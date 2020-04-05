Quantum Core MT5

🚀 Quantum Core MT5 – Algorithmic Market Structure Engine 🤖

Quantum Core MT5 is an advanced, fully automated expert advisor engineered for traders who demand strict risk management coupled with high-probability price action setups. Built strictly on objective candle-sequencing logic, the EA entirely eliminates emotional bias by executing trades based on structural momentum. 📊

Unlike dangerous grid or martingale systems that risk entire accounts, Quantum Core MT5 is built around a protective Volumetrics Risk Matrix 🛡️. Every position is secured with an immediate stop loss, dynamic partial close targets, and a smart trailing engine to protect your capital in volatile market environments. 💎

⚡ Key Technical Features

  • 双 Double-Candle Momentum Engine: Uses an optimized multi-timeframe confirmation filter to detect consecutive candle behavior, entering only when institutional direction is established. 📉📈

  • 📐 Dynamic ATR Risk Matrix: Automatically scales Stop Loss ($SL$) and Take Profit ($TP$) distances based on real-time market volatility ($ATR$), ensuring wider buffers during high volatility and tighter catches in quiet markets. 🌊

  • 🎯 Split-Risk Multi-Entry: Features an advanced order execution system that can stagger multiple entries per signal, allowing you to split your risk budget seamlessly across several positions for precision cost-averaging. ⚙️

  • 🔒 Advanced Protection Suite: Includes an automated Break-Even engine that secures capital after the first target is hit, alongside an adjustable Trailing Stop to lock in running profits. 🏦

  • 🖥️ Real-Time Statistics Cockpit: Includes a beautiful, clean, integrated chart HUD dashboard to monitor drawdowns, daily trade caps, total P&L, and target goals at a glance. 📊

📊 Advanced Interactive Dashboard (HUD)

The built-in Advanced Strategy Statistics Cockpit keeps you fully in control of your live market exposure directly from the chart window:

  • 🔵 Long vs. Short Matrix: Tracks precise running counts and independent net profits for buy and sell positions separately. 🟢🔴

  • 📉 Live Drawdown Monitor: Constantly evaluates Equity vs. Balance fluctuations to protect against sudden market drops. ⚠️

  • 🛑 Interactive Stop/Start Interface: A dedicated dashboard button lets you pause or resume the core algorithmic engine instantly without removing the EA from the chart. ⚡

⚙️ Optimization & Setup Parameters

Input Group Parameter Description
⏳ Timeframe Selection SignalTimeframe / UseTimeframe Define separate chart timeframes for the 2-candle entry trigger and the underlying ATR matrix.
📊 Volumetrics Matrix UseATRforSLTP Toggle between dynamic volatility-based exits or traditional fixed point inputs.
💰 Risk Parameters RiskPercentPerTrade Set your strict risk budget per signal based on your real-time Equity or Balance.
🛡️ Protection Engines PartialClosePercent Automatically close a specific percentage of the position size when the first major profit milestone is reached.
🔍 Filter Configurations MaxSpreadPoints Prevents trade execution during toxic broker roll-overs or high-slippage news events.

💡 Strategy & Testing Recommendations

  • 🎯 Primary Asset Focus: Optimized heavily for liquid majors and metal pairs (e.g., XAUUSD / Gold, EURUSD). 🏆

  • ⏰ Timeframes: Designed around the M5 for structural candle confirmations and the M15 for structural ATR calculations. 📈

  • 💳 Account Type: Hedging account with low spreads or raw/ECN execution is highly recommended for best results. ⚡

  • 🧪 Tester Safe: Fully equipped with internal safety mechanisms for accurate, realistic backtesting performance results. 🔄


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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