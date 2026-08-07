Copy Trades Master
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 4.0
Overview Copy Trades Master is a high-performance local signal broadcaster for MetaTrader 5. It tracks active positions on your master account in real time and streams execution data directly to one or multiple SlaveCopier terminals running on the same PC or local network via ultra-fast local file IPC ( FILE_COMMON ).
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189485
Key Features
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Local Common-File IPC: Uses local file streaming ( MQL5\Files ) for near-zero latency execution without requiring external web servers or cloud APIs.
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Multi-Slave Streaming: Broadcasts signal data to an unlimited number of slave accounts concurrently.
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Heartbeat Verification: Emits continuous heartbeat timestamps every 200ms to guarantee slave receivers maintain an active connection.
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Real-Time Track & Sync: Streamlines new order entries, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit modifications, and trade closures across all target instruments.
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Assignable Master ID: Custom numerical ID support ( Master_ID ) to separate different master strategies running on the same machine.
Setup Instructions
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Master_ID: Assign a unique integer ID (e.g., 100 ) to represent this master instance.
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Update Interval: Set the broadcast frequency in milliseconds (default: 200ms ).
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Attach the EA to any active chart on your Master MT5 terminal and ensure Allow Algo Trading is enabled.
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Set the matching Target_Master_ID on all receiving SlaveCopier EAs.
Short Summary Version
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High-Speed Signal Broadcaster: Streams live open positions, modifications (SL/TP), and trade exits to local slave terminals with minimal latency.
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Configurable Master ID: Set a unique Master_ID so local slave receivers can target this specific master instance.
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Built-in Heartbeat: Transmits live status signals to prevent slave execution when the master terminal is disconnected or offline.
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Unlimited Slave Connectivity: Supports simultaneous broadcasting to an unlimited number of local MT5 slave accounts without performance degradation.