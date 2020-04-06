Combo All In One MT4
- Experts
- Nguyen Nghiem Duy
- Versão: 3.0
- Ativações: 10
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies, The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods.
Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500.
STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE
STRATEGY2: RSI
STRATEGY3: MACD
STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS
STRATEGY5: STOCHASTIC OSCILLATOR
STRATEGY6: ICHIMOKU KINKO HYO
STRATEGY7: ALIGATOR
STRATEGY8: PARABOLIC SAR
STRATEGY9: ZIGZAG
STRATEGY10: FIBONACCI