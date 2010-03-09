Hide Show Drawing

The TradingView-style hide-drawings button MT5 never had

"From the maker of Risk Sentinel — risk-first position sizing that keeps your risk fixed as you drag the stop: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711"


Hide/Show Drawing is a one-tap chart-cleanup utility for MT5. Hide all your drawings — or just trendlines, Fibs, shapes, or text — to read raw price action, then restore everything exactly as it was, per-timeframe settings and all. Nothing is deleted; every object stays in memory and comes back untouched. A modern draggable, minimizable panel remembers your state across restarts. Visibility utility only — it does not trade or manage indicators.

1. Full Feature List

One-click visibility control

           Hide All / Show All master toggle — clear every drawing off the chart for a clean read, then bring the whole set back in one tap.

           Per-type toggles so you hide only what's in the way and keep what you're using:

          Trend — trendlines, channels, regression, Gann tools, pitchfork, arrowed lines.

          Horizontal / Vertical lines.

          Shapes — rectangles, triangles, ellipses.

          Fibonacci — retracement, extension/expansion, fans, arcs, time zones, channels.

          Text / Arrows — text labels, price labels, arrows and icon markers, bitmaps.

          Other — any object type outside the buckets above.

           State shown at a glance — a button is a filled pill when its type is visible and an outline pill when hidden, so the panel itself tells you the current chart state.

True stateful hide — nothing is deleted

           Hiding a drawing does not delete it. Every object stays in memory with all its properties — price levels, colours, styles, anchors — completely intact.

           Show it again and it returns exactly as it was.

           Per-timeframe visibility is preserved. If you'd set a drawing to appear only on H1, hiding and showing it restores it to H1-only — not a blanket "show on every timeframe." Your custom visibility survives the round trip.

Smart sync & safety

           New drawings stay consistent. Draw a fresh trendline while trendlines are hidden and it's hidden automatically — the clean state doesn't "leak" as you keep working.

           Deletions handled cleanly. Remove a hidden object and the tool forgets it, so nothing stale lingers.

           Never stranded invisible. Removing the tool from the chart restores every managed drawing first — you can't accidentally leave work hidden with no way to bring it back.

           Manage-all or manage-only-yours. Govern every drawing on the chart, or restrict the tool to objects matching a name prefix — handy when you want it to leave another indicator's on-chart objects untouched (or to manage only those).

Modern floating panel

           Draggable — grab the title bar and place the panel anywhere on the chart.

           Minimizable — collapse to a compact title bar to reclaim screen space, expand when you need it.

           Clean gradient UI rendered on canvas — a cohesive, uncluttered control surface rather than raw grey buttons.

Remembers your setup

           Persists across restarts — which types are hidden, the panel's position, and its minimized state are all restored when you reopen the terminal.

           The exact original visibility of every hidden drawing is stored too, so a restart never loses the information needed to show them again correctly.

           Per-profile — a profile ID keeps separate charts' states from clashing.

Compatibility

           Works on any symbol and any timeframe — forex, metals, indices, and other CFDs.

           Operates purely on chart drawings; it never touches price data, orders, or account state.

2. What It Does NOT Do

           It manages drawings (graphical objects), not indicators. It hides/shows trendlines, shapes, Fibs, text and arrows. It does not show/hide indicators like moving averages, RSI, or their sub-windows — that's a separate mechanism. If a buyer expects "hide my RSI," this isn't that tool.

           It does not trade. No orders, no signals, no entry/exit advice, no position management. It is a chart-visibility utility only.

           It changes only a drawing's visibility, not its content. Coordinates, colours, and styles are never altered — the tool toggles whether an object is drawn, then restores its original visibility state.

           It is local to MT5. It is inspired by TradingView's hide-drawings feature; it does not sync with, connect to, or import from TradingView.

           In "manage all" mode it will also hide graphical objects created by other indicators/EAs (anything drawn on the chart is a drawing). Use the prefix filter if you want it to leave those alone — this is a setting, not a limitation, but say so plainly.

           State is stored per chart/profile, not shared automatically across all your charts.


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Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
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Утилиты
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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5 (4)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Inakis Srl
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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