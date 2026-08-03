PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II



Prop Firm Assistant is a risk-management utility that protects your prop firm evaluation or funded account in real time.

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:

one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,

one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,

one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,

overtrading after a loss.

Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.

Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.

Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.

Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.

Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.

Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).

Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.

Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.

Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.

Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.

Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.

Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.

Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.

Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.

Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:

Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day. Trades left today. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.

Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).

Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.

EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target). Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility .

It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.

It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.

Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.

Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.