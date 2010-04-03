Description:

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 into a professional, institutional-grade trading terminal.

Welcome to QMMatrix PRO, the ultimate execution panel and trade management system built by Quant Trading. Designed specifically for scalpers, day traders, and Prop-Firm funded traders, this tool eliminates the slow, clunky default MT4 order window and replaces it with lightning-fast execution and automated risk control.

Whether you trade manually or want to semi-automate your setups, QMMatrix PRO acts as your protective shield in the markets.

🔥 CORE FEATURES:

Visual Risk Management (Ghost Mode): Visualize your exact Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Risk-to-Reward (RRR) ratio via intuitive chart boxes before you enter a trade.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: Never calculate lots manually again. Simply input your risk percentage (e.g., 1%), and the Matrix calculates the exact lot size based on your Stop Loss distance.

Advanced Order Splitting: Automatically split your entry into two halves (TP1 and TP2) to secure early profits while letting runners run.

Smart Trailing Engine: Choose between traditional Point-Trailing, volatility-based ATR-Trailing, or dynamic EMA-Swing Trailing. Includes Auto-Breakeven functionality.

Prop-Firm Protections: Spread Guard: Blocks execution if the broker spread widens beyond your safe limit (protects against news spikes). Time-Stop: Automatically closes trades if they don't move in your favor within a set time (avoiding endless drawdowns).

Auto-Sniper Mode: Connects seamlessly with premium indicators (like the QMShield PRO ). Once armed, the Matrix will scan for valid signals and execute the trade with full risk management instantly.

Lightning Hotkeys: Execute Buys (B), Sells (S), or Close All (Spacebar) in milliseconds.

Zen & Compact UI: Collapse the panel to keep your charts clean and distraction-free.

Who is this for? If you are passing Prop-Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) or trading a live account where precise execution and strict risk parameters are the difference between winning and blowing an account, QMMatrix PRO is your daily driver.

Trade like a machine. Manage risk like a Quant.