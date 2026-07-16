Risk Sentinel MT4

ONE DRAG SETS THE LOT SIZE - RISK STAYS WITHIN YOUR LIMIT

Risk-first position sizing for traders who protect their capital


Introductory offer — first 30 copies at $35, then $45. Early buyers keep the lower price forever!

Also available for MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185711


Risk Sentinel is a risk-first position sizing and risk management tool for MT4, built for discretionary traders who size every trade to the same disciplined risk limit. Drag your stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — no more re-doing the math on every setup. See the exact lot size, risk, reward, R:R and required margin; size by percentage or a fixed cash amount; snap to your open order; and keep your settings and layout across timeframe switches. Planning utility only; it does not place trades.


1. Full Feature List

On-chart position tool (TradingView-style)

  Draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines — or type exact prices into the dashboard when you need precision instead of the drag.

  Drag the stop-loss and the lot size recalculates live, so your risk stays fixed no matter the SL distance — the position sizes itself around your risk, not the other way around.

  Filled risk zone (red) and reward zone (green) that read like a TradingView long/short tool.

  Long / Short toggle that mirrors SL and TP to the correct side of entry.

  Smooth single-click-and-drag on any line (no double-click, no re-selecting), with an 8-pixel grab tolerance.

  On-chart labels on each line: price plus risk/reward in account currency, and live R:R at the entry.

  Reset button re-centers the tool on the current price with a clean default stop and target when a plan gets messy.

  Zones hug the right edge of the chart and follow new bars.

Automatic lot-size engine

  Five Risk Size modes: % of Initial Balance (user-defined starting balance), % of Current Balance, % of Equity (auto-refreshes on a timer), Cash Amount (a fixed cash figure in your account currency), and Fix Lot (fixed volume; drives the risk/reward figures instead).

  Position size is derived from the Entry-to-SL distance and your chosen risk — percentage, cash amount, or fixed lot.

  Lot is rounded down to the broker’s volume step and clamped to min/max, so risk is never overshot; if even the minimum lot would exceed your limit, the tool flags it in red rather than sizing over.

  Per-point value is computed from contract size × currency conversion — the same basis the terminal uses — so figures stay correct across account currencies and instrument types.

Risk : Reward control

  Dynamic RR — RR is read live from your dragged or typed SL and TP.

  Static RR — you enter a target RR and TP is placed automatically from the stop.

  RR shown at the entry level and in the dashboard.

Stop Loss modes

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact SL price.

  ATR-based — enter an ATR period in bars (e.g. 14) and a multiplier; the tool reads the live ATR from the chart’s timeframe and places the stop at ATR × multiplier, refreshing each new bar.

Take Profit modes

  RR-based — TP follows your RR target and re-adjusts automatically when the stop moves.

  Manual — drag the line or type the exact TP price.

Broker spread modeling

  One-tap toggle to fold the live broker spread into the calculation.

  Adds spread to the stop distance and subtracts it from the target — the true cost of entry.

  Shows net RR and the current spread in points.

  Draws a second, labeled effective SL / TP line. Each level’s raw and spread-adjusted figures (price + money) sit on opposite sides of the line, so they never overlap — even when the spread is a single point.

Exact margin, straight from your broker

  Required margin is read from your broker’s own per-lot requirement — so it is exact on every instrument, forex, metals and index CFDs alike, with no estimation.

  Shown in your account currency alongside margin as a percentage of equity.

Snap to Order

  One click pulls the open price, SL, TP, direction, and volume from your most recent open order onto the tool, so the dashboard matches the broker’s order window exactly — no manual dragging.

Floating dashboard

  Draggable and minimizable panel that keeps its position, settings, and your Entry/SL/TP across timeframe changes, and re-centers cleanly when you switch symbols.

  Editable Entry / SL / TP price boxes for exact levels; read-only fields grey out when the mode computes them for you (ATR stop, RR target).

  Dark / Light theme toggle.

  Lock toggle — makes the on-chart lines inert so clicks pass through to your broker’s execution lines when the plan overlaps a live trade.

  Hide Box toggle — hides the on-chart lines/zones for a clean chart while keeping the dashboard live.

  Reset button — re-center the tool to a clean default plan.

  Highlighted lot size for at-a-glance reading (theme-aware).

  Live trade-plan summary: Lot Size, Risk (money), Reward (money), RR, Required Margin, and Margin as % of equity.

  Every setting is adjustable both from the panel and from the indicator inputs.

Compatibility

  Works on any symbol — forex, metals, indices, and other CFDs.

  Correct for any account deposit currency and any account leverage.

  Built for MetaTrader 4 (build 600 and above).

2. What It Does NOT Do

  It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is a planning and visualization indicator, not an Expert Advisor or auto-trader.

  It does not generate buy/sell signals or entry/exit advice.

  It does not manage open orders (no trailing stop, no break-even automation, no partial close).

  Snap to Order reads the most recent open market order on the current symbol; pending orders are skipped.

  For instruments not quoted in your account currency, the relevant conversion pair must be present in Market Watch (e.g., EURUSD for a EUR-quoted index).

  The ATR-based stop reads the current chart timeframe’s ATR — ATR(14) on M5 is a different distance than ATR(14) on H1.

  Spread figures use the live spread at the moment of calculation, which naturally fluctuates.


Key benefits

  Never miscalculate a lot size again — the exact lot for your risk limit is computed for you, live, on every drag or edit.

  Exact margin, not an estimate — read straight from your broker’s own per-lot requirement, on every instrument.

  Risk your way — by percentage or a fixed cash amount, with a hard cap that never exceeds what you set.

  Drag for speed, type for precision — set levels by eye or to the exact price; the lot size updates either way.

  Risk-first by design — you set the risk; the tool finds the size, not the other way around.

  Discipline as a routine — the same drag-read-confirm sequence before every entry builds real consistency.

  Honest R:R — spread modeling shows what you’ll really get, so your reward targets stay realistic.

  Verifiable, not hype — matches your broker’s order window to the cent; no black box, no claims.

  Stays out of the way — lock and hide keep it from cluttering a live trade.

Ideal for

  Discretionary and technical traders who size by fixed-percentage risk on forex, metals, or indices.

  Discipline-builders — anyone moving from eyeballed lot sizes to a repeatable, risk-first routine.

  Multi-instrument traders — one tool that stays accurate across pairs, gold, and index CFDs without redoing the math each time.

  Long-time MT4 traders who want modern visual position sizing without leaving the platform their workflow is built on.

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很多交易者亏钱，不是因为判断方向错了。 是因为行情动的时候手慢了。是因为手滑点错了手数。是因为新闻数据一出来， 三笔盈利的单子还没来得及平，全部回吐了。 Apex Trade Manager Pro 就是为了解决这些问题而做的。 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 的可视化交易面板。它挂在 图表上，把所有常用操作——平仓、减仓、设止损、开单——都变成一个按键的 事情。不用翻菜单，不用等弹窗，不会手忙脚乱。 --- 功能说明 一键全平 一个按钮关掉当前品种所有持仓。按钮上实时显示总浮动盈亏，让你在按下去 之前就知道自己在什么位置。 分批减仓 直接从面板关掉每笔持仓的50%或80%仓位。想落袋一部分利润但不想完全出场 的时候，这个比去终端一笔一笔操作快得多。 按类型分开平仓 只平多单、只平空单、只平盈利的、只平亏损的，各有独立按键。不用在终端 里翻找，不用逐笔选择。 一键移至保本 行情往你方向走了，按一下保本键，所有盈利持仓的止损立刻移到各自的开仓 价。亏损的单子不受影响。 批量修改止损止盈 输入点数，按键，所有持仓同时更新。也可以
SmartTradePanel
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Утилиты
SmartTradePanel — это торговый инструмент, который позволяет трейдерам быстро и эффективно выполнять заказы. Благодаря предоставленным расширенным функциям SmartTradePanel действительно помогает трейдерам управлять открытыми ордерами и оптимизировать потенциальную прибыль своих сделок. В этой статье мы подробнее обсудим возможности и преимущества SmartTradePanel. Одной из основных особенностей SmartTradePanel является возможность быстрого исполнения открытых ордеров. Всего за несколько кликов
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
Советник TradePilot для MetaTrader 4 TradePilot — это мощный и удобный в использовании советник для MetaTrader 4 , созданный для упрощения торговли и управления рисками. Благодаря профессиональной графической панели, автоматическому расчету лота по риску и интеллектуальным функциям управления сделками, TradePilot позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегии, а советник берет на себя точность исполнения. Преимущества Простой интерфейс : Чистая графическая панель с кнопками и горячими кл
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
Telegram Dashboard Monitor PRO
Nicholas Iskandar
Утилиты
Революционный мониторинг MT4 с Telegram-оповещениями! Инструкция по установке   |   Типы оповещений и примеры   |   Панель управления и устранение неполадок Никогда не упускайте критический торговый момент! Устали постоянно проверять терминал MT4? Беспокоитесь из-за внезапного падения капитала, маржин-колла или проблем с соединением?   Telegram Dashboard Monitor Pro EA   — это ваш круглосуточный автоматический помощник, который сообщает вам о каждом критическом событии на счёте — напрямую в Tele
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Утилиты
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Ultra KZM MT4
Nattapat Jiaranaikarn
Эксперты
Ultra KZM is an Expert Advisor that using the unique trading operation. It's strategy is based on the combination of grid and correlation system which is the new method that I invented and developed for a long time. You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2.  https: //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382  Note that You cannot backtest this EA in MT4 because MT4 cannot backtest in
С этим продуктом покупают
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5 , обеспечивая гибкую синхронизацию для разных типов счетов и сценариев торговли. Версия COPYLOT MT4 поддерживает: MetaTrader 4 → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge → MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting → MetaTrader 4   Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как по
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую пробную версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT4 — это не просто локальный копировщик сделок; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения (risk management and execution framework), созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Ко
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT4", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT5" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Менеджер соотношения риска и прибыли — это визуальный инструмент управления ордерами и калькулятор размера позиции, разработанный для поддержки дисциплинированной торговли и профессионального управления рисками. Он позволяет трейдерам визуально устанавливать уровни входа, стоп-лосса и тейк-профита непосредственно на графике, автоматически рассчитывая размер лота и соотношение риска и прибыли перед отправкой ордера. Инструмент помогает стандартизировать подготовку к торговле и гарантирует, что ка
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Утилиты
Автоматическая фиксация прибыли по достижении целевого профита EquityTargetCloser   — это утилитарный советник для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически закрывает все рыночные позиции и удаляет отложенные ордера, как только   эквити (Equity) превысит текущий баланс на заданную сумму прибыли . После закрытия всех позиций цель автоматически повышается: новый порог = новый баланс + заданная прибыль. Советник не открывает сделки, а только управляет существующими позициями, помогая надёжно фиксировать
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing для MetaTrader 4 — автоматическое закрытие по общей прибыли или убытку Надёжная торговая утилита для MetaTrader 4, которая автоматически закрывает позиции, когда общая прибыль или общий убыток достигает заданного уровня. Советник контролирует открытые сделки, считает плавающий результат, может использовать трейлинг прибыли и помогает закрывать позиции быстрее, чем ручная реакция трейдера. MetaTrader 4 до сих пор активно используют ручные трейдеры, скальперы
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Утилиты
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Утилиты
Усреднитель для MetaTrader 4 — профессиональная система сопровождения сделок и управления средней ценой Профессиональный советник для тех, кто хочет не просто усреднять позиции, а грамотно управлять серией сделок, просадкой и общей точкой выхода. Этот инструмент помогает сопровождать уже открытые позиции, улучшать среднюю цену входа и выстраивать понятную логику выхода всей серии в безубыток или прибыль. Усреднитель для MT4 создан не как автономная торговая система, а как специализированный мод
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Утилиты
Trade Copier Professional — Локальное решение для копирования сделок   Trade Copier Professional — это надёжная локальная система копирования сделок для MetaTrader 4/5. Она позволяет трейдерам мгновенно дублировать позиции на нескольких счетах на одном компьютере, оснащена встроенными средствами безопасности и профессиональной панелью управления.   Обзор   Советник работает в режимах Master и Slave из одного файла, с лёгким переключением. Сделки могут копироваться между терминалами MT4 и MT5 бе
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Утилиты
Trading History - Программа для торговли и управления капиталом на истории котировок в тестере стратегий. Может работать с отложенными и немедленными ордерами, оснащена функциями трейлинг стопа, безубытка и тейкпрофита. Очень хорошо подходит для тренировок и тестирования различных стратегий. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) Преимущества 1. В кратчайшие сроки позволяет протестировать любую торговую стратегию 2. Отличный тренажёр для тренировок трейдинга. Можно получи
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
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Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
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Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
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