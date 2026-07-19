NextGen SNR Qubo
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 25 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Bakctest Periode Jan 2025 - July 2026
Initial Deposit : $100
For XAUUSD dan Hedging Account only.
DISCLAIMER :
- Any backtesting results, predictions, or historical performance displayed by this EA are hypothetical and do not guarantee similar profits in the future. Market conditions are dynamic and subject to change.
- User Responsibility By using this EA, you understand and agree that you use it at your own risk. The EA developer is not responsible for any form of financial loss, system damage, or loss of data arising directly or indirectly from the use of this software.