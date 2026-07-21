Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT4

Product: Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT4)


1. Product Title 

Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel

2. Short Description  

Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel.

3. Full Description 

Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time.

Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire universe of Forex pairs, Indices, and Commodities — or your own Market Watch list — and surfaces only the symbols that are printing a genuine reversal setup right at a real high or low extreme. Instead of flipping through 30+ charts every morning, you open one panel and see every qualifying signal ranked by strength.

The scanner is built around a clean, repeatable price-action framework used by mean-reversion traders who fade exhaustion moves at market extremes rather than chase breakouts. It looks for the same handful of setups every time — no repainting indicators, no curve-fitted magic numbers — and grades every signal with a transparent, rules-based star score so you can instantly tell a marginal setup from a high-conviction one.

Why traders like it:

  • See the whole market at once. One panel, dozens (or hundreds) of instruments — no more clicking through your entire symbol list by hand.
  • Only real extremes count. Every signal is checked against monthly and weekly high/low/close extremes before it's allowed to score, so you're not fading random noise in the middle of a range.
  • A score you can trust. Each setup gets an Extreme + Signal + Timing + Template score, converted into an easy 1–5 star rating, so you can filter for only your highest-conviction trades.
  • Never miss a fresh print. The panel rescans the instant any symbol in your universe closes a new daily bar — not on a fixed timer that can leave you looking at stale signals.
  • Built-in data-integrity check. If your terminal's price history for a symbol is out of date, the scanner flags it as stale instead of quietly showing you an outdated signal.
  • Weekend-ready. A dedicated weekend mode lets you build Monday's watchlist from Friday's completed close, instead of waiting for the new week to start.
  • Make it yours. 14 built-in color themes, adjustable font size, and a movable panel so it fits your chart layout.
  • Filter and sort your way. One-click filters for Inside Day, Day-0 (Outside Day), In-Play, Chain, Backside, and signal age, plus configurable auto-sort.
  • Alerts that match your workflow. Independent sound and pop-up/push alerts, with a different alert sound assignable per star tier so a 5-star setup doesn't get lost in the noise of 1-star signals.
  • One click to the chart. Click any row in the panel to instantly open that symbol's chart.
  • Export and review. Send the current signal list straight to CSV for your own trade journal or backtest log.

Signal types detected:

  • FRD / FGD — Failed Red Day / Failed Green Day reversals
  • 3HC / 3LC — three consecutive higher closes / lower closes into an extreme
  • Inside Day
  • Outside Day (Day-0)
  • CIB / Weekly CIB — Close-in-Breakout exhaustion at an extreme

Who it's for: discretionary and semi-discretionary traders who trade reversals and mean-reversion setups across multiple instruments and don't want to manually scroll through charts to find them.

Note: this is a scanning and alerting tool, not an auto-trading Expert Advisor — it does not place trades. As with any trading tool, past patterns are not a guarantee of future results; always confirm signals with your own analysis and risk management.

4. Input Parameters 

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter Default Description
InputTheme Terminal Choose the panel's color scheme from 14 built-in themes (Terminal, Vault, Forge, Silk, Abyss, Copper, Arctic, Obsidian, Mono, Sunset, Emerald, Royal, Crimson, Jade).
InputFontSize 9 Font size used across the panel.
InputPanelX 0 Horizontal offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.
InputPanelY 0 Vertical offset (pixels) of the panel from the chart edge.

=== SCAN UNIVERSE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputScanMarketWatch false If enabled, scans every symbol currently in your Market Watch window instead of the built-in Forex/Index/Commodity lists.
InputShowForex true Include Forex pairs in the scan universe.
InputShowIndices true Include Index instruments in the scan universe.
InputShowCommodities true Include Commodities in the scan universe.
InputExtraPairs "" Add extra custom symbols to the scan, comma-separated (e.g. US30,XAUUSD ).
InputRefreshSeconds 10 How often, in seconds, the scanner checks for a newly closed daily bar.
InputShowMultipleSignalsPerSymbol false Allow more than one active signal to be shown per symbol at the same time.

=== SIGNAL DETECTION ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCheckMonthlyExtremes true Include monthly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.
InputCheckWeeklyExtremes true Include weekly high/low/close extremes when qualifying and scoring signals.

=== CIB WATCHLIST LOGIC ===

Parameter Default Description
InputCIBExtremeOnlyTradeable true Only treat a Close-in-Breakout (CIB) as a tradeable signal when it also lands on a genuine high/low extreme.
InputShowInPlayTriggers true Highlight signals that are currently "in play" on the panel.

=== WEEKLY TEMPLATE ===

Parameter Default Description
InputUseTemplateDayBonus true Add the weekly-template day bonus into the signal scoring formula.

=== SORT ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAutoSort true Automatically keep the signal list sorted as new signals appear.
InputSortMode 2 Default sort mode/column used for the signal table.

=== ALERTS ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableAlerts true Master switch for pop-up/push alerts.
InputEnableSoundAlerts true Master switch for sound alerts.
InputSound_5Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 5-star signals.
InputSound_4Stars alert2.wav Sound file played for 4-star signals.
InputSound_3Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 3-star signals.
InputSound_2Stars alert.wav Sound file played for 2-star signals.
InputSound_1Star stops.wav Sound file played for 1-star signals.

=== DEBUG ===

Parameter Default Description
InputEnableDebugLog false Enables verbose debug logging — for troubleshooting only, leave off for normal use.


Send me a message if you need assistance with setting things up, I also have a discord server, link will be provided after purchase to join the community. 


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Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Индикаторы
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сигнал GoldRush Trend Arrow Индикатор GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal предоставляет точный анализ тренда в режиме реального времени, специально разработанный для высокоскоростных краткосрочных скальперов в XAU/USD. Этот инструмент, созданный специально для 1-минутного таймфрейма, отображает стрелки направления для четких точек входа, позволяя скальперам уверенно ориентироваться в волатильных рыночных условиях. Индикатор состоит из ПЕРВИЧНЫХ и ВТОРИЧНЫХ стрелок оповещения. ПЕРВИЧНЫЕ сигналы — это
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор обнаружения блоков ордеров мультитаймфреймов MT4. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Обнаружение OB на нескольких таймфреймах. - Выберите количество OB для отображения. - Различные пользовательские интерфейсы OB. - Различные фильтры по OB. - Оповещение о близости OB. - Линии ADR High и Low. - Служба уведомлений (Экранные оповещения | Push-уведомления). Резюме
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких стрело
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
Индикаторы
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Индикаторы
Индикатор построен на не стандартном Zig Zag ,он отрисовывает накопления  после чего если цена выходит с этой зоны и происходит тест этой зоны,то подаётся звуковой сигнал и появляется стрелка- после закрытия тестовой свечи.Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы,очень прост в использовании,всего три настройки 1- это параметр zig zag 2- это  минимальный выход цены из зоны 3- это максимальный выход цены из зоны.Чем ниже параметр для Zig Zag,тем больше ложного сигнала,но и также чаще точек входа(р
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT4 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT4 Мультитаймфреймовый индикатор дивергенции и обнаружения перекупленности / перепроданности. Функции - Полностью настраиваемая панель управления графиком, обеспечивает полное взаимодействие. - Скрыть и показать панель управления где угодно. - Информация о расхождениях без заглавной буквы в реальном времени. - Информация в реальном времени о ситуациях перекупленности / перепроданности. - Информация о регулярных расхождениях в реальном времени. - Информация о скрытых расхождениях в реа
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Индикаторы
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices - индикатор разработанный для поиска направлений цены. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены и расчет будущих направлений. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживание цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет единственный параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автоматическую форму расчетов, которой можно пользоваться без с
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Индикаторы
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Индикаторы
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Индикатор поддержки и сопротивления для бинарных опционов Этот индикатор разработан специально для торговли бинарными опционами и отлично показывает откаты от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Сигналы появляются на текущей свече. Красная стрелка, направленная вниз, указывает на потенциальную возможность продажи, а синяя стрелка, направленная вверх, предлагает возможности для покупки. Все, что вам нужно настроить, это цвет сигнальных стрелок. Рекомендуется использовать его на таймфреймах M1-M5,
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Индикаторы
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Индикаторы
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Trend Signal Advanced System - представляет из себя торговую систему дающую входные сигналы по тренду для краткосрочных и среднесрочных сделок. Сигнальные стрелки строятся на текущей свече, формируя сигналы на верхних и нижних точках графика. Тренд основан на базе индикатора "standard deviation" с гибкими настраиваемыми параметрами для любой волатильности торгового инструмента. Торговая система включает Планировщик уровней Take Profit и Stop Loss, позволяющий подобрать подходящие уровни торго
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
Индикаторы
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
Quantum Momentum Guard
Ashraful Alam
Индикаторы
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
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Market Maker Signal Days MT4
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
Market Maker Reversal Scanner MT5
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Product:   Market Maker Reversal Scanner v3.2 (MT5) 1. Product Title  Market Maker Reversal Scanner - Multi-Symbol MT4 Panel 2. Short Description   Scans your whole Forex, Index & Commodity watchlist for high-probability reversal setups at market extremes — scored, ranked, and alerted in one on-chart panel. 3. Full Description  Stop hunting for reversals one chart at a time. Market Maker Reversal Scanner is a multi-symbol scanning panel for MetaTrader 4 that continuously watches an entire unive
Market Maker Signal Days MT5
Siyasanga Stephen Mabokela
Индикаторы
Short Description  Auto-marks high-probability reversal days directly on your chart — extremes, chain signals, CIB watchlist triggers, and Trade Day arrows, scored and color-coded in real time. Built as a companion to the MARKET MAKER REVERSAL Scanner , this indicator shares the identical detection engine, scoring system, extreme hierarchy, and context logic — synced 1:1 to the scanner  WHO IS THIS FOR? Traders studying or practising the Stacey Burke ACB methodology who want signal labels paint
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