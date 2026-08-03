Prop Firm Assistant

PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II

Prop Firm Assistant is a risk-management utility that protects your prop firm evaluation or funded account in real time.

Most accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of one emotional day, one oversized position, or one trade held over the weekend. This tool watches your equity every second and closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.Main protections:• Daily and maximum drawdown guards (equity or balance based)• Max lot size and max trades per day• Anti long-hold and weekend-flat rules• Smart lock system after a breach• Live FTMO-style dashboard with Discipline Score and Growth Advisor

Works on top of any EA or manual trading. Includes Test Mode so you can verify everything without closing real trades.

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:
  • one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,
  • one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,
  • one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,
  • overtrading after a loss.
Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

  • Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.
  • Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.
  • Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.
  • Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.
  • Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.
  • Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).
  • Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.
  • Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

  • Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.
  • Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.
  • Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.
  • Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.
  • Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.
  • Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.
  • Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.
  • Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:
  1. Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance.
  2. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss.
  3. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day.
  4. Trades left today.
  5. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible.
  6. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it.
  7. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.
Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

  • Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).
  • Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.
  • EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target).
  3. Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work.
  4. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

  • It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility.
  • It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.
  • It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.
  • Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.
Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.
Questions? Leave a comment below — fast, personal support.

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Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Расширенный копировщик сигналов Telegram с Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, управлением риском и полным управлением сделками Telegram to MT5 Pro — профессиональный копировщик сигналов Telegram Telegram to MT5 Pro автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из Telegram прямо в ваш аккаунт MetaTrader 5 в реальном времени с полным контролем риска, исполнения и управления сделками. Система состоит из двух компонентов: • Expert Advisor (EA), работающий внутри MetaTrader 5 • Desktop bridge прило
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
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QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
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ВНИМАНИЕ : Чтобы получить бесплатную пробную версию, посетите мой сайт.  Руководство Руководство пользователя RiskGuard Management — ваш главный союзник для безкомпромиссной торговли. Lot Calculator — Автоматический расчет лота. Quantum — Автоматический риск для максимизации прибыли и снижения просадок. Automatic Journal — Включён и доступен для бесплатного скачивания на моем сайте. Automatic Screenshot — Два скриншота: при открытии и при закрытии сделки. Partial Profit — Умное частичное закры
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Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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Bai Jiang Zhou
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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
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Royal Copier — Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MT5 Royal Copier — это профессиональный локальный копировщик сделок в реальном времени для MetaTrader 5. Теперь он объединяет обе функции в одном MT5 Expert Advisor. В параметрах вы просто выбираете, будет ли EA работать в режиме Master или в режиме Client . Это означает, что один и тот же EA можно использовать как на исходном счёте, так и на принимающем счёте, при этом сохраняя исходное поведение копировщика. Royal Copier поддерживает копиро
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Утилиты
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Утилиты
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
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Global Investing FX Terminal — это комплексный FX-дашборд для MetaTrader 5 — процентные ставки центральных банков, позиции COT CFTC, рэнкинг carry, индексы экономических сюрпризов, перекос опционов, настроения ритейла и корреляции, тринадцать панелей в общей сложности — отображается на едином канвасе без мерцания и обновляется каждые 10 секунд через один прикреплённый EA. Никаких внешних программ не требуется. Профессиональный анализ валютного рынка требует одновременного доступа к данным, котор
Discord Signal Copier
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5 (3)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
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TICK CHART SERVICE - Профессиональный сервис тиковых графиков для MT5 tg @eeevleee КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ Tick Chart Service - это инновационный сервис для MetaTrader 5, который создает полноценные тиковые графики из любого инструмента в режиме реального времени. Система преобразует поток тиков в кастомный символ, позволяя торговать и ана
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
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Этот программный продукт не имеет аналогов в мире, поскольку он является универсальным "пультом управления" торговых операций, начиная от получения торговых сигналов, автоматизации входа в позиции, установки стоп-лоссов и тейк-профитов, а также трейлинга прибыли одновременно по множеству сделок в одном открытом окне. Интуитивно понятное управление экспертом в "три клика" на экране монитора позволяет полноценно использовать все его функции на разного рода компьютерах, включая планшетные. Взаимоде
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Утилиты
TradePad - это инструмент как для ручной, так и алгоритмической торговли.  Представляем вам простое решение для быстрых торговых операций и контроля позиций на нескольких торговых инструментах. Внимание, приложение не работает в тестере стратегий! Пробная версия приложения для демо-счета и описание всех инструментов Интерфейс приложения адаптирован для мониторов с высоким разрешением, прост и интуитивно понятен. Для комфортной работы, трейдеру предлагается следующий набор инструментов: менеджер
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