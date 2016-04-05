Apex Risk Manager Pro

 

 Apex Risk Manager Pro

  Expert Advisor — MetaTrader 5

  Know your exact position size, stop loss, and risk before you enter, on any pair, any timeframe, in one clean panel.

  Apex Risk Manager Pro is a live pre-trade calculator that reads your account balance, the current price, ATR, and pip value, then
  instantly shows you the safe lot size, the exact money at risk, and your stop-loss and take-profit prices. It removes the guesswork
  and the manual math, so every trade is sized to your rules, not your emotions.

  What it shows, live on the chart:

  Safe Lot Size: Calculated from your chosen risk percentage, your stop distance, and the true pip value of the current symbol.
  Rounds correctly to the broker's lot step.

  Money at Risk: See the exact cash amount you are risking on the trade, in your account currency, before you click.

  Stop Loss from ATR or Manual: Take your stop from ATR (period and multiplier of your choice) for volatility-based stops, or set a
  fixed manual pip distance.

  Take Profit by Reward:Risk: Set your target as a multiple of risk (for example 2:1), and the panel projects the exact TP price.

  Full Read-Out: Symbol and timeframe, balance or equity basis, risk percentage, stop in pips, lot, money at risk, SL and TP prices
  for both buy and sell, pip value per lot, and required margin.

  Optional One-Click Buy / Sell: When you choose to enable it, the panel places a fully sized order — correct lot, SL, and TP — in
  one click. It even falls back automatically across order-filling modes for broad broker compatibility.

  Safe by Default: Orders are turned OFF out of the box. In its default state Apex Risk Manager Pro is a pure calculator that never
  sends a trade — ideal for prop-firm challenges and disciplined manual traders. You arm one-click orders only when you want them.

  Any Pair, Any Timeframe: Gold, forex, indices, crypto — it reads the correct pip value and margin for each symbol automatically.

  Clean, Movable Panel: A compact professional panel you can position anywhere on the chart, with a live candle-close reference and
  clear colour-coded values.

  Apex Risk Manager Pro does not decide your trades for you. It makes sure that when you do trade, your size and risk are always
  exactly what you intended.

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