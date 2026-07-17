Nyra Pulse AI

⚡ NYRA PULSE AI — LIMITED LAUNCH ACCESS

A volatility-lifecycle and momentum-transition engine for traders who want to recognize when market energy is building, releasing, sustaining, retracing, or fading.

FIRST 3 BUYERS — ONLY $42
FIRST 3 BUYERS$42
NEXT PRICE TIER$55
THIRD PRICE TIER$69
FINAL LAUNCH TIER$105
PLANNED STANDARD PRICE$249

Launch pricing increases automatically: after the first three copies at $42 are sold, NYRA moves to the next listed tier. Completed tiers are not planned to reopen.

NYRA PULSE AI
VOLATILITY LIFECYCLE ENGINE FOR METATRADER 5
READ THE ENERGY. TIME THE TRANSITION.

Markets move through phases

Quiet compression can become sudden ignition. Ignition can develop into sustained expansion. A healthy trend can pull back and continue—or lose energy and enter decay. These phases often demand different decisions, yet most indicators apply the same signal logic to every condition.

NYRA PULSE AI classifies the current lifecycle and evaluates the quality of directional transitions using ATR, ADX, EMA structure, RSI momentum, candle displacement, spread, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

Six lifecycle states

COMPRESSION — volatility contracts and energy begins building.

IGNITION — volatility and displacement expand with emerging direction.

EXPANSION — trend strength and EMA separation confirm an active move.

PULLBACK — price returns toward dynamic structure inside an established direction.

DECAY / EXHAUSTION — volatility and directional persistence begin weakening.

NEUTRAL — the evidence does not justify forcing a specialized state.

Three professional transition models

Ignition Transition

Designed to identify a potential release from compression or neutral conditions. NYRA requires volatility expansion, meaningful candle body, directional EMA structure, ADX confirmation, composite score acceptance, and optional higher-timeframe agreement.

Pullback Transition

Designed for continuation traders. NYRA looks for an established trend, a controlled return toward the fast EMA, and renewed directional evidence instead of treating every retracement as a reversal.

Expansion Continuation

Balanced mode can identify a fresh previous-candle structural break inside an active expansion. Directional close-location and maximum EMA-extension filters help reject weak closes and excessively late entries.

The Obsidian Pulse interface

  • live Market Lifecycle state;
  • Volatility Energy meter;
  • Momentum Drive meter;
  • Trend Structure meter;
  • higher-timeframe alignment;
  • direction and transition type;
  • live spread and safety-filter state;
  • clear NYRA Decision output.

The distinctive visual system uses electric-blue bullish candles, solar-orange bearish candles, graphite cards, and restrained green and violet analytical accents. The dashboard can be dragged, minimized, and remembered per chart.

Responsive Bottom Gear Console

The chart-bottom console separates the most important information into dedicated Lifecycle, Volatility, Momentum, Trend, and Higher-Timeframe gear cards. A wider Execution Gate card reports how many confirmation rules currently pass and displays WAIT, ARMED, PREVIEW, or CONFIRMED without covering the price chart.

Visual trade planning

After a fresh qualifying transition, NYRA can display a reference Entry, ATR-based invalidation, TP1, and TP2. Targets can use fixed risk multiples or ATR distances.

The visual plan is monitored using live Bid for long exits and live Ask for short exits. TP1 can remove its completed line and move the analytical SL to breakeven. TP2, SL, or breakeven completion can automatically remove the remaining active plan lines and leave a compact result badge. This manages chart references only; it does not modify a real position.

Built-in quality filters

NYRA can withhold fresh signals when spread is excessive, volatility is too low, a candle is abnormally large, the composite score is insufficient, a cooldown is active, or strict higher-timeframe alignment is missing. Its adaptive spread filter can compare spread with ATR, avoiding the limitations of one universal points value across Forex, gold, indices, and crypto.

Sometimes the most professional decision is WAIT FOR TRANSITION.

Seven-gate Entry Confirmation Assistant

A historical arrow is not presented as a live instruction. NYRA's chart-side assistant checks Directional Bias, Lifecycle Transition, Momentum Drive, Trend Structure, Higher-Timeframe Alignment, Spread and Volatility Safety, and Signal Candle Closure.

WAIT identifies missing evidence. ARMED means the structure is developing. PREVIEW warns that a live-candle candidate can still change. CONFIRMED appears only when every enabled gate has passed on the completed signal candle.

Flexible but controlled

Users can configure lifecycle thresholds, signal type, score strictness, higher-timeframe context, cooldown, spread and volatility filters, target model, dashboard behavior, theme, and notifications. Closed-candle confirmation is recommended; an optional live-bar preview is available for experienced users who understand that an open candle can change.

Who is it for?

NYRA PULSE AI is designed for manual breakout, momentum, pullback, Forex, gold, index, and cryptocurrency traders who want market-phase context before considering an entry. M15 is a practical starting point, while settings should always be calibrated to the broker, symbol, and timeframe.

What is included

  • Compression, Ignition, Expansion, Pullback, Decay, and Neutral lifecycle classification;
  • Ignition, EMA-reclaim Pullback, and Expansion Continuation signals;
  • structural-break, close-location, overextension, spread, volatility, cooldown, and HTF quality filters;
  • closed-candle confirmation and optional live preview;
  • Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 visual trade plan;
  • TP1, breakeven, TP2, and SL visual lifecycle monitoring;
  • responsive Gear Console and configurable dashboard;
  • popup, sound, push, and email notification paths;
  • native MT5 operation with no DLL or external service.
IMPORTANT TRADING NOTE

NYRA PULSE AI is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close positions. Lifecycle states, scores, signals, and target levels do not guarantee future price movement. Confirm every setup independently and apply appropriate risk management.

Native MT5 performance

NYRA is built natively for MetaTrader 5 with no DLL and no external service. Indicator handles are retained, calculations can run on new bars, chart objects use an instance-specific prefix, and chart colors can be restored when NYRA is removed.

Energy changes before opportunity becomes obvious.
FIRST 3 BUYERS — ONLY $42
Next tiers: $55 → $69 → $105  |  Planned standard price: $249
Once a launch tier is completed, pricing moves forward to the next level.
READ THE ENERGY. TIME THE TRANSITION.
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NeonPulse Pro MT5
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
NeonPulse Pro — All-in-One Neon Glow Trading System I built NeonPulse Pro because I was tired of messy charts. Too many indicators, too many lines, and still not knowing when to enter or exit. So I created something different — an indicator that makes your chart look clean, feel premium, and actually tell you what to do . Everything runs on a dark neon theme. Signals glow. Trends are color-coded. SL and TP levels appear automatically. You open your chart, and within seconds you know exactly wher
Aurex BTC Gold EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Aurex BTC Gold EA — Multi-Asset Fibonacci Breakout System — Limited Launch Release Launch Promotion — Limited Distribution Version 1.0 is now officially released with full support for both BTCUSD and XAUUSD . 47 copies already secured — only 3 remaining at this price. A price adjustment is scheduled after this phase. Early access ensures the lowest entry point before permanent price increase. This is not a mass-release EA. Distribution is intentionally limited. Developed From Real Trading
Putri Gold Hunter EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
PUTRI GOLD HUNTER EA A smart and disciplined gold trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 — built for traders who want consistency, control, and long-term confidence. FLASH SALE — LIMITED EARLY ACCESS Already 1 6 copies sold — many traders have already secured this early pricing. Only 4 copies remaining at the current price. $97 Price Increase Plan: After these 4 copies → $197 Final retail price → $2,997 This is an early access launch price. Once this level is sold out, the price will move u
Live Gold EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Live Gold EA - Professional XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Live Gold EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD / Gold trading with smart trade management, adaptive risk control, drawdown protection, and a clean professional dashboard. It is built for traders who want a structured automated gold trading system with optimized internal logic and user-friendly risk controls. Limited Launch Offer The price will increase step by step as more users purchase the EA. First 3 buyers:
Valkyra XAU Hedging
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Valkyra XAU Hedging Valkyra XAU Hedging is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA is intended for traders who prefer an automated and structured approach to managing gold market activity. Gold markets can behave differently from many forex pairs due to changing volatility, session movement, and spread conditions. Because of this, some traders prefer trading systems that are focused specifically on XAUUSD market behavior. Valkyra XAU Hedging is designed
Elara AI
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
ELARA AI — LIMITED LAUNCH ACCESS A refined session-liquidity decision engine for traders who want to understand whether price is sweeping, rejecting, or accepting a breakout—not another chart filled with unexplained arrows. FIRST 3 BUYERS: $41 FIRST 3 BUYERS $41 NEXT PRICE TIER $55 THIRD PRICE TIER $69 FINAL LAUNCH TIER $105 PLANNED STANDARD PRICE $249 Launch pricing moves forward: when the first three copies at $43 are gone, ELARA AI moves to the next listed tier. Completed launch tiers are
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