzenlileştirme: L1 (Lasso) ve L2 (Ridge). Bu, amaç fonksiyonunun şu şekilde göründüğü anlamına gelir:

Amaç fonksiyonu = MSE + α*L1 + β*L2

Burada α ve β sırasıyla L1 ve L2 düzenlileştirme ağırlıklarını kontrol eden hiperparametrelerdir. Optimum α ve β'nın bulunması: Çapraz doğrulama yöntemi genellikle α ve β'nın en iyi değerlerini bulmak için kullanılır. Bu, aşırı uyumu azaltmak ve temel özellikleri korumak arasında bir denge kuran değerlerin seçilmesine olanak tanır. Model eğitimi: ElasticNet, amaç fonksiyonunu en aza indirerek optimum α ve β'yı dikkate alarak modeli eğitir. Tahmin: Model eğitildikten sonra, ElasticNet yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

ElasticNet'in avantajları:



Özellik seçme yeteneği: ElasticNet, önemsiz özellikler için ağırlıkları sıfıra ayarlayarak (Lasso'ya benzer şekilde) en önemli özellikleri otomatik olarak seçebilir.

Aşırı uyum kontrolü: ElasticNet, L1 ve L2 düzenlileştirme sayesinde aşırı uyumun kontrol edilmesini sağlar.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallıkla başa çıkma: Bu yöntem, L2 düzenlileştirme çoklu eşdoğrusal özelliklerin etkisini azaltabileceğinden, çoklu eşdoğrusallığın (özellikler arasında yüksek korelasyon) olduğu durumlarda kullanışlıdır.

ElasticNet'in sınırlamaları:



Önemsiz bir görev olabilen α ve β hiperparametrelerinin ayarlanmasını gerektirir.

Parametre seçimlerine bağlı olarak, ElasticNet modelin kalitesini etkileyecek şekilde çok az veya çok fazla özellik tutabilir.

ElasticNet, özellik seçimi ve aşırı uyum kontrolünün çok önemli olduğu görevlerde faydalı olabilecek güçlü bir regresyon yöntemidir.



2.1.3.1. ElasticNet modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.ElasticNet modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# ElasticNet.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training ElasticNet model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range (1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import ElasticNet

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0 . 5 )



model_name = "ElasticNet"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "elastic_net"



# create an ElasticNet model

regression_model = ElasticNet()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X,y)



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1 } . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1 } . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1 } . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python ElasticNet Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962377031744798 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.344394662876524 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.78556489812415 Python Python ElasticNet ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\elastic_net_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962377032416807 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.344395027824294 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.78556400887057 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 5 Python MSE matching decimal places: 6 Python float ONNX model precision: 5 Python Python ElasticNet ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\elastic_net_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962377031744798 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.344394662876524 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.78556489812415 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 15. ElasticNet.py sonuçları (float ONNX)

2.1.3.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen elastic_net_float.onnx ve elastic_net_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "ElasticNet" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "elastic_net_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "elastic_net_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : ElasticNet (elastic_net_float.onnx) ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962377032416807 ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3443950278242944 ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7855640088705869 ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : ElasticNet (elastic_net_double.onnx) ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962377031744798 ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3443946628765220 ElasticNet (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7855648981241217

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : ElasticNet (elastic_net_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34439 4662876524 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34439 50278242944 Testing ONNX double : ElasticNet (elastic_net_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34439466287652 4 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34439466287652 20

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 5 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.3.3. elastic_net_float.onnx ve elastic_net_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi







Şekil 16. Netron'da elastic_net_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 17. Netron'da elastic_net_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.4. sklearn.linear_model.ElasticNetCV

ElasticNetCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak α ve β hiperparametrelerinin (L1 ve L2 düzenlileştirme) optimum değerlerini otomatik olarak seçmek için tasarlanmış ElasticNet yönteminin bir uzantısıdır



Bu, manuel parametre ayarlamasına gerek kalmadan ElasticNet modeli için en iyi düzenlileştirme kombinasyonunun bulunmasını sağlar.



ElasticNetCV'nin çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. α ve β aralığının tanımlanması: Kullanıcı, optimizasyon sırasında dikkate alınacak α ve β değer aralığını belirler. Bu değerler tipik olarak logaritmik bir ölçekte seçilir. Veri bölme: Veri kümesi çapraz doğrulama için birden fazla kata bölünmüştür. Her bir kat test veri kümesi olarak kullanılırken diğerleri eğitim için kullanılır. Çapraz doğrulama: Belirtilen aralıktaki her α ve β kombinasyonu için çapraz doğrulama gerçekleştirilir. ElasticNet modeli eğitim verileri üzerinde eğitilir ve ardından test verileri üzerinde değerlendirilir. Performans değerlendirmesi: Çapraz doğrulamada test veri kümelerindeki ortalama hata, her α ve β kombinasyonu için hesaplanır. Optimum parametrelerin seçimi: Çapraz doğrulama sırasında elde edilen minimum ortalama hataya karşılık gelen α ve β değerleri belirlenir. Optimum parametrelerle model eğitimi: ElasticNetCV modeli, bulunan optimum α ve β değerleri kullanılarak eğitilir. Tahmin: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

ElasticNetCV'nin avantajları:



Otomatik hiperparametre seçimi: ElasticNetCV, α ve β'nın optimum değerlerini otomatik olarak bularak model ayarlamayı basitleştirir.

Aşırı uyum önleme: Çapraz doğrulama, iyi genelleme kabiliyetine sahip bir modelin seçilmesine yardımcı olur.

Gürültü dayanıklılığı: Bu yöntem veri gürültüsüne karşı dayanıklıdır ve gürültüyü dikkate alırken en iyi düzenlileştirme kombinasyonunu belirleyebilir.

ElasticNetCV'nin sınırlamaları:



Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Geniş bir parametre aralığında çapraz doğrulama yapmak zaman alıcı olabilir.

Optimum parametreler aralık seçimine bağlıdır: Sonuçlar α ve β aralığının seçimine bağlı olabilir, bu nedenle bu aralığı dikkatlice ayarlamak önemlidir.

ElasticNetCV, ElasticNet modelindeki düzenlileştirmeyi otomatik olarak ayarlamak ve performansını artırmak için güçlü bir araçtır.



2.1.4.1. ElasticNetCV modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.ElasticNetCV modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.



# ElasticNetCV.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training ElasticNetCV model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places(value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str(value1)

str_value2 = str(value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find(".")

dot_position2 = str_value2.find(".")



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == -1:

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len(str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len(str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else:

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import ElasticNetCV

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[0]

last_index = data_path.rfind("\\") + 1

data_path = data_path[0:last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange(0,100,1).reshape(-1,1)

y = 4*X + 10*np.sin(X*0.5)



model_name = "ElasticNetCV"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "elastic_net_cv"



# create an ElasticNetCV model

regression_model = ElasticNetCV()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print("

"+model_name+" Original model (double)")

print("R-squared (Coefficient of determination):", r2)

print("Mean Absolute Error:", mae)

print("Mean Squared Error:", mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [('float_input', FloatTensorType([None, X.shape[1]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset=12)



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+"_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print("

"+model_name+" ONNX model (float)")

# print model path

print(f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename}")



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print("Information about input tensors in ONNX:")

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print(f"{i + 1}. Name: {input_tensor.name}, Data Type: {input_tensor.type}, Shape: {input_tensor.shape}")



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print("Information about output tensors in ONNX:")

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print(f"{i + 1}. Name: {output_tensor.name}, Data Type: {output_tensor.type}, Shape: {output_tensor.shape}")



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[0]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print("R-squared (Coefficient of determination)", r2_onnx_float)

print("Mean Absolute Error:", mae_onnx_float)

print("Mean Squared Error:", mse_onnx_float)

print("R^2 matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print("MAE matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print("MSE matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print("float ONNX model precision: ",compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label='Original Data', marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color='blue', label='Scikit-Learn '+model_name+' Output', marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color='red', label='ONNX '+model_name+' Output', marker='o', linestyle='--')

plt.xlabel('X')

plt.ylabel('y')

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+' Comparison (with float ONNX)')

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+'_plot_float.png')



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [('double_input', DoubleTensorType([None, X.shape[1]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset=12)



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+"_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print("

"+model_name+" ONNX model (double)")

# print model path

print(f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename}")



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print("Information about input tensors in ONNX:")

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print(f"{i + 1}. Name: {input_tensor.name}, Data Type: {input_tensor.type}, Shape: {input_tensor.shape}")



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print("Information about output tensors in ONNX:")

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print(f"{i + 1}. Name: {output_tensor.name}, Data Type: {output_tensor.type}, Shape: {output_tensor.shape}")



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[0]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print("R-squared (Coefficient of determination)", r2_onnx_double)

print("Mean Absolute Error:", mae_onnx_double)

print("Mean Squared Error:", mse_onnx_double)

print("R^2 matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print("MAE matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print("MSE matching decimal places: ",compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print("double ONNX model precision: ",compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8,5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label='Original Data', marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color='blue', label='Scikit-Learn '+model_name+' Output', marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color='red', label='ONNX '+model_name+' Output', marker='o', linestyle='--')

plt.xlabel('X')

plt.ylabel('y')

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+' Comparison (with double ONNX)')

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+'_plot_double.png')

Çıktı:

Python ElasticNetCV Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962137763338385 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.334487104423225 Python Mean Squared Error: 50.10218299945999 Python Python ElasticNetCV ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\elastic_net_cv_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962137770260989 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.334486542922601 Python Mean Squared Error: 50.10217383894468 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 8 Python MAE matching decimal places: 5 Python MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 5 Python Python ElasticNetCV ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\elastic_net_cv_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962137763338385 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.334487104423225 Python Mean Squared Error: 50.10218299945999 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 18. ElasticNetCV.py sonuçları (float ONNX)

2.1.4.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen elastic_net_cv_float.onnx ve elastic_net_cv_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.



#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "ElasticNetCV" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "elastic_net_cv_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "elastic_net_cv_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : ElasticNetCV (elastic_net_cv_float.onnx) ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962137770260989 ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3344865429226038 ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 50.1021738389446938 ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : ElasticNetCV (elastic_net_cv_double.onnx) ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962137763338385 ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3344871044232205 ElasticNetCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 50.1021829994599983

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : ElasticNetCV (elastic_net_cv_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.33448 7104423225 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.33448 65429226038 Testing ONNX double : ElasticNetCV (elastic_net_cv_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.33448710442322 5 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.33448710442322 05

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 5 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.



2.1.4.3. elastic_net_cv_float.onnx ve elastic_net_cv_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 19. Netron'da elastic_net_cv_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 20. Netron'da elastic_net_cv_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









2.1.5. sklearn.linear_model.HuberRegressor

HuberRegressor , regresyon görevleri için kullanılan, Sıradan En Küçük Kareler (Ordinary Least Squares, OLS) yönteminin bir modifikasyonu olan ve verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı sağlam olacak şekilde tasarlanmış bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir.



Hataların karelerini en aza indiren OLS'nin aksine, HuberRegressor karesel hataların ve mutlak hataların bir kombinasyonunu en aza indirir. Bu, yöntemin verilerdeki aykırı değerlerin varlığında daha sağlam bir şekilde çalışmasını sağlar.



HuberRegressor’ın çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özelliklerin (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerinin bulunduğu orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Huber kayıp fonksiyonu: HuberRegressor, küçük hatalar için kuadratik bir kayıp fonksiyonunu ve büyük hatalar için lineer bir kayıp fonksiyonunu birleştiren Huber kayıp fonksiyonunu kullanır. Bu, yöntemi aykırı değerlere karşı daha dirençli hale getirir. Model eğitimi: Model, Huber kayıp fonksiyonu kullanılarak veriler üzerinde eğitilir. Eğitim sırasında, her bir özellik ve yanlılık için ağırlıkları (katsayıları) ayarlar. Tahmin: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

HuberRegressor'ın avantajları:



Aykırı değerlere karşı dayanıklılık: HuberRegressor, OLS'ye kıyasla verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı daha dayanıklıdır, bu da verilerin anormal değerler içerebileceği görevlerde yararlı olmasını sağlar.

Hata hesaplaması: Huber kayıp fonksiyonu, model sonuçlarını analiz etmek için yararlı olabilecek tahmin hatalarının hesaplanmasına katkıda bulunur.

Düzenlileştirme seviyesi: HuberRegressor ayrıca aşırı uyumu azaltabilecek bir düzenlileştirme seviyesi de içerebilir.

HuberRegressor'ın sınırlamaları:



Aykırı değerlerin olmadığı durumlarda OLS kadar doğru değildir: Verilerde aykırı değerlerin bulunmadığı durumlarda, OLS daha doğru sonuçlar sağlayabilir.

Parametre ayarlama: HuberRegressor, lineer kayıp fonksiyonuna geçmek için "büyük" olarak kabul edilen eşiği tanımlayan bir parametreye sahiptir. Bu parametre ayarlama gerektirir.

HuberRegressor, verilerin aykırı değerler içerebileceği ve bu tür anormalliklere karşı dayanıklı bir modelin gerekli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde değerlidir.





2.1.5.1. HuberRegressor modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.HuberRegressor modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# HuberRegressor.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training HuberRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import HuberRegressor

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "HuberRegressor"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "huber_regressor"



# create a Huber Regressor model

huber_regressor_model = HuberRegressor()



# fit the model to the data

huber_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = huber_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

"+model_name+" Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(huber_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label='ONNX '+model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(huber_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print( "

" +model_name +" ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python HuberRegressor Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962363935647066 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.341633708569641 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.80289464784336 Python Python HuberRegressor ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\huber_regressor_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962363944236795 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.341633300252807 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.80288328126165 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 8 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python HuberRegressor ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\huber_regressor_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962363935647066 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.341633708569641 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.80289464784336 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 21. HuberRegressor.py sonuçları (float ONNX)







2.1.5.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen huber_regressor_float.onnx ve huber_regressor_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "HuberRegressor" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "huber_regressor_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "huber_regressor_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : HuberRegressor (huber_regressor_float.onnx) HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962363944236795 HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3416333002528074 HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.8028832812616571 HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : HuberRegressor (huber_regressor_double.onnx) HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962363935647066 HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3416337085696410 HuberRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.8028946478433525

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : HuberRegressor (huber_regressor_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.341633 708569641 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.341633 3002528074 Testing ONNX double : HuberRegressor (huber_regressor_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34163370856964 1 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34163370856964 10

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.5.3. huber_regressor_float.onnx ve huber_regressor_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi











Şekil 22. Netron'da huber_regressor_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 23. Netron'da huber_regressor_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









2.1.6. sklearn.linear_model.Lars

LARS (Least Angle Regression), regresyon görevleri için kullanılan bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir. Öğrenme süreci sırasında aktif özellikleri (değişkenleri) seçerek lineer bir regresyon modeli oluşturan bir algoritmadır



LARS, hedef değişkene en iyi yaklaşımı sağlayan en az sayıda özelliği bulmaya çalışır.



LARS'ın çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: Boş bir modelle başlar, yani hiçbir aktif özellik yoktur. Tüm katsayılar sıfıra ayarlanır. Özellik seçimi: Her adımda LARS, modelin kalıntılarıyla en çok ilişkili olan özelliği seçer. Bu özellik daha sonra modele eklenir ve karşılık gelen katsayısı en küçük kareler yöntemi kullanılarak ayarlanır. Aktif özellikler boyunca regresyon: Özelliği modele ekledikten sonra LARS, yeni modeldeki değişikliklere uyum sağlamak için tüm aktif özelliklerin katsayılarını günceller. Tekrarlayan adımlar: Bu süreç, tüm özellikler seçilene veya belirli bir durma kriteri karşılanana kadar devam eder. Tahmin: Model eğitiminden sonra, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LARS'ın avantajları:



Verimlilik: LARS, özellikle çok sayıda özellik olduğunda, ancak yalnızca birkaçı hedef değişkeni önemli ölçüde etkilediğinde verimli bir yöntem olabilir.

Yorumlanabilirlik: LARS yalnızca en bilgilendirici özellikleri seçmeyi amaçladığından, model nispeten yorumlanabilir kalır.

LARS'ın sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LARS, doğrusal olmayan karmaşık ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz kalabilecek lineer bir model oluşturur.

Gürültü hassasiyeti: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığın üstesinden gelememe: Özellikler yüksek oranda korelasyon gösteriyorsa, LARS çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarıyla karşılaşabilir.

LARS, en bilgilendirici özellikleri seçmenin ve minimum sayıda özellik ile lineer bir model oluşturmanın gerekli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde değerlidir.





2.1.6.1. Lars modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.Lars modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# Lars.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training Lars model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import Lars

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = " Lars"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lars"



# create a Lars Regressor model

lars_regressor_model = Lars()



# fit the model to the data

lars_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lars_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lars_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lars_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python Lars Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336425 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python Python Lars ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lars_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641628886 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814147404787 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python Lars ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lars_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336425 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 15 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 24. Lars.py sonuçları (float ONNX)







2.1.6.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lars_float.onnx ve lars_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "Lars" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lars_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lars_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

Lars (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : Lars (lars_float.onnx) Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641628886 Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781414740478638 Lars (EURUSD,H1) Lars (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : Lars (lars_double.onnx) Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364302 Lars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401712817768

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : Lars (lars_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 926336425 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 7671679385 Testing ONNX double : Lars (lars_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364 25 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364 302

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 13 ondalık basamak.





2.1.6.3. lars_float.onnx ve lars_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 25. Netron'da lars_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 26. Netron'da lars_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





2.1.7. sklearn.linear_model.LarsCV

LarsCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak modele dahil edilecek en uygun özellik sayısını otomatik olarak seçen LARS (Least Angle Regression) yönteminin bir varyasyonudur.



Bu yöntem, verileri etkili bir şekilde genelleştiren bir model ile en az sayıda özellik kullanan bir model arasında bir denge kurulmasına yardımcı olur.



LarsCV'nin çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özelliklerden (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerinden oluşan orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: Boş bir modelle başlar, bu da hiçbir aktif özellik olmadığı anlamına gelir. Tüm katsayılar sıfıra ayarlanır. Çapraz doğrulama: LarsCV, dahil edilen özelliklerin farklı miktarları için çapraz doğrulama gerçekleştirir. Bu, modelin performansını farklı özellik setleriyle değerlendirir. Optimum özellik sayısının seçilmesi: LarsCV, çapraz doğrulama yoluyla belirlenen en iyi model performansını sağlayan özellik sayısını seçer. Model eğitimi: Model, seçilen sayıda özellik ve bunların ilgili katsayıları kullanılarak eğitilir. Tahmin: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LarsCV'nin avantajları:



Otomatik özellik seçimi: LarsCV, en uygun özellik sayısını otomatik olarak seçerek model kurulum sürecini basitleştirir.

Yorumlanabilirlik: Normal LARS'a benzer şekilde, LarsCV nispeten yüksek model yorumlanabilirliğini korur.

Verimlilik: Yöntem, özellikle veri kümelerinin çok sayıda özelliğe sahip olduğu, ancak yalnızca birkaçının önemli olduğu durumlarda verimli olabilir.

LarsCV'nin sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LarsCV, doğrusal olmayan karmaşık ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilecek lineer bir model oluşturur.

Gürültü hassasiyeti: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığın üstesinden gelememe: Özellikler yüksek oranda korelasyon gösteriyorsa, LarsCV çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarıyla karşılaşabilir.

LarsCV, modelde kullanılan en iyi özellik kümesini otomatik olarak seçmenin ve modelin yorumlanabilirliğini korumanın önemli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde kullanışlıdır.





2.1.7.1. LarsCV modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LarsCV modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LarsCV.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LarsCV model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range (1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LarsCV

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "LarsCV"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lars_cv"



# create a LarsCV Regressor model

larscv_regressor_model = LarsCV()



# fit the model to the data

larscv_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = larscv_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(larscv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(larscv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python LarsCV Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642612767 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017210321 Python Python LarsCV ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lars_cv_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382640824089 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737845846069 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778142539016564 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LarsCV ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lars_cv_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642612767 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017210321 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 16 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 16





Şekil 27. LarsCV.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.7.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lars_cv_float.onnx ve lars_cv_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LarsCV" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lars_cv_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lars_cv_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LarsCV (lars_cv_float.onnx) LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382640824089 LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477378458460691 LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781425390165566 LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LarsCV (lars_cv_double.onnx) LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642612767 LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 LarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401721031642

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LarsCV (lars_cv_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 9221400145 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 8458460691 Testing ONNX double : LarsCV (lars_cv_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 16 ondalık basamak.





2.1.7.3. lars_cv_float.onnx ve lars_cv_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 28. Netron'da lars_cv_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 29. Netron'da lars_cv_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.8. sklearn.linear_model.Lasso

Lasso (Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator), en önemli özellikleri seçmek ve model boyutluluğunu azaltmak için kullanılan bir regresyon yöntemidir.



Bunu, lineer regresyon optimizasyon probleminde katsayıların mutlak değerlerinin toplamına bir ceza ekleyerek başarır (L1 düzenlileştirme).



Lasso'nun çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Amaç fonksiyonu: Lasso'daki amaç fonksiyonu, karesel regresyon hatalarının toplamını ve özelliklerle ilişkili katsayıların mutlak değerlerinin toplamı üzerindeki cezayı içerir. Optimizasyon: Lasso modeli, amaç fonksiyonunu en aza indirerek eğitilir, bu da bazı katsayıların sıfır olmasıyla sonuçlanır ve ilgili özellikleri modelden etkili bir şekilde hariç tutar. Optimum ceza değerinin seçilmesi: Lasso, düzenlileştirmenin gücünü belirleyen bir hiperparametre içerir. Bu hiperparametre için en uygun değerin seçilmesi çapraz doğrulama gerektirebilir. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

Lasso'nun avantajları:



Özellik seçimi: Lasso, daha az önemli olanları modelden çıkararak en önemli özellikleri otomatik olarak seçer. Bu, veri boyutluluğunu azaltır ve modeli basitleştirir.

Düzenlileştirme: Katsayıların mutlak değerlerinin toplamı üzerindeki ceza, modelin aşırı uyumunu önlemeye yardımcı olur ve genelleştirmesini geliştirir.

Yorumlanabilirlik: Lasso bazı özellikleri hariç tuttuğu için model nispeten yorumlanabilir kalmaktadır.

Lasso'nun sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: Lasso lineer bir model oluşturur, bu da karmaşık doğrusal olmayan ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilir.

Gürültü hassasiyeti: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığın üstesinden gelememe: Özellikler yüksek oranda korelasyon gösteriyorsa, Lasso çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarıyla karşılaşabilir.

Lasso, en önemli özellikleri seçmenin ve yorumlanabilirliği korurken modelin boyutluluğunu azaltmanın gerekli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde kullanışlıdır.





2.1.8.1. Lasso modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.Lasso modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# Lasso.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training Lasso model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range ( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import Lasso

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "Lasso"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lasso"



# create a Lasso model

lasso_model = Lasso()



# fit the model to the data

lasso_model.fit(X, y)



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lasso_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lasso_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lasso_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python Lasso Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962381735682287 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.346393791922984 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77934029129379 Python Python Lasso ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962381720269486 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.346395056911361 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77936068668213 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 8 Python MAE matching decimal places: 5 Python MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 5 Python Python Lasso ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962381735682287 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.346393791922984 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77934029129379 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15









Şekil 30. Lasso.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.8.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lasso_float.onnx ve lasso_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "Lasso" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lasso_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lasso_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

Lasso (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : Lasso (lasso_float.onnx) Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962381720269486 Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3463950569113612 Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7793606866821037 Lasso (EURUSD,H1) Lasso (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : Lasso (lasso_double.onnx) Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962381735682287 Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3463937919229840 Lasso (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7793402912937850

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : Lasso (lasso_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34639 3791922984 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34639 50569113612 Testing ONNX double : Lasso (lasso_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.346393791922984 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.346393791922984 0

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 5 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 15 ondalık basamak.





2.1.8.3. lasso_float.onnx ve lasso_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 31. Netron'da lasso_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 32. Netron'da lasso_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.9. sklearn.linear_model.LassoCV

LassoCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak düzenlileştirme hiperparametresi (alfa) için en uygun değeri otomatik olarak seçen Lasso yönteminin (Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator) bir çeşididir.



Bu yöntem, modelin boyutluluğunun azaltılması (önemli özelliklerin seçilmesi) ve aşırı uyumun önlenmesi arasında bir denge bulunmasını sağlayarak regresyon görevleri için kullanışlı hale gelir.



LassoCV'nin çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: LassoCV, düşükten yükseğe kadar bir aralığı kapsayan düzenlileştirme hiperparametresinin (alfa) birkaç farklı değerini başlatır. Çapraz doğrulama: Her alfa değeri için LassoCV, modelin performansını değerlendirmek için çapraz doğrulama gerçekleştirir. Ortalama karesel hata (MSE) veya belirleme katsayısı (R^2) gibi metrikler yaygın olarak kullanılmaktadır. Optimum alfanın seçilmesi: LassoCV, modelin çapraz doğrulama ile belirlenen en iyi performansa ulaştığı alfa değerini seçer. Model eğitimi: LassoCV modeli, seçilen alfa değeri kullanılarak, daha az önemli özellikler hariç tutularak ve L1 düzenlileştirme uygulanarak eğitilir. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LassoCV'nin avantajları:



Otomatik alfa seçimi: LassoCV, çapraz doğrulamayı kullanarak en uygun alfa değerini otomatik olarak seçer ve model ayarlamasını basitleştirir.

Özellik seçimi: LassoCV otomatik olarak en önemli özellikleri seçerek modelin boyutluluğunu azaltır ve yorumlanmasını basitleştirir.

Düzenlileştirme: Yöntem, L1 düzenlileştirme yoluyla modelin aşırı uyumunu önler.

LassoCV'nin sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LassoCV lineer bir model oluşturur, bu da karmaşık doğrusal olmayan ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilir.

Gürültü hassasiyeti: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığın üstesinden gelememe: Özellikler yüksek oranda ilişkili olduğunda, LassoCV çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarıyla karşılaşabilir.

LassoCV, en önemli özellikleri seçmenin ve modelin boyutsallığını azaltırken yorumlanabilirliği korumanın ve aşırı uyumu önlemenin önemli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde faydalıdır.





2.1.9.1. LassoCV modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LassoCV modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LassoCV.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LassoCV model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range (1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LassoCV

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(-1,1)

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "LassoCV"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lasso_cv"



# create a LassoCV Regressor model

lassocv_regressor_model = LassoCV()



# fit the model to the data

lassocv_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lassocv_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lassocv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lassocv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python LassoCV Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962241428413416 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.33567334453819 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.96500551028169 Python Python LassoCV ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_cv_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.996224142876629 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.335673221332177 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.96500504333324 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 10 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 6 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LassoCV ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_cv_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962241428413416 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.33567334453819 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.96500551028169 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 14 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 14





Şekil 33. LassoCV.py sonuçları (float ONNX)



2.1.9.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lasso_cv_float.onnx ve lasso_cv_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LassoCV" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lasso_cv_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lasso_cv_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.736 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LassoCV (lasso_cv_float.onnx) 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.739 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962241428766290 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.739 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3356732213321800 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.739 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.9650050433332211 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.748 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.748 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LassoCV (lasso_cv_double.onnx) 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.753 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962241428413416 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.753 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3356733445381899 2023.10 . 26 22 : 14 : 00.753 LassoCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.9650055102816992

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LassoCV (lasso_cv_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.335673 34453819 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.335673 2213321800 Testing ONNX double : LassoCV (lasso_cv_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3356733445381 9 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3356733445381 899

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 13 ondalık basamak.





2.1.9.3. lasso_cv_float.onnx ve lasso_cv_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 34. Netron'da lasso_cv_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 35. Netron'da lasso_cv_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.10. sklearn.linear_model.LassoLars

LassoLars iki yöntemin birleşimidir: Lasso (Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator) ve LARS (Least Angle Regression).



Bu yöntem regresyon görevleri için kullanılır ve her iki algoritmanın avantajlarını birleştirerek eşzamanlı özellik seçimi ve model boyutluluğunun azaltılmasına olanak tanır.



LassoLars'ın çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: LassoLars boş bir modelle başlar, yani aktif özellik yoktur. Tüm katsayılar sıfıra ayarlanır. Aşamalı özellik seçimi: LARS yöntemine benzer şekilde, LassoLars her adımda model kalıntıları ile en çok korelasyon gösteren özelliği seçer ve modele ekler. Ardından, bu özelliğin katsayısı en küçük kareler yöntemi kullanılarak ayarlanır. L1 düzenlileştirme uygulaması: Aşamalı özellik seçimi ile eş zamanlı olarak LassoLars, katsayıların mutlak değerlerinin toplamına bir ceza ekleyerek L1 düzenlileştirme uygular. Bu, karmaşık ilişkilerin modellenmesine ve en önemli özelliklerin seçilmesine olanak tanır. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LassoLars'ın avantajları:



Özellik seçimi: LassoLars otomatik olarak en önemli özellikleri seçer ve modelin boyutsallığını azaltarak aşırı uyumu önlemeye ve yorumlamayı basitleştirmeye yardımcı olur.

Yorumlanabilirlik: Yöntem, modelin yorumlanabilirliğini koruyarak hangi özelliklerin dahil edildiğini ve bunların hedef değişkeni nasıl etkilediğini belirlemeyi kolaylaştırır.

Düzenlileştirme: LassoLars, aşırı uyumu önleyen ve modelin genellemesini artıran L1 düzenlileştirme uygular.

LassoLars'ın sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LassoLars lineer bir model oluşturur, ancak bu doğrusal olmayan karmaşık ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilir.

Gürültüye karşı hassasiyet: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Her adımda özellik seçimi ve düzenlileştirmenin uygulanması, basit lineer regresyondan daha fazla hesaplama kaynağı gerektirebilir.

LassoLars, en önemli özellikleri seçmenin, modelin boyutluluğunu azaltmanın ve yorumlanabilirliği korumanın önemli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde kullanışlıdır.





2.1.10.1. LassoLars modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LassoLars modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LassoLars.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LassoLars model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LassoLars

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "LassoLars"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lasso_lars"



# create a LassoLars Regressor model

lassolars_regressor_model = LassoLars(alpha= 0.1 )



# fit the model to the data

lassolars_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lassolars_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lassolars_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lassolars_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regres sion line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )



Çıktı:

Python LassoLars Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382633544077 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476035128950805 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778152172481896 Python Python LassoLars ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382635045889 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476034814795375 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815018516975 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LassoLars ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382633544077 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476035128950805 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778152172481896 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 16 Python MSE matching decimal places: 15 Python double ONNX model precision: 16





Şekil 36. LassoLars.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.10.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lasso_lars_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LassoLars" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lasso_lars_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lasso_lars_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LassoLars (lasso_lars_float.onnx) LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382635045889 LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476034814795375 LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781501851697357 LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LassoLars (lasso_lars_double.onnx) LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382633544077 LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476035128950858 LassoLars (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781521724819029

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LassoLars (lasso_lars_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347603 5128950805 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347603 4814795375 Testing ONNX double : LassoLars (lasso_lars_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34760351289508 05 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34760351289508 58

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.10.3. lasso_lars_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 37. Netron'da lasso_lars_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 38. Netron'da lasso_lars_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





2.1.11. sklearn.linear_model.LassoLarsCV

LassoLarsCV, Lasso (Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator) ve LARS'ı (Least Angle Regression) çapraz doğrulama kullanarak optimum düzenlileştirme hiperparametresinin (alfa) otomatik seçimi ile birleştiren bir yöntemdir.



Bu yöntem, her iki algoritmanın avantajlarını birleştirir ve özellik seçimi ve düzenlileştirmeyi göz önünde bulundurarak model için en uygun alfa değerinin belirlenmesini sağlar.



LassoLarsCV'nin çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: LassoLarsCV, tüm katsayıların sıfır olarak ayarlandığı boş bir modelle başlar. Alfa aralığının tanımı: Seçim süreci sırasında dikkate alınacak olan alfa hiperparametresi için bir değer aralığı belirlenir. Genellikle logaritmik bir alfa değeri ölçeği kullanılır. Çapraz doğrulama: Seçilen aralıktaki her alfa değeri için LassoLarsCV, modelin performansını bu alfa değeriyle değerlendirmek için çapraz doğrulama gerçekleştirir. Tipik olarak, ortalama karesel hata (MSE) veya belirleme katsayısı (R^2) gibi metrikler kullanılır. Optimum alfa seçimi: LassoLarsCV, çapraz doğrulama sonuçlarına göre modelin en iyi performansa ulaştığı alfa değerini seçer. Model eğitimi: LassoLarsCV modeli, seçilen alfa değeri kullanılarak, daha az önemli özellikler hariç tutularak ve L1 düzenlileştirme uygulanarak eğitilir. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LassoLarsCV'nin avantajları:

Otomatik alfa seçimi: LassoLarsCV, çapraz doğrulamayı kullanarak optimum alfa hiperparametresini otomatik olarak seçer ve model ayarlamasını basitleştirir.

Özellik seçimi: LassoLarsCV otomatik olarak en önemli özellikleri seçer ve modelin boyutsallığını azaltır.

Düzenlileştirme: Yöntem, aşırı uyumu önleyen ve modelin genellemesini artıran L1 düzenlileştirme uygular.

LassoLarsCV'nin sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LassoLarsCV lineer bir model oluşturur, bu da karmaşık doğrusal olmayan ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilir.

Gürültüye karşı hassasiyet: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Her adımda özellik seçimi ve düzenlileştirmenin uygulanması, basit lineer regresyondan daha fazla hesaplama kaynağı gerektirebilir.

LassoLarsCV, en önemli özellikleri seçmenin, modelin boyutluluğunu azaltmanın, aşırı uyumu önlemenin ve modelin hiperparametrelerini otomatik olarak ayarlamanın gerekli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde kullanışlıdır.





2.1.11.1. LassoLarsCV modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LassoLarsCV modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LassoLarsCV.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LassoLars model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LassoLarsCV

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 ,1).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "LassoLarsCV"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lasso_lars_cv"



# create a LassoLarsCV Regressor model

lassolars_cv_regressor_model = LassoLarsCV(cv= 5 )



# fit the model to the data

lassolars_cv_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lassolars_cv_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ("

"+model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lassolars_cv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lassolars_cv_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python LassoLarsCV Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642612767 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017210321 Python Python LassoLarsCV ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382640824089 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737845846069 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778142539016564 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LassoLarsCV ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642612767 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017210321 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 16 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 16





Şekil 39. LassoLarsCV.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.11.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LassoLarsCV" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LassoLarsCV (lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx) LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382640824089 LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477378458460691 LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781425390165566 LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LassoLarsCV (lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx) LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642612767 LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 LassoLarsCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401721031642

Python'daki orijinal double model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LassoLarsCV (lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 9221400145 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 8458460691 Testing ONNX double : LassoLarsCV (lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379221400145

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 16 ondalık basamak.





2.1.11.3. lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 40. Netron'da lasso_lars_cv_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 41. Netron'da lasso_lars_cv_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.12. sklearn.linear_model.LassoLarsIC

LassoLarsIC, optimum özellik kümesini otomatik olarak seçmek için Lasso (Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator) ve IC’yi (Information Criterion) birleştiren bir regresyon yöntemidir.



Modele hangi özelliklerin dahil edileceğini belirlemek için AIC (Akaike Information Criterion) ve BIC (Bayesian Information Criterion) gibi bilgi kriterlerini kullanır ve model katsayılarını hesaplamak için L1 düzenlileştirme uygular.



LassoLarsIC'nin çalışma prensibi:



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve bunlara karşılık gelen hedef değişken değerlerini içeren orijinal veri kümesi ile başlar. Başlatma: LassoLarsIC boş bir modelle başlar, yani aktif özellik yoktur. Tüm katsayılar sıfıra ayarlanır. Bilgi kriteri kullanılarak özellik seçimi: Yöntem, boş bir modelden başlayarak ve özellikleri kademeli olarak modele dahil ederek farklı özellik setleri için bilgi kriterini (örneğin AIC veya BIC) değerlendirir. Bilgi kriteri, verilere uyum ve model karmaşıklığı arasındaki dengeyi göz önünde bulundurarak modelin kalitesini değerlendirir. Optimum özellik setinin seçimi: LassoLarsIC, bilgi kriterinin en iyi değere ulaştığı özellik kümesini seçer. Bu özellik kümesi modele dahil edilecektir. L1 düzenlileştirme uygulaması: Seçilen özelliklere L1 düzenlileştirme uygulanarak model katsayılarının hesaplanmasına yardımcı olunur. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

LassoLarsIC'nin avantajları:



Otomatik özellik seçimi: LassoLarsIC, en uygun özellik kümesini otomatik olarak seçerek modelin boyutluluğunu azaltır ve aşırı uyumu önler.

Bilgi kriterleri: Bilgi kriterlerinin kullanılması, model kalitesi ve karmaşıklığının dengelenmesine olanak tanır.

Düzenlileştirme: Yöntem, aşırı uyumu önleyen ve modelin genellemesini artıran L1 düzenlileştirme uygular.

LassoLarsIC'nin sınırlamaları:



Lineer model: LassoLarsIC lineer bir model oluşturur, bu da karmaşık doğrusal olmayan ilişkileri modellemek için yetersiz olabilir...

Gürültüye karşı hassasiyet: Yöntem, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassas olabilir.

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Çeşitli özellik setleri için bilgi kriterlerinin değerlendirilmesi ek hesaplama kaynakları gerektirebilir.

LassoLarsIC, en iyi özellik kümesini otomatik olarak seçmenin ve bilgi kriterlerine dayalı olarak modelin boyutluluğunu azaltmanın çok önemli olduğu regresyon görevlerinde değerlidir.





2.1.12.1. LassoLarsIC modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LassoLarsIC modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LassoLarsIC.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LassoLarsIC model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LassoLarsIC

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name= "LassoLarsIC"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "lasso_lars_ic "



# create a LassoLarsIC Regressor model

lasso_lars_ic_regressor_model = LassoLarsIC(criterion= 'aic' )



# fit the model to the data

lasso_lars_ic_regressor_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = lasso_lars_ic_regressor_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(lasso_lars_ic_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(lasso_lars_ic_regressor_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python LassoLarsIC Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336425 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python Python LassoLarsIC ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641628886 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814147404787 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LassoLarsIC ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336425 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 15 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 42. LassoLarsIC.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.12.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LassoLarsIC" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LassoLarsIC (lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx) LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641628886 LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781414740478638 LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LassoLarsIC (lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx) LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364302 LassoLarsIC (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401712817768

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LassoLarsIC (lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 926336425 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 7671679385 Testing ONNX double : LassoLarsIC (lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364 25 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364 302

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 13 ondalık basamak.





2.1.12.3. lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx ve lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 43. Netron'da lasso_lars_ic_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 44. Netron'da lasso_lars_ic_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













2.1.13. sklearn.linear_model.LinearRegression

LinearRegression, regresyon görevleri için makine öğreniminde en basit ve en yaygın kullanılan yöntemlerden biridir.



Girdi özelliklerinin doğrusal bir kombinasyonuna dayalı olarak hedef değişkenin sayısal değerlerini (sürekli) tahmin eden lineer modeller oluşturmak için kullanılır.



LinearRegression’ın çalışma prensibi:



Lineer model: LinearRegression modeli, bağımsız değişkenler (özellikler) ile hedef değişken arasında doğrusal bir ilişki olduğunu varsayar. Bu ilişki lineer regresyon denklemi ile ifade edilebilir: y = β₀ + β₁x₁ + β₂x₂ + ... + βₚxₚ, burada y - hedef değişken, β₀ - kesişim katsayısı, β₁, β₂, ... βₚ - özellik katsayıları, x₁, x₂, ... xₚ - özellik değerleridir. Parametre hesaplaması: LinearRegression'ın amacı, verilere en iyi uyan β₀, β₁, β₂, ... βₚ katsayılarını hesaplamaktır. Bu, tipik olarak, gerçek ve tahmin edilen değerler arasındaki karesel farkların toplamını en aza indiren OLS (Ordinary Least Squares) yöntemi kullanılarak elde edilir. Model değerlendirmesi: LinearRegression modelinin kalitesini değerlendirmek için diğerlerinin yanı sıra ortalama karesel hata (MSE), belirleme katsayısı (R²) gibi çeşitli metrikler kullanılır.

LinearRegression’ın avantajları:



Basitlik ve yorumlanabilirlik: LinearRegression, her bir özelliğin hedef değişken üzerindeki etkisinin analiz edilmesine olanak tanıyan, kolay yorumlanabilir basit bir yöntemdir.

Yüksek eğitim ve tahmin hızı: Lineer regresyon modeli yüksek eğitim ve tahmin hızlarına sahiptir, bu da onu büyük veri kümeleri için iyi bir seçim haline getirir.

Uygulanabilirlik: LinearRegression çeşitli regresyon görevlerine başarıyla uygulanabilir.

LinearRegression’ın sınırlamaları:



Doğrusallık: Bu yöntem, özellikler ve hedef değişken arasındaki ilişkide doğrusallığı varsayar, bu da karmaşık doğrusal olmayan bağımlılıkları modellemek için yetersiz olabilir.

Aykırı değerlere hassasiyet: LinearRegression, verilerdeki aykırı değerlere karşı hassastır ve bu da modelin kalitesini etkileyebilir.

LinearRegression, girdi özelliklerinin doğrusal bir kombinasyonuna dayalı olarak hedef değişkenin sayısal değerlerini tahmin etmek için lineer bir model oluşturan basit ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir regresyon yöntemidir. Doğrusal bir ilişkinin olduğu ve modelin yorumlanabilirliğinin önemli olduğu problemler için çok uygundur.





2.1.13.1. LinearRegression modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.LinearRegression modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# LinearRegression.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training LinearRegression model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len(str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len(str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range ( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import LinearRegression

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "LinearRegression"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "linear_regression"



# create a Linear Regression model

linear_model = LinearRegression()



# fit the model to the data

linear_model.fit(X, y)



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = linear_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(linear_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+"_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data ', marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(linear_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[0]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name +' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python LinearRegression Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336427 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017128179 Python Python LinearRegression ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\linear_regression_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641628886 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814147404787 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python LinearRegression ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\linear_regression_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336427 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017128179 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 45. LinearRegression.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.13.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen linear_regression_float.onnx ve linear_regression_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "LinearRegression" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "linear_regression_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "linear_regression_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : LinearRegression (linear_regression_float.onnx) LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641628886 LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781414740478638 LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : LinearRegression (linear_regression_double.onnx) LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364266 LinearRegression (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401712817768

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : LinearRegression (linear_regression_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 926336427 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 7671679385 Testing ONNX double : LinearRegression (linear_regression_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34773792633642 7 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34773792633642 66

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.13.3. linear_regression_float.onnx ve linear_regression_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 46. Netron'da linear_regression_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 47. Netron'da linear_regression_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Ridge ve RidgeCV yöntemleri hakkında not



Ridge ve RidgeCV, Ridge regresyonunda düzenlileştirme için kullanılan makine öğrenimindeki iki ilgili yöntemdir. Benzer işlevselliği paylaşırlar ancak kullanımları ve parametre ayarlamaları bakımından farklılık gösterirler.



Ridge'in çalışma prensibi (Ridge Regression):

Ridge, L2 düzenlileştirme içeren bir regresyon yöntemidir. Bu, model tarafından minimize edilen kayıp fonksiyonuna karesel katsayıların toplamını (L2 normu) eklediği anlamına gelir. Bu ek düzenlileştirme terimi, modelin katsayılarının büyüklüklerini azaltmaya yardımcı olur ve böylece aşırı uyumu önler.

Alfa parametresinin kullanımı: Ridge yönteminde, alfa parametresi (düzenlileştirme gücü olarak da bilinir) önceden ayarlanır ve otomatik olarak değiştirilmez. Kullanıcıların veriler ve deneyler hakkındaki bilgilerine dayanarak uygun bir alfa değeri seçmeleri gerekir. RidgeCV'nin çalışma prensibi (Ridge Cross-Validation):

RidgeCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak alfa parametresi için en uygun değerin otomatik olarak seçilmesini içeren Ridge yönteminin bir uzantısıdır. RidgeCV, alfayı manuel olarak ayarlamak yerine farklı alfa değerleri arasında yineleme yapar ve çapraz doğrulamada en iyi performansı sağlayanı seçer.

Otomatik ayar yapma avantajı: RidgeCV'nin birincil avantajı, manuel ayar yapmaya gerek kalmadan optimum alfa değerini otomatik olarak belirlemesidir. Bu, ayarlama işlemini daha kolay hale getirir ve alfa seçimindeki olası hataları önler. Ridge ve RidgeCV arasındaki temel fark, Ridge'in kullanıcıların alfa parametre değerini açıkça belirtmesini gerektirmesi, RidgeCV'nin ise çapraz doğrulamayı kullanarak en uygun alfa değerini otomatik olarak bulmasıdır. RidgeCV, büyük miktarda veri ile çalışırken ve manuel parametre ayarlamasından kaçınmayı amaçlarken tipik olarak daha çok tercih edilen bir seçimdir.







2.1.14. sklearn.linear_model.Ridge

Ridge, regresyon problemlerini çözmek için makine öğreniminde kullanılan bir regresyon yöntemidir. Lineer modeller ailesinin bir parçasıdır ve düzenlileştirilmiş bir lineer regresyonu temsil eder.



Ridge regresyonunun temel özelliği, standart sıradan en küçük kareler (OLS) yöntemine L2 düzenlileştirme eklemesidir.



Ridge regresyonu nasıl çalışır?



Lineer regresyon: Ridge regresyonu, normal lineer regresyona benzer şekilde, bağımsız değişkenler (özellikler) ile hedef değişken arasında doğrusal bir ilişki bulmayı amaçlar. L2 düzenlileştirme: Ridge regresyonunun temel farkı, kayıp fonksiyonuna L2 düzenlileştirme eklemesidir. Bu, regresyon katsayılarının büyük değerleri için gerçek ve tahmin edilen değerler arasındaki karesel farkların toplamına bir ceza eklendiği anlamına gelir. Katsayıları cezalandırma: L2 düzenlileştirme regresyon katsayılarının değerlerine bir ceza uygular. Sonuç olarak, bazı katsayılar sıfıra daha yakın olma eğilimindedir, bu da aşırı uyumu azaltır ve model istikrarını artırır. α hiperparametresi: Ridge regresyonundaki temel parametrelerden biri, düzenlileştirme derecesini belirleyen α (alfa) hiperparametresidir. Daha yüksek α değerleri daha güçlü düzenlileştirmeye yol açarak daha düşük katsayı değerlerine sahip daha basit modellerle sonuçlanır.

Ridge regresyonunun avantajları:



Aşırı uyumun azaltılması: Ridge'deki L2 düzenlileştirme, aşırı uyumu azaltmaya yardımcı olarak modeli verilerdeki gürültüye karşı daha sağlam hale getirir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığın yönetimi: Ridge regresyonu, bilhassa özelliklerin yüksek oranda ilişkili olduğu durumlarda çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarıyla iyi başa çıkmaktadır.

Boyutluluk lanetini çözme: Ridge, OLS'nin kararsız olabileceği birçok özelliğe sahip senaryolarda yardımcı olur.

Ridge regresyonunun sınırlamaları:



Özellikleri ortadan kaldırmaz: Ridge regresyonu özellik katsayılarını sıfırlamaz, sadece azaltır, yani bazı özellikler hala modelde kalabilir.

Optimum α'nın seçilmesi: α hiperparametresi için doğru değerin seçilmesi çapraz doğrulama gerektirebilir.

Ridge regresyonu, aşırı uyumu azaltmak, istikrarı artırmak ve çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunlarını çözmek için standart lineer regresyona L2 düzenlileştirme getiren bir regresyon yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, doğruluk ve model kararlılığının dengelenmesi gerektiğinde kullanışlıdır.





2.1.14.1. Ridge modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.Ridge modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# Ridge.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training Ridge model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range (1, min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import Ridge

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "Ridge"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "ridge"



# create a Ridge model

regression_model = Ridge()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+"_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel('X')

plt.ylabel('y')

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python Ridge Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641178552 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347684462929819 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814206996523 Python Python Ridge ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ridge_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382634837793 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347684915729416 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77815046053819 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 8 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python Ridge ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ridge_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641178552 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347684462929819 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814206996523 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 49. Ridge.py sonuçları (float ONNX)

2.1.14.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen ridge_float.onnx ve ridge_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "Ridge" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "ridge_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "ridge_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

Ridge (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : Ridge (ridge_float.onnx) Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382634837793 Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476849157294160 Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781504605381784 Ridge (EURUSD,H1) Ridge (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : Ridge (ridge_double.onnx) Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641178552 Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476844629298235 Ridge (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781420699652131

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : Ridge (ridge_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347684 462929819 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347684 9157294160 Testing ONNX double : Ridge (ridge_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476844629298 19 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3476844629298 235

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 13 ondalık basamak.







2.1.14.3. ridge_float.onnx ve ridge_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 50. Netron'da ridge_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 51. Netron'da ridge_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









2.1.15. sklearn.linear_model.RidgeCV

RidgeCV, Ridge regresyonunda düzenlileştirme derecesini belirleyen en iyi α (alfa) hiperparametresinin otomatik seçimini içeren Ridge regresyonunun bir uzantısıdır. α hiperparametresi, karesel hataların toplamını en aza indirme (sıradan lineer regresyonda olduğu gibi) ile regresyon katsayılarının değerini en aza indirme (düzenlileştirme) arasındaki dengeyi kontrol eder. RidgeCV, belirtilen parametrelere ve kriterlere göre α'nın optimum değerini otomatik olarak seçer.



RidgeCV nasıl çalışır?



Girdi verileri: RidgeCV, özelliklerden (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkenden (sürekli) oluşan girdi verilerini alır. α'nın seçilmesi: Ridge regresyonu, düzenlileştirme derecesini belirleyen α hiperparametresinin seçilmesini gerektirir. RidgeCV, verilen aralıktan en uygun α değerini otomatik olarak seçer. Çapraz doğrulama: RidgeCV, bağımsız veriler üzerinde hangi α değerinin en iyi model genellemesini sağladığını değerlendirmek için k-kat çapraz doğrulama gibi çapraz doğrulama kullanır. Optimum α: RidgeCV, eğitim sürecini tamamladıktan sonra çapraz doğrulamada en iyi performansı sağlayan α değerini seçer ve bu değeri nihai Ridge regresyon modelini eğitmek için kullanır.

RidgeCV'nin avantajları:



Otomatik α seçimi: RidgeCV, α hiperparametresinin optimum değerinin otomatik olarak seçilmesine olanak tanıyarak model ayarlama sürecini basitleştirir.

Düzenlileştirme ve performans arasındaki denge: Bu yöntem, düzenlileştirme (aşırı uyumu azaltma) ve model performansı arasındaki optimum dengeyi bulmaya yardımcı olur.

RidgeCV'nin sınırlamaları:



Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Çapraz doğrulama, özellikle geniş bir α değeri aralığı kullanıldığında önemli hesaplama kaynakları gerektirebilir.

RidgeCV, çapraz doğrulama kullanarak optimum α hiperparametresinin otomatik olarak seçildiği bir Ridge regresyon yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, hiperparametre seçim sürecini kolaylaştırır ve düzenlileştirme ile model performansı arasındaki en iyi dengeyi bulmayı sağlar.





2.1.15.1. RidgeCV modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.RidgeCV modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# RidgeCV.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training RidgeCV model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == -1:

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range (1, min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import RidgeCV

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "RidgeCV"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "ridge_cv"



# create a RidgeCV model

regression_model = RidgeCV()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print (f"{i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python RidgeCV Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382499160807 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34720334999352 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77832999861571 Python Python RidgeCV ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ridge_cv_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382499108485 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3472036427935485 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77833006785168 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 11 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 4 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python RidgeCV ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ridge_cv_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382499160807 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34720334999352 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77832999861571 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 14 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 14





Şekil 52. RidgeCV.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.15.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen ridge_cv_float.onnx ve ridge_cv_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "RidgeCV" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "ridge_cv_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "ridge_cv_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : RidgeCV (ridge_cv_float.onnx) RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382499108485 RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3472036427935485 RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7783300678516909 RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : RidgeCV (ridge_cv_double.onnx) RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382499160807 RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3472033499935216 RidgeCV (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7783299986157246

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : RidgeCV (ridge_cv_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347203 34999352 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347203 6427935485 Testing ONNX double : RidgeCV (ridge_cv_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34720334999352 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34720334999352 16

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.15.3. ridge_cv_float.onnx ve ridge_cv_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 53. Netron'da ridge_cv_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 54. Netron'da ridge_cv_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.16. sklearn.linear_model.OrthogonalMatchingPursuit

OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (OMP), özellik seçimi ve lineer regresyon problemlerini çözmek için kullanılan bir algoritmadır.



Veri boyutluluğunu azaltmada ve modelin genelleme yeteneğini geliştirmede yardımcı olabilecek en önemli özellikleri seçme yöntemlerinden biridir.



OrthogonalMatchingPursuit nasıl çalışır?



Girdi verileri: Özellikleri (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkenin değerlerini (sürekli) içeren bir veri kümesi ile başlar. Özellik sayısının seçilmesi: OrthogonalMatchingPursuit kullanırken ilk adımlardan biri, modele dahil etmek istediğiniz özellik sayısını belirlemektir. Bu sayı önceden tanımlanabilir veya Akaike Information Criterion (AIC) ya da minimum hata kriteri gibi kriterler kullanılarak seçilebilir. Yinelemeli özellik ekleme: Algoritma boş bir modelle başlar ve modelin kalıntılarını en iyi açıklayan özellikleri yinelemeli olarak ekler. Her yinelemede, daha önce seçilen özelliklere ortogonal olacak şekilde yeni bir özellik seçilir. En uygun özellik, model kalıntıları ile korelasyonuna göre seçilir. Model eğitimi: Belirlenen sayıda özellik eklendikten sonra, model sadece bu seçilen özellikler dikkate alınarak veriler üzerinde eğitilir. Tahmin oluşturma: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler üzerinde hedef değişkenin değerlerini tahmin edebilir.

OrthogonalMatchingPursuit'in avantajları:



Boyut azaltma: OMP, yalnızca en bilgilendirici özellikleri seçerek veri boyutluluğunu azaltabilir.

Yorumlanabilirlik: OMP yalnızca az sayıda özellik seçtiğinden, bu yöntem kullanılarak oluşturulan modeller daha yorumlanabilir olabilir.

OrthogonalMatchingPursuit'in sınırlamaları:



Seçilen özelliklerin sayısına hassasiyet: Seçilen özelliklerin sayısının uygun şekilde ayarlanması gerekir ve yanlış seçimler aşırı uyum veya yetersiz uyuma yol açabilir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusallığı dikkate almaz: OMP, özellikler arasındaki çoklu eşdoğrusallığı hesaba katmayabilir ve bu da optimum özelliklerin seçimini etkileyebilir.

Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: OMP, özellikle büyük veri kümeleri için hesaplama açısından maliyetlidir.

OrthogonalMatchingPursuit, özellik seçimi ve lineer regresyon için bir algoritmadır ve model için en bilgilendirici özelliklerin seçilmesine olanak tanır. Bu yöntem, veri boyutluluğunu azaltmak ve model yorumlanabilirliğini geliştirmek için değerli olabilir.





2.1.16.1. OrthogonalMatchingPursuit modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.OrthogonalMatchingPursuit modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# OrthogonalMatchingPursuit.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training OrthogonalMatchingPursuit model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str(value1)

str_value2 = str(value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import OrthogonalMatchingPursuit

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "OrthogonalMatchingPursuit"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "orthogonal_matching_pursuit"



# create an OrthogonalMatchingPursuit model

regression_model = OrthogonalMatchingPursuit()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y)



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label='ONNX '+model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python OrthogonalMatchingPursuit Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364275 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python Python OrthogonalMatchingPursuit ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641628886 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814147404787 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python OrthogonalMatchingPursuit ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364275 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.778140171281784 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 16 Python MSE matching decimal places: 15 Python double ONNX model precision: 16





Şekil 55. OrthogonalMatchingPursuit.py sonuçları (float ONNX)



2.1.16.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx ve orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "OrthogonalMatchingPursuit" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx) OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641628886 OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781414740478638 OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx) OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364275 OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401712817768

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 9263364275 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 7671679385 Testing ONNX double : OrthogonalMatchingPursuit (orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364275 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364275

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 16 ondalık basamak.





2.1.16.3. orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx ve orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 56. Netron'da orthogonal_matching_pursuit_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 57. Netron'da orthogonal_matching_pursuit_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





2.1.17. sklearn.linear_model.PassiveAggressiveRegressor

PassiveAggressiveRegressor, regresyon görevleri için kullanılan bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir.



Bu yöntem, hedef değişkenin sürekli değerlerini tahmin edebilen bir modeli eğitmek için kullanılabilen Passive-Aggressive (PA) algoritmasının bir çeşididir.



PassiveAggressiveRegressor nasıl çalışır?



Girdi verileri: Özelliklerden (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkenin değerlerinden (sürekli) oluşan bir veri kümesi ile başlar. Denetimli öğrenme PassiveAggressiveRegressor, X'in özellikleri temsil ettiği ve y'nin hedef değişken değerlerine karşılık geldiği (X, y) çiftleri üzerinde eğitilen denetimli bir öğrenme yöntemidir. Uyarlanabilir öğrenme: Passive-Aggressive yönteminin arkasındaki temel fikir uyarlanabilir öğrenme yaklaşımıdır. Model, her bir eğitim örneğindeki tahmin hatasını en aza indirerek öğrenir. Tahmin hatasını azaltmak için ağırlıkları düzelterek günceller. C parametresi: PassiveAggressiveRegressor, modelin hatalara ne kadar güçlü uyum sağlayacağını kontrol eden bir C hiperparametresine sahiptir. Daha yüksek bir C değeri daha agresif ağırlık güncellemeleri anlamına gelirken, daha düşük bir C değeri modeli daha az agresif hale getirir. Tahmin: Model eğitildikten sonra yeni veriler için hedef değişken değerlerini tahmin edebilir.

PassiveAggressiveRegressor'ın avantajları:



Uyarlanabilirlik: Yöntem, verilerdeki değişikliklere uyum sağlayabilir ve tahmin hatalarını en aza indirmek için modeli güncelleyebilir.

Büyük veri kümeleri için verimlilik: PassiveAggressiveRegressor, özellikle büyük hacimli veriler üzerinde eğitildiğinde regresyon için etkili bir yöntem olabilir.

PassiveAggressiveRegressor'ın sınırlamaları:



C parametresi seçimine hassasiyet: C değerinin doğru seçilmesi ayarlama ve deneme gerektirebilir.

Ek özelliklere ihtiyaç duyulabilir: Bazı durumlarda, başarılı bir model eğitimi için ek mühendislik özellikleri gerekebilir.

PassiveAggressiveRegressor, eğitim verilerindeki tahmin hatalarını en aza indirerek uyarlamalı olarak öğrenen regresyon görevleri için bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir. Bu yöntem büyük veri kümelerini işlemek için değerli olabilir ve optimum performans için C parametresinin ayarlanmasını gerektirir.





2.1.17.1. PassiveAggressiveRegressor modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.PassiveAggressiveRegressor modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# PassiveAggressiveRegressor.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training PassiveAggressiveRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import PassiveAggressiveRegressor

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[0:last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "PassiveAggressiveRegressor"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "passive_aggressive_regressor"



# create a PassiveAggressiveRegressor model

regression_model = PassiveAggressiveRegressor()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([None, X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red ', label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python PassiveAggressiveRegressor Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9894376841493092 Python Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524669506544 Python Mean Squared Error: 139.76857373191007 Python Python PassiveAggressiveRegressor ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9894376801868329 Python Mean Absolute Error: 9.645248834431873 Python Mean Squared Error: 139.76862616640122 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 8 Python MAE matching decimal places: 5 Python MSE matching decimal places: 3 Python float ONNX model precision: 5 Python Python PassiveAggressiveRegressor ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9894376841493092 Python Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524669506544 Python Mean Squared Error: 139.76857373191007 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 14 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 14





Şekil 58. PassiveAggressiveRegressor.py sonuçları (double ONNX)



2.1.17.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx ve passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "PassiveAggressiveRegressor" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : PassiveAggressiveRegressor (passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx) PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9894376801868329 PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 9.6452488344318716 PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 139.7686261664012761 PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : PassiveAggressiveRegressor (passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx) PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9894376841493092 PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 9.6452466950654419 PassiveAggressiveRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 139.7685737319100667

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : PassiveAggressiveRegressor (passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524 669506544 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524 88344318716 Testing ONNX double : PassiveAggressiveRegressor (passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524669506544 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 9.64524669506544 19

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 5 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.17.3. passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx ve passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 59. Netron'da passive_aggressive_regressor_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi













Şekil 60. Netron'da passive_aggressive_regressor_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.18. sklearn.linear_model.QuantileRegressor

QuantileRegressor, regresyon görevlerinde hedef değişkenin niceliklerini (belirli yüzdelik dilimleri) hesaplamak için kullanılan bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir.



QuantileRegressor, regresyon görevlerinde tipik olarak yapıldığı gibi hedef değişkenin ortalama değerini tahmin etmek yerine, medyan (50. yüzdelik dilim) veya 25. ve 75. yüzdelik dilimler gibi belirtilen niceliklere karşılık gelen değerleri tahmin eder.



QuantileRegressor nasıl çalışır?



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkeni (sürekli) içeren bir veri kümesi ile başlar. Niceliksel odaklanma: QuantileRegressor, hedef değişkenin tam değerlerini tahmin etmek yerine, hedef değişkenin koşullu dağılımını modeller ve bu dağılımın belirli nicelikleri için değerleri tahmin eder. Farklı nicelikler için eğitim: Bir QuantileRegressor modelinin eğitilmesi, istenen her bir nicelik için ayrı modellerin eğitilmesini içerir. Bu modellerin her biri kendi niceliğine karşılık gelen bir değer tahmin eder. Nicelik parametresi: Bu yöntem için ana parametre, tahminleri almak istediğiniz istenen niceliklerin seçimidir. Örneğin, medyan için tahminlere ihtiyacınız varsa, modeli 50. yüzdelik dilim üzerinde eğitmeniz gerekir. Nicelik tahmini: Eğitimden sonra model, yeni veriler üzerinde belirtilen niceliklere karşılık gelen değerleri tahmin etmek için kullanılabilir.

QuantileRegressor'ın avantajları:



Esneklik: QuantileRegressor, dağılımın farklı yüzdelik dilimlerinin önemli olduğu görevlerde yararlı olabilecek çeşitli nicelikleri tahmin etmede esneklik sağlar.

Aykırı değerlere karşı dayanıklılık: Nicelik odaklı bir yaklaşım, uç değerlerden büyük ölçüde etkilenebilen ortalamayı dikkate almadığı için aykırı değerlere karşı sağlam olabilir.

QuantileRegressor'ın sınırlamaları:



Niceliksel seçim ihtiyacı: En uygun nicelikleri seçmek, görev hakkında biraz bilgi sahibi olmayı gerektirebilir.

Artan hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Farklı nicelikler için ayrı modeller eğitmek, görevin hesaplama karmaşıklığını artırabilir.

QuantileRegressor, hedef değişkenin belirtilen niceliklerine karşılık gelen değerleri tahmin etmek için tasarlanmış bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, dağılımın çeşitli yüzdelik dilimlerinin ilgi çekici olduğu görevlerde ve verilerin aykırı değerler içerebileceği durumlarda yararlı olabilir.





2.1.18.1. QuantileRegressor modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.QuantileRegressor modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# QuantileRegressor.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training QuantileRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == -1 or dot_position2 == -1:

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import QuantileRegressor

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[0]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[ 0 :last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "QuantileRegressor"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "quantile_regressor"



# create a QuantileRegressor model

regression_model = QuantileRegressor(solver= 'highs' )



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float) ")

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker='o')

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset=12)



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python QuantileRegressor Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9959915738839231 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091850025185 Python Mean Squared Error: 53.0425343337143 Python Python QuantileRegressor ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\quantile_regressor_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9959915739158818 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091422201125 Python Mean Squared Error: 53.042533910812814 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 7 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 7 Python Python QuantileRegressor ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\quantile_regressor_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9959915738839231 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091850025185 Python Mean Squared Error: 53.0425343337143 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 16 Python MSE matching decimal places: 13 Python double ONNX model precision: 16





Şekil 61. QuantileRegressor.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.18.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen quantile_regressor_float.onnx ve quantile_regressor_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "QuantileRegressor" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "quantile_regressor_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "quantile_regressor_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : QuantileRegressor (quantile_regressor_float.onnx) QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9959915739158818 QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091422201169 QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 53.0425339108128071 QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : QuantileRegressor (quantile_regressor_double.onnx) QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9959915738839231 QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091850025185 QuantileRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 53.0425343337142721

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : QuantileRegressor (quantile_regressor_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091 850025185 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091 422201169 Testing ONNX double : QuantileRegressor (quantile_regressor_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091850025185 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3693091850025185

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 7 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 16 ondalık basamak.





2.1.18.3. quantile_regressor_float.onnx ve quantile_regressor_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 62. Netron'da quantile_regressor_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 63. Netron'da quantile_regressor_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi







2.1.19. sklearn.linear_model.RANSACRegressor

RANSACRegressor, RANSAC (Random Sample Consensus) yöntemini kullanarak regresyon problemlerini çözmek için kullanılan bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir.



RANSAC yöntemi, aykırı değerler veya kusurlar içeren verileri işlemek için tasarlanmıştır ve aykırı değerlerin etkisini hariç tutarak daha sağlam bir regresyon modeline olanak tanır.



RANSACRegressor nasıl çalışır?



Girdi verileri: Özellikler (bağımsız değişkenler) ve hedef değişkeni (sürekli) içeren bir veri kümesi ile başlar. Rastgele alt kümelerin seçimi: RANSAC, regresyon modelini eğitmek için kullanılan rastgele veri alt kümelerini seçerek başlar. Bu alt kümeler "hipotez" olarak adlandırılır. Hipotezlere model uydurma: Seçilen her hipotez için bir regresyon modeli eğitilir. RANSACRegressor durumunda, genellikle lineer regresyon kullanılır ve model veri alt kümesine uydurulur. Aykırı değer değerlendirmesi: Model eğitildikten sonra, tüm verilere uyumu değerlendirilir. Tahmin edilen ve gerçek değerler arasındaki hata her veri noktası için hesaplanır. Aykırı değer belirleme: Belirli bir eşiği aşan hatalara sahip veri noktaları aykırı değer olarak kabul edilir. Bu aykırı değerler model eğitimini etkileyebilir ve sonuçları bozabilir. Model güncellemesi: Aykırı değer olarak kabul edilmeyen tüm veri noktaları regresyon modelini güncellemek için kullanılır. Bu süreç farklı rastgele hipotezlerle birden çok kez tekrarlanabilir. Nihai model: Birkaç yinelemeden sonra, RANSACRegressor veri alt kümesi üzerinde eğitilmiş en iyi modeli seçer ve nihai regresyon modeli olarak geri döndürür.

RANSACRegressor'ın avantajları:



Aykırı değer sağlamlığı: RANSACRegressor, aykırı değerleri eğitimden çıkardığı için bunlara karşı sağlam bir yöntemdir.

Sağlam regresyon: Bu yöntem, veriler aykırı değerler veya kusurlar içerdiğinde daha güvenilir bir regresyon modeli oluşturulmasını sağlar.

RANSACRegressor'ın sınırlamaları:



Hata eşiğine duyarlılık: Hangi noktaların aykırı değer olarak kabul edileceğini belirlemek için bir hata eşiği seçmek denemeler yapmayı gerektirebilir.

Hipotez seçiminin karmaşıklığı: İlk aşamada iyi hipotezler seçmek kolay bir iş olmayabilir.

RANSACRegressor, RANSAC yöntemine dayalı regresyon problemleri için kullanılan bir makine öğrenimi yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, veriler aykırı değerler veya kusurlar içerdiğinde, bunların model üzerindeki etkilerini hariç tutarak daha sağlam bir regresyon modeli oluşturulmasına olanak tanır.





2.1.19.1. RANSACRegressor modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.RANSACRegressor modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# RANSACRegressor.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training RANSACRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str (value1)

str_value2 = str (value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len (str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len (str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range ( 1 , min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import RANSACRegressor

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[0]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[0:last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange(0,100,1).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "RANSACRegressor"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "ransac_regressor"



# create a RANSACRegressor model

regression_model = RANSACRegressor()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [( 'float_input' , FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_f loat)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ("Information about output tensors in ONNX:")

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1}. Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=(8, 5))

# plot the original data and the regression line

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:

Python RANSACRegressor Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336427 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017128179 Python Python RANSACRegressor ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ransac_regressor_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382641628886 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814147404787 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python ONNX: MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python RANSACRegressor ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\ransac_regressor_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962382642613388 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737926336427 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.77814017128179 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 64. RANSACRegressor.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.19.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen ransac_regressor_float.onnx ve ransac_regressor_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.

#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #define ModelName "RANSACRegressor" #define ONNXFilenameFloat "ransac_regressor_float.onnx" #define ONNXFilenameDouble "ransac_regressor_double.onnx" #resource ONNXFilenameFloat as const uchar ExtModelFloat[]; #resource ONNXFilenameDouble as const uchar ExtModelDouble[]; #define TestFloatModel 1 #define TestDoubleModel 2 bool RunModelFloat( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); float input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=( float )input_vector[k]; float output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool RunModelDouble( long model, vector &input_vector, vector &output_vector) { ulong batch_size=input_vector.Size(); if (batch_size== 0 ) return ( false ); output_vector.Resize(( int )batch_size); double input_data[]; ArrayResize (input_data,( int )batch_size); ulong input_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetInputShape (model, 0 ,input_shape); for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) input_data[k]=input_vector[k]; double output_data[]; ArrayResize (output_data,( int )batch_size); ulong output_shape[]= {batch_size, 1 }; OnnxSetOutputShape (model, 0 ,output_shape); bool res= OnnxRun (model, ONNX_DEBUG_LOGS ,input_data,output_data); if (res) { for ( int k= 0 ; k<( int )batch_size; k++) output_vector[k]=output_data[k]; } return (res); } bool GenerateData( const int n, vector &x, vector &y) { if (n<= 0 ) return ( false ); x.Resize(n); y.Resize(n); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { x[i]=( double ) 1.0 *i; y[i]=( double )( 4 *x[i] + 10 * sin (x[i]* 0.5 )); } return ( true ); } bool TestRegressionModel( const string model_name, const int model_type) { long model= INVALID_HANDLE ; ulong flags= ONNX_DEFAULT ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX float: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameFloat); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelFloat,flags); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { PrintFormat ( "

Testing ONNX double: %s (%s)" ,model_name,ONNXFilenameDouble); model= OnnxCreateFromBuffer (ExtModelDouble,flags); } else { PrintFormat ( "Model type is not incorrect." ); return ( false ); } if (model== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "model_name=%s OnnxCreate error %d" ,model_name, GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } vector x_values= {}; vector y_true= {}; vector y_predicted= {}; int n= 100 ; GenerateData(n,x_values,y_true); bool run_result= false ; if (model_type==TestFloatModel) { run_result=RunModelFloat(model,x_values,y_predicted); } else if (model_type==TestDoubleModel) { run_result=RunModelDouble(model,x_values,y_predicted); } if (run_result) { PrintFormat ( "MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_R2 )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MAE )); PrintFormat ( "MQL5: Mean Squared Error: %.16f" ,y_predicted.RegressionMetric(y_true, REGRESSION_MSE )); } else PrintFormat ( "Error %d" , GetLastError ()); OnnxRelease (model); return ( true ); } int OnStart ( void ) { TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestFloatModel); TestRegressionModel(ModelName,TestDoubleModel); return ( 0 ); }

Çıktı:

RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX float : RANSACRegressor (ransac_regressor_float.onnx) RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382641628886 RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477377671679385 RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781414740478638 RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) Testing ONNX double : RANSACRegressor (ransac_regressor_double.onnx) RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: R-Squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962382642613388 RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.3477379263364266 RANSACRegressor (EURUSD,H1) MQL5: Mean Squared Error: 49.7781401712817768

Python'daki orijinal double hassasiyetli model ile karşılaştırma:

Testing ONNX float : RANSACRegressor (ransac_regressor_float.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 926336427 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.347737 7671679385 Testing ONNX double : RANSACRegressor (ransac_regressor_double.onnx) Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.34773792633642 7 MQL5: Mean Absolute Error: 6.34773792633642 66

ONNX float MAE'nin doğruluğu: 6 ondalık basamak, ONNX double MAE'nin doğruluğu: 14 ondalık basamak.





2.1.19.3. ransac_regressor_float.onnx ve ransac_regressor_double.onnx modellerinin ONNX gösterimi









Şekil 65. Netron'da ransac_regressor_float.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi





Şekil 66. Netron'da ransac_regressor_double.onnx modelinin ONNX gösterimi











2.1.20. sklearn.linear_model.TheilSenRegressor

Theil-Sen regresyon (Theil-Sen estimator), bağımsız değişkenler ile hedef değişken arasındaki doğrusal ilişkileri yaklaşık olarak tahmin etmek için kullanılan bir regresyon hesaplama yöntemidir.



Verilerdeki aykırı değerlerin ve gürültünün varlığında sıradan lineer regresyona kıyasla daha sağlam bir hesaplama sunar.



Theil-Sen regresyonu nasıl çalışır?



Nokta seçimi: Başlangıçta, Theil-Sen eğitim veri kümesinden rastgele veri noktası çiftleri seçer. Eğim hesaplaması: Yöntem, her bir veri noktası çifti için bu noktalardan geçen doğrunun eğimini hesaplayarak bir eğim kümesi oluşturur. Medyan eğim: Ardından, yöntem eğim kümesinden medyan eğimi bulur. Bu medyan eğim, lineer regresyon eğiminin bir hesaplaması olarak kullanılır. Medyan sapmalar: Yöntem, her bir veri noktası için sapmayı (gerçek değer ile medyan eğime dayalı olarak tahmin edilen değer arasındaki fark) hesaplar ve bu sapmaların medyanını bulur. Bu, lineer regresyon kesişim katsayısı için bir hesaplama oluşturur. Nihai hesaplama: Eğim ve kesişim katsayılarının nihai hesaplamaları lineer regresyon modelini oluşturmak için kullanılır.

Theil-Sen regresyonunun avantajları:



Aykırı değerlere karşı direnç: Theil-Sen regresyonu, normal lineer regresyona kıyasla aykırı değerlere ve veri gürültüsüne karşı daha dayanıklıdır.

Daha az katı varsayımlar: Yöntem, veri dağılımı veya bağımlılık biçimi hakkında katı varsayımlar gerektirmez, bu da onu daha çok yönlü hale getirir.

Çoklu eşdoğrusal veriler için uygundur: Theil-Sen regresyonu, bağımsız değişkenlerin yüksek oranda korelasyon gösterdiği verilerde (çoklu eşdoğrusallık sorunu) iyi performans gösterir.

Theil-Sen regresyonunun sınırlamaları:



Hesaplama karmaşıklığı: Tüm veri noktası çiftleri için medyan eğimlerinin hesaplanması, özellikle büyük veri kümeleri için zaman alıcı olabilir.

Kesişim katsayısı hesaplaması: Kesişim katsayısını hesaplamak için medyan sapmalar kullanılır, bu da aykırı değerlerin varlığında yanlılığa yol açabilir.

Theil-Sen regresyonu, özellikle aykırı değerlerin ve veri gürültüsünün varlığında, bağımsız değişkenler ile hedef değişken arasındaki doğrusal ilişkinin istikrarlı bir şekilde değerlendirilmesini sağlayan bir regresyon hesaplama yöntemidir. Bu yöntem, gerçek dünya veri koşulları altında istikrarlı bir hesaplamaya ihtiyaç duyulduğunda kullanışlıdır.





2.1.20.1. TheilSenRegressor modelini oluşturmak ve float ve double için ONNX'e aktarmak için kod

Bu kod sklearn.linear_model.TheilSenRegressor modelini oluşturur, sentetik veriler üzerinde eğitir, modeli ONNX formatında kaydeder ve hem float hem de double girdi verilerini kullanarak tahminler gerçekleştirir. Ayrıca hem orijinal modelin hem de ONNX'e aktarılan modellerin doğruluğunu değerlendirir.

# TheilSenRegressor.py

# The code demonstrates the process of training TheilSenRegressor model, exporting it to ONNX format (both float and double), and making predictions using the ONNX models.

# Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Ltd.

# https://www.mql5.com



# function to compare matching decimal places

def compare_decimal_places (value1, value2):

# convert both values to strings

str_value1 = str(value1)

str_value2 = str(value2)



# find the positions of the decimal points in the strings

dot_position1 = str_value1.find( "." )

dot_position2 = str_value2.find( "." )



# if one of the values doesn't have a decimal point, return 0

if dot_position1 == - 1 or dot_position2 == - 1 :

return 0



# calculate the number of decimal places

decimal_places1 = len(str_value1) - dot_position1 - 1

decimal_places2 = len(str_value2) - dot_position2 - 1



# find the minimum of the two decimal places counts

min_decimal_places = min(decimal_places1, decimal_places2)



# initialize a count for matching decimal places

matching_count = 0



# compare characters after the decimal point

for i in range(1, min_decimal_places + 1 ):

if str_value1[dot_position1 + i] == str_value2[dot_position2 + i]:

matching_count += 1

else :

break



return matching_count



# import necessary libraries

import numpy as np

import matplotlib.pyplot as plt

from sklearn.linear_model import TheilSenRegressor

from sklearn.metrics import r2_score,mean_absolute_error,mean_squared_error

import onnx

import onnxruntime as ort

from skl2onnx import convert_sklearn

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import FloatTensorType

from skl2onnx.common.data_types import DoubleTensorType

from sys import argv



# define the path for saving the model

data_path = argv[ 0 ]

last_index = data_path.rfind( "\\" ) + 1

data_path = data_path[0:last_index]



# generate synthetic data for regression

X = np.arange( 0 , 100 , 1 ).reshape(- 1 , 1 )

y = 4 *X + 10 *np.sin(X* 0.5 )



model_name = "TheilSenRegressor"

onnx_model_filename = data_path + "theil_sen_regressor"



# create a TheilSen Regressor model

regression_model = TheilSenRegressor()



# fit the model to the data

regression_model.fit(X, y.ravel())



# predict values for the entire dataset

y_pred = regression_model.predict(X)



# evaluate the model's performance

r2 = r2_score(y, y_pred)

mse = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred)

mae = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " Original model (double)" )

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination):" , r2)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse)



# convert to ONNX-model (float)

# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = [('float_input', FloatTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_float = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_float, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_float.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_float, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (float)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[0].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[0].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as FloatTensorType

initial_type_float = X.astype(np.float32)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_float = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_float})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_float = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mse_onnx_float = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

mae_onnx_float = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_float)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_float)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_ o nnx_float)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_float)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_float))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_float))

print ( "float ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_float))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label='ONNX '+model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with float ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_float.png' )



# convert to ONNX-model (double)

# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = [( 'double_input' , DoubleTensorType([ None , X.shape[ 1 ]]))]



# export the model to ONNX format

onnx_model_double = convert_sklearn(regression_model, initial_types=initial_type_double, target_opset= 12 )



# save the model to a file

onnx_filename=onnx_model_filename+ "_double.onnx"

onnx.save_model(onnx_model_double, onnx_filename)



print ( "

" +model_name+ " ONNX model (double)" )

# print model path

print ( f"ONNX model saved to {onnx_filename} " )



# load the ONNX model and make predictions

onnx_session = ort.InferenceSession(onnx_filename)

input_name = onnx_session.get_inputs()[ 0 ].name

output_name = onnx_session.get_outputs()[ 0 ].name



# display information about input tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about input tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, input_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_inputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {input_tensor.name} , Data Type: {input_tensor.type} , Shape: {input_tensor.shape} " )



# display information about output tensors in ONNX

print ( "Information about output tensors in ONNX:" )

for i, output_tensor in enumerate(onnx_session.get_outputs()):

print ( f" {i + 1} . Name: {output_tensor.name} , Data Type: {output_tensor.type} , Shape: {output_tensor.shape} " )



# define the input data type as DoubleTensorType

initial_type_double = X.astype(np.float64)



# predict values for the entire dataset using ONNX

y_pred_onnx_double = onnx_session.run([output_name], {input_name: initial_type_double})[ 0 ]



# calculate and display the errors for the original and ONNX models

r2_onnx_double = r2_score(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mse_onnx_double = mean_squared_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

mae_onnx_double = mean_absolute_error(y, y_pred_onnx_double)

print ( "R-squared (Coefficient of determination)" , r2_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Absolute Error:" , mae_onnx_double)

print ( "Mean Squared Error:" , mse_onnx_double)

print ( "R^2 matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(r2, r2_onnx_double))

print ( "MAE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))

print ( "MSE matching decimal places: " ,compare_decimal_places(mse, mse_onnx_double))

print ( "double ONNX model precision: " ,compare_decimal_places(mae, mae_onnx_double))



# set the figure size

plt.figure(figsize=( 8 , 5 ))

# plot the original data and the regression data

plt.scatter(X, y, label= 'Original Data' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred, color= 'blue' , label= 'Scikit-Learn ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' )

plt.scatter(X, y_pred_onnx_float, color= 'red' , label= 'ONNX ' +model_name+ ' Output' , marker= 'o' , linestyle= '--' )

plt.xlabel( 'X' )

plt.ylabel( 'y' )

plt.legend()

plt.title(model_name+ ' Comparison (with double ONNX)' )

#plt.show()

plt.savefig(data_path + model_name+ '_plot_double.png' )

Çıktı:



Python TheilSenRegressor Original model ( double ) Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination): 0.9962329196940459 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.338686004537594 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.84886353898735 Python Python TheilSenRegressor ONNX model ( float ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\theil_sen_regressor_float.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: float_input, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( float ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.996232919516505 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.338686370832071 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.84886588834327 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 9 Python MAE matching decimal places: 6 Python MSE matching decimal places: 5 Python float ONNX model precision: 6 Python Python TheilSenRegressor ONNX model ( double ) Python ONNX model saved to C:\Users\user\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Scripts\Regression\theil_sen_regressor_double.onnx Python Information about input tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: double_input, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python Information about output tensors in ONNX: Python 1 . Name: variable, Data Type: tensor( double ), Shape: [None, 1 ] Python R-squared (Coefficient of determination) 0.9962329196940459 Python Mean Absolute Error: 6.338686004537594 Python Mean Squared Error: 49.84886353898735 Python R^ 2 matching decimal places: 16 Python MAE matching decimal places: 15 Python MSE matching decimal places: 14 Python double ONNX model precision: 15





Şekil 67. TheilSenRegressor.py sonuçları (float ONNX)





2.1.20.2. ONNX modellerini yürütmek için MQL5 kodu

Bu kod, kaydedilen theil_sen_regressor_float.onnx ve theil_sen_regressor_double.onnx ONNX modellerini MQL5'te çalıştırır ve regresyon metriklerinin kullanımını gösterir.