Prop Firm Assistant

PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II

Prop Firm Assistant is a risk-management utility that protects your prop firm evaluation or funded account in real time.

Most accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of one emotional day, one oversized position, or one trade held over the weekend. This tool watches your equity every second and closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.Main protections:• Daily and maximum drawdown guards (equity or balance based)• Max lot size and max trades per day• Anti long-hold and weekend-flat rules• Smart lock system after a breach• Live FTMO-style dashboard with Discipline Score and Growth Advisor

Works on top of any EA or manual trading. Includes Test Mode so you can verify everything without closing real trades.

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:
  • one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,
  • one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,
  • one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,
  • overtrading after a loss.
Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

  • Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.
  • Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.
  • Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.
  • Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.
  • Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.
  • Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).
  • Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.
  • Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

  • Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.
  • Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.
  • Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.
  • Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.
  • Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.
  • Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.
  • Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.
  • Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:
  1. Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance.
  2. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss.
  3. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day.
  4. Trades left today.
  5. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible.
  6. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it.
  7. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.
Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

  • Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).
  • Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.
  • EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target).
  3. Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work.
  4. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

  • It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility.
  • It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.
  • It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.
  • Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.
Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.
Questions? Leave a comment below — fast, personal support.

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EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
实用工具
注意 ：要获取免费试用版，请访问我的网站。 使用手册 用户手册 RiskGuard Management — 您进行无妥协交易的终极盟友。 Lot Calculator — 自动计算手数。 Quantum — 自动风险控制，最大化利润并减少回撤。 Automatic Journal — 包含并可从我的网站免费下载。 Automatic Screenshot — 两张截图：开仓时一张，平仓时一张。 Partial Profit — 智能管理的部分平仓功能。 Smartphone Trading — 可通过手机下单，自动管理。 Stop Loss & DD Block — 每日资金的全面保护。 Automatic Break-Even — 轻松降低风险。 Closing Time — 精准控制交易时间。 Automatic Spread — 实时正确设置止损和止盈。 详细的多语言文档以及意大利语和英语的视频教程，可在我的网站上获取。
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
实用工具
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 交易账户分析仪表板 Forex Analyzer Pro 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 用户设计的网页交易分析平台。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可同步 MetaTrader 5 账户活动，并通过结构化仪表板将交易数据整理为分析、报告、监控和交易日志工具。 该平台允许用户通过支持的桌面和移动设备网页浏览器访问其交易仪表板。 Forex Analyzer Pro 可连接您的 MT5 账户，并将交易活动集中到统一的仪表板中，方便您监控持仓、查看历史记录、分析统计数据以及管理交易记录。 功能特色 • MT5 账户仪表板 • 持仓监控 • 交易历史分析 • 交易日历 • 策略跟踪 • 交易日志 • 账户统计分析 • 绩效报告 • 交易通知 • 多账户支持 MT5 账户仪表板 查看 MetaTrader 5 账户中的重要信息。 仪表板显示： • 账户余额 • 账户净值（Equity） • 可用保证金 • 保证金水平 • 当前持仓 • 浮动盈亏 • 交易量 • 经纪商信息 • 账户详情 所有账户信息均以结构化界面呈现，方便监控和管理。
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
实用工具
Royal Copier — 专业版 MT5 交易复制器 Royal Copier 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业本地实时交易复制器。 现在它已将两种功能整合到一个 MT5 Expert Advisor 中。 您只需在参数中选择 EA 运行于 Master 模式 或 Client 模式 。 这意味着同一个 EA 既可用于源账户，也可用于接收账户，同时保留原有复制器的运行逻辑。 Royal Copier 支持以下常见账户复制方式： MT5 到 MT5 MT5 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT4 MT4 到 MT5 如需与 MT4 进行复制，请使用 MT4_Copier 。 工作原理 Royal Copier 是一个本地复制器，通过同一台 Windows 电脑上的共享文件运行。 当 EA 设置为 Master 模式 时，它会监控源账户并将所有交易活动写入共享文件。 当 EA 设置为 Client 模式 时，它会读取该文件，并在接收账户上镜像执行相同操作。 复制器可以同步以下内容： 市价单 挂单 交易平仓 部分平仓 止损和止盈修改 挂单更新和删除 两个终端必须运行在同一台 Win
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
实用工具
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
实用工具
Global Investing FX Terminal 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的一体化外汇仪表盘——涵盖央行政策利率、CFTC COT 持仓、利差排名、经济意外指数、期权偏斜、散户情绪与相关性，共十三个分析面板——以单一无闪烁画布呈现，每 10 秒从单个挂载 EA 刷新一次，无需任何外部软件。 专业外汇分析需要同时调取通常分散在不同平台的数据：利率衍生品、政府数据门户、券商掉期规格、期权台。此 EA 将所有这些整合到交易终端内的单一界面中，在您执行决策的地方完成分析。 仪表盘上显示的内容 市场概览 外汇对列表 — 所有 28 个 G10 货币对，加上当券商 Market Watch 中存在 NOK/SEK 交叉盘时显示的交叉盘——最多共 36 个货币对——的实时买卖价。每行显示点差、日度与周度变化、以点数表示的绝对区间，以及 ADR%——当前交易时段区间占 14 日平均日区间的百分比。ADR 达到 95% 的货币对已消耗其统计日内延伸空间；伦敦盘中场 ADR 仅 25% 的货币对仍有运行余地。颜色逐 Tick 实时更新。 货币对详情 — 点击列表中的任意行，即可打开该
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
实用工具
TradePad 是一種既可用於手動交易又可用於演算法交易的工具。我們為您提供一個簡單的解決方案，用於快速交易操作和控制多種交易工具的持股。 注意，該應用程式不適用於策略測試器！ 模擬帳戶應用程式的試用版和所有工具的描述 應用程式介面適應高解析度顯示器，簡單直覺。為了方便工作，我們為交易者提供了以下工具： 熱鍵管理器，用於管理交易操作、在主圖表的週期之間切換、在 TradePad 工具之間切換； 標記交易等級的工具，用於在開倉或設定掛單時評估虧損風險並計算潛在利潤； MultiCharts 工具用於直觀地監控多個交易符號，以及接收演算法交易的交易訊號。為了方便起見，您可以組織交易對的集合，這將使您有機會在多個時間範圍內監控價格並進行多幣種交易； 用於查看任何歷史時期的交易統計資料的資訊模組，能夠產生擴展的 HTML 報告、查看交易符號的特徵和有關交易帳戶的資訊； 掛單管理器用於管理掛單 - 設定單一或一組（網路）掛單，可按訂單類型和單一符號或交易帳戶上的所有類型進行分組刪除； 設定賣出停損限價和買入停損限價掛單的工具； 頭寸管理器用於管理一個或多個頭寸（取決於帳戶類型） - 全部
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Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
专家
ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning  Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90). Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.  It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management. Key characteristics: • Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically •
Aurelia Addaptive Pro EA
Yge Simon Pars
专家
AURELIA ADAPTIVE PRO Self-Learning, Regime-Aware Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) – MT5 Expert Advisor Aurelia Adaptive Pro is not a fixed-rule EA.   It is an adaptive trading system that continuously measures its own performance and the current market character, then automatically shifts between aggressive and conservative behaviour — more pressure when conditions are stable and the system is winning, less exposure when the market turns chaotic or its own edge weakens. Designed, tested an
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