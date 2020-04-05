GOLD ripper pro

Gold Ripper EA

Intelligent Trend Following. Disciplined Execution.

Gold Ripper EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade with the direction of the prevailing trend while applying disciplined money management. Built specifically for traders who value consistency over unnecessary complexity, Gold Ripper combines higher-timeframe trend confirmation with intelligent risk management to capture quality market opportunities.

Rather than increasing exposure after losses, Gold Ripper uses a Paroli (Anti-Martingale) money management system that increases position size only after profitable trades and automatically resets after a losing trade. This approach is designed to capitalize on winning streaks while maintaining controlled risk.

With optional ATR-based stop-loss placement, spread protection, higher-timeframe EMA filtering, and automated trade execution, Gold Ripper removes emotion from the trading process and follows predefined rules with precision.

Key Features

  • Fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
  • Paroli (Anti-Martingale) money management
  • Higher Timeframe EMA trend confirmation
  • Optional ATR-based dynamic stop-loss
  • Automatic Take Profit calculation
  • Intelligent spread filter
  • Configurable maximum open trades
  • Magic Number support
  • Fast, efficient trade execution
  • Lightweight and optimized for MT5

Strategy Overview

Gold Ripper trades in the direction of the dominant market trend using a Higher Timeframe EMA filter.

  • Buy trades are considered only when price is above the selected Higher Timeframe EMA.
  • Sell trades are considered only when price is below the selected Higher Timeframe EMA.
  • Optional ATR-based stop-loss adapts to changing market volatility.
  • Automatic Take Profit levels are calculated for every trade.
  • Built-in spread and position management help maintain disciplined execution.

Paroli Money Management

Gold Ripper uses a Paroli money management model that focuses on building on success rather than recovering losses.

  • Increases lot size only after profitable trades
  • Automatically resets after a losing trade
  • Designed to take advantage of strong market momentum
  • Avoids traditional Martingale averaging strategies

Recommended Markets

Gold Ripper has been designed primarily for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Major Forex pairs
  • Indices
  • Other highly liquid CFD markets

Why Gold Ripper?

Gold Ripper is built for traders who want a rules-based automated trading solution that emphasizes trend confirmation, disciplined money management, and consistent execution.

Whether you are running it on a VPS or your personal trading workstation, Gold Ripper continuously monitors the market, applies its predefined strategy, and executes trades without emotional decision-making.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test automated trading strategies on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Developed by AK Engineering

Precision. Discipline. Performance.


Рекомендуем также
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Эксперты
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Эксперты
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced: Прецизионное мастерство мультистратегий для FOREX и XAUUSD Раскройте весь потенциал HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced , передового экспертного советника (EA), созданного для покорения рынков FOREX и XAUUSD с хирургической точностью. Разработанный для элитных трейдеров, хедж-фондов и институциональных инвесторов, этот EA с искусственным интеллектом сочетает в себе передовые гибридные стратегии — включая прорыв, возврат к среднему, следование за трендом, ск
FiboBreakout XAU
Daniel Maslowski
Эксперты
FiboBreakout Gold 5M EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD FiboBreakout Gold 5M is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to exploit the high volatility of Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the 5-minute (5M) timeframe. By combining classic Fibonacci breakout mechanics with modern algorithmic filters, this EA captures explosive intraday moves while strictly protecting your capital. Key Features ("The Good Stuff") Dynamic Fibonacci Engine: The EA continuously scans a
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Эксперты
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
AVWAP Bands Scalper
Rowan Stephan Buys
Эксперты
AVWAP Bands Scalper – Скальпинг EA с точным соотношением риска/прибыли 1:2 Откройте возможности точного автоматического скальпинга с AVWAP Bands Scalper. Этот полностью автоматизированный эксперт советник для внутридневных трейдеров использует Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) с пользовательскими стандартными отклонениями для выявления высоковероятных точек входа и выхода. Начало работы Скачайте бесплатный индикатор для визуального контроля: Anchored VWAP with STD Deviation Bands Настройте точку якоря и пар
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Эксперты
TickSniper для MetaTrader 5 — высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер с автоматической адаптацией параметров Профессиональный полностью автоматический советник для тикового скальпинга, который самостоятельно подстраивает рабочие параметры под текущий торговый инструмент. TickSniper для MetaTrader 5 создан для трейдеров, которым нужен быстрый, умный и практически готовый к работе алгоритм без необходимости вручную подбирать десятки настроек под каждую валютную пару. Советник анализирует поток котирово
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Эксперты
Razgon XAUUSD EA — это высокоэффективный автоматический торговый робот, специально разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (Золото). Советник использует многоуровневую систему фильтрации сигналов, включая ALMA, трендовый фильтр по EMA и MACD, что позволяет принимать только высококачественные торговые решения. Поддерживает торговлю на нескольких валютных парах и включает встроенную панель управления с прозрачным стеклянным интерфейсом. Основные особенности Фильтр входа по индикатору ALMA (быстрый и мед
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Trader AI | Профессиональный специалист по трендам EURUSD Trader AI — это современная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная специально для валютной пары EURUSD. В отличие от обычных советников, Trader AI использует автоматизированный механизм ежедневного анализа на основе нейронных сетей для расшифровки структуры рынка и совершения сделок с хирургической точностью. 3 года работы на реальном торговом счете Устойчивые результаты роста Ежедневный анализ с помощью ИИ Разработанный для
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
Aegis DAX Scalper EA
Damiano Donatello
Эксперты
Aegis DAX Scalper EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for short-term trading on GER40/DAX40. The system combines a M5 trend filter with M1 pullback entries, RSI confirmation, candle structure analysis, spread filtering, volatility filtering and automated trade management. The EA does not use grid, martingale or recovery basket logic. Each trade is opened with a real stop loss and managed through break-even and trailing stop rules. Version 1.01 includes improved compatibility with di
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Эксперты
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Эксперты
Classic SNR EA Эксперт для MetaTrader 5 | Мульти-символьная торговля по уровням Support & Resistance с трендовой логикой Обзор Classic SNR Breakout EA - это профессиональный торговый робот, который определяет структурные уровни поддержки и сопротивления (Support & Resistance) с использованием дневных точек разворота и совершает сделки на основе ценового действия часового таймфрейма (H1) относительно этих уровней. EA применяет   двойную логику : на восходящем тренде продает при отбое (закрытии H1
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Эксперты
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Эксперты
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Эксперты
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Прецизионная торговля прорывами для золота и форекс Овладейте рынками с непревзойденной точностью и безопасностью Gold Breakout PRO-P — это передовой экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для доминирования на рынке XAUUSD (золото), а также для успешной работы на парах Форекс, таких как EURUSD. Созданный для трейдеров проп-фирм, розничных инвесторов и энтузиастов алгоритмической торговли, этот EA использует сложную стратегию прорыва, усиленную подтверждением отклонений, об
Perfect Trade Ea Fx Gold Ai Advision
Roman Protsak
Эксперты
Perfect Trade EA FXGold 2026 для MT5 — советник на золото XAUUSD с новостным фильтром и мультифрейм-анализом Perfect Trade EA FXGold 2026 — современный автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5 (MT5), созданный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Gold / золото). Алгоритм ориентирован на качество входов и строгий риск-контроль: золото часто даёт резкие импульсы и откаты, поэтому советник не “строчит” сделками, а выбирает только подходящие ситуации и защищает прибыль. Если вам нужен советни
Ilan
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.71 (7)
Эксперты
Ilan для MetaTrader 5 Благодаря использованию виртуальных сделок, стала возможной торговля в оба направления - и покупка, и продажа - одновременно. Именно это позволило полноценно перевести популярную стратегию под неттинговый учет позиций, который используется MetaTrader 5.  Настройки советника Настройки советника просты, но позволяют регулировать все важные параметры стратегии. Вам доступны: Уникальный  MagicNumber  для идентификации сделок; Выбор направления торговли ( Trade direction ): тол
Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
Эксперты
Этот робот - автоматизированный инструмент торговли, который использует два популярных индикатора для выявления возможностей торговли на рынке Forex. Индикатор RSI (Relative Strength Index) является техническим индикатором, который измеряет относительную силу актива по сравнению с другими активами на рынке. Bollinger Bands - это индикатор, который измеряет волатильность рынка и помогает определить пределы цен для определенного актива. Робот для торговли с использованием индикаторов RSI и Bollin
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Эксперты
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Эксперты
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA
Leopoldo Licari
5 (1)
Эксперты
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive grid trading, intelligent hedging, and dynamic basket recovery to manage market volatility and optimize trade recovery. The EA is built to manage market fluctuations efficiently while maintaining control over drawdown and optimizing basket recovery. Instead of relying on simple grid or martingale logic, this system introduces smart hedge activation, and ATR-based grid spacing , allowing the
PairsTrading MT5
Evgenii Kuznetsov
Эксперты
Советник находит расхождения в двух коррелирующих валютных парах и торгует в сторону их обратного схождения. Рабочий таймфрейм: M30 Входные параметры MagicNumber - идентификационный номер на советника; OrdersComment - комментарий к ордеру, при пустом значении автоматический; Lots - размер лота; DepoPer001Lot - автоматический расчет лота (указывается баланс на единицу 0.01 лота) (при 0 используется значение лота из параметра Lots); TimeFrame - рабочий период; Symbol #2 - коррелирующая валюта; Sy
Infinity Gold Break 3
Evan Pierre Clement
Эксперты
InfinityBreak v3.0 – Премиум EA для Breakout Поднимите свою торговлю на новый уровень с полностью автоматизированной и безстрессовой торговлей . InfinityBreak v3.0 определяет ключевые прорывы и управляет TP, SL и размерами лота с хирургической точностью . Оптимизирован для M1 на XAU/USD – быстро, надежно и полностью автоматически. Версия MT4 :  Infinity Gold Break 3 - Marché MQL5 Канал Quantum EAs :  Private Messages - Evan Pierre Clement - KurukoPro - Trader's profile Информация о
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Другие продукты этого автора
Crude Signals AI Buy Sell Signals
Daniel Mcneill
Индикаторы
CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator Full description CRUDE OIL BUY SELL Signal Indicator is a chart-analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It combines a Simple Moving Average, Relative Strength Index and candle-confirmation rules to identify possible directional setups. The indicator displays its analysis directly on the price chart. It does not open, modify or close trades. Signal logic A BUY arrow can appear when price crosses above the configured SMA and bullish candle confirmation is present. The
FREE
AK47 Swing Sweeper
Daniel Mcneill
Эксперты
War Room Swing EA is a trend-following MT5 Expert Advisor built for disciplined swing trading on higher timeframes. The system combines: 50 EMA / 200 EMA trend alignment RSI momentum confirmation ATR volatility analysis Spread protection filters Fixed-risk position sizing Automated trade execution H4 swing-trading framework Other classified architecture Designed to eliminate emotional decision-making, the EA focuses on capturing larger directional moves while filtering out low-quality market con
MeanMind ML Bot
Daniel Mcneill
Эксперты
MeanMind ML Bot — Intelligent Market Analysis for MT5 Overview MeanMind ML Bot is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system that compares the current market environment with similar completed historical conditions. Its causal k-nearest-neighbours (kNN) engine analyses past observations and lets the closest matches vote on market direction. Signals can be calculated using RSI, ROC, CCI, tick volume or a combined feature set. An optional fast/slow EMA trend filter helps keep entries aligned with th
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв