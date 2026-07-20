TMU Copier TradeCopySlave

TMU Copier – Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5

TMU Copier is a professional Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5 that works exclusively with Trade Manager Ultimate – Risk, Alarms & CopyTrade (Master Utility).

It receives and executes trades published by one or more Master Utilities running on the same Windows computer or VPS, providing fast local synchronization, flexible lot scaling, symbol mapping, and advanced copy controls.

This is NOT a standalone utility. It does not generate trading signals or publish trades by itself. A compatible Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade Master Utility is required.

Download the Master Utility:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186609

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REQUIRES MASTER UTILITY

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TMU Copier works only with:

Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade

Without the Master Utility:

• No trades will be received

• No synchronization will occur

• The Receiver Utility cannot operate independently

The Master Utility securely publishes encrypted trade information while TMU Copier receives, validates, and executes those trades according to your Receiver configuration.

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WHY USE TMU COPIER

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• Receive trades from one or multiple Master Utilities

• Ultra-fast local synchronization

• AES encrypted communication

• Independent settings for every Master

• Flexible lot sizing

• Advanced symbol mapping

• Copy market and pending orders

• Optional Stop Loss & Take Profit synchronization

• Partial Close synchronization

• Reverse trade copying

• Built-in emergency protection

• Professional dark interface

• Optimized for continuous VPS operation

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MULTI MASTER SUPPORT

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Connect multiple Master Utilities simultaneously.

Each Master can use independent:

• Master Name

• Encryption Password

• Lot Calculation

• Risk Settings

• Symbol Mapping

• Copy Filters

• Enable / Disable State

Ideal for traders operating multiple strategies, funded accounts, or investment portfolios.

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LOT CALCULATION

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Select how copied positions are sized.

Supported modes:

• Same Lot

• Fixed Lot

• Risk %

• Lot Multiplier

• Capital Percentage

• Maximum Lot Limit

Each connected Master Utility can use a different lot calculation method.

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COPY OPTIONS

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Choose exactly what is copied.

• Market Orders

• Pending Orders

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Partial Close

• Reverse Trades

Every option can be enabled or disabled independently.

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SYMBOL MAPPING

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Automatically translate symbols between different brokers.

Examples:

• XAUUSD → XAUUSD.a

• BTCUSD → BTCUSD.i

• US30 → US30.cash

Unlimited custom mappings are supported.

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SAFETY FEATURES

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Protect Receiver accounts with built-in safety controls.

• Emergency Stop Loss

• Maximum Lot Size

• Capital Protection

• Maximum Open Positions

• Copy Filters

• Independent Risk Management

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MODERN USER INTERFACE

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• Professional dark theme

• High-DPI / 4K optimized

• Adjustable UI Zoom

• Compact layout

• Easy Master management

• Live connection status

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PERFECT FOR

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• Personal account mirroring

• Prop Firm accounts

• Multi-account management

• Portfolio diversification

• Signal distribution

• Professional copy trading

• Multi-terminal VPS setups

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SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

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• MetaTrader 5

•Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade (Master Utility)

• Windows PC or Windows VPS

• Algo Trading enabled

• Shared encryption password between Master and Receiver

• Both Utilities must remain attached to active charts while copy trading is running

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IMPORTANT

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• TMU Copier is a Copy Receiver Utility only.

• It cannot publish or generate trades by itself.

• It requires the companionTrade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade (Master Utility).

• Supports local copy trading using encrypted communication through MetaTrader's Terminal Common Files.

• Master and Receiver Utilities must run on the same Windows computer or VPS.

• This is not a cloud-based or internet social copy trading service.

• Always test on a demo account before using on a live trading account.

• Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.

• The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.