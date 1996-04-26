Daily VWAP plus Bands MT4

VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price

Stop guessing the day's fair price. See it.

Period VWAP with deviation bands and forward projection — for traders who need institutional reference levels on every timeframe. VWAP is the single most-watched level by institutions, prop desks, and algorithmic traders. Not because it's magic — because it's the price the market actually paid. This indicator puts 5 VWAP period modes (Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / Yearly) on your chart with 4 deviation bands and forward projection of the last completed period's value area into the next one.

Why it pays for itself

  • Fade retail FOMO with σ bands. When price stretches beyond ±2σ from VWAP, retail traders chase. Institutions fade. The 4 bands (default ±0.5 / ±1 / ±1.5 / ±2σ) show you exactly where the stretch is — before the reversal.
  • Trade with the trend, not against it. Price holding above Yearly VWAP = sustained institutional bid. Flip the period to Quarterly to see the bigger swing. Daily to see the session money flow. One indicator, every perspective.
  • Project last period's zones forward. Last week's VWAP and ±1σ zone automatically drawn into the current week. You start Monday already knowing where the week's reference levels sit — no drawing, no spreadsheets, no manual lines.
  • Mean-reversion setups, automated. ±2σ tags on VWAP are statistically rare events. When price spikes through and reclaims, that's your entry. The bands make it visible in real-time.

    What you get

    • 5 period modes in one indicator: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Yearly — switch with one input
    • 4 deviation bands: ±0.5σ, ±1σ, ±1.5σ, ±2σ — each with its own color and style. Bands fill the chart area so the value zone is readable at a glance, not buried in lines.
    • Forward projection: last completed VWAP and ±1σ zone drawn into the next period. Configurable number of projected cycles.
    • Zoom-adaptive rendering: widths auto-adjust on chart zoom so bands stay legible whether you're scalping M5 or analyzing MN1.
    • 16 configurable inputs — every band distance, band color, VWAP color, fill toggle, projection toggle, and cycle count is yours.

      Why this VWAP, not the free ones

      Most free VWAP indicators on MT4 give you a single daily line. No bands. No projection. No quarterly or yearly view. You're left eyeballing "is price far from VWAP?" with no numerical anchor.

      This one gives you:

      Feature Free MT4 VWAPs This VWAP
      Daily VWAP
      Weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly Usually Missing ✓ All 5
      ±σ deviation bands Almost never ✓ 4 of them, with fill
      Forward projection Never
      Zoom-adaptive widths Never
      CPU-friendly (no full recalc per tick) Rare ✓ Bounded loop

      Setup time: 30 seconds

      1. Attach to chart
      2. Pick period (D/W/M/Q/Y)
      3. Bands and projection are on by default — you can turn them off if you trade clean
      4. Trade

        Built for reliability

        • Per-instance isolation — attach it to multiple charts without state bleed
        • Volume fallback chain — works on symbols with broken or missing volume data (some forex feeds)
        • Period boundaries handled correctly across DST and week-offset transitions
        • No NaN bands at period open (variance-clipped math)

          Compatibility

          • MetaTrader 4 only · All timeframes · All symbols (forex, indices, crypto, equities, commodities)

          Limitations (so you know before you buy)

          • 4 bands maximum. The values are configurable (you don't have to use ±0.5/1/1.5/2 — any σ multipliers work), but you can't add a 5th.
          • Forward projection renders VWAP + ±1σ zone only (±1.5 and ±2 are not projected forward, to keep the projection readable).

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