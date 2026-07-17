⚡ NYRA PULSE AI — LIMITED LAUNCH ACCESS A volatility-lifecycle and momentum-transition engine for traders who want to recognize when market energy is building, releasing, sustaining, retracing, or fading. FIRST 3 BUYERS — ONLY $42 FIRST 3 BUYERS $42 NEXT PRICE TIER $55 THIRD PRICE TIER $69 FINAL LAUNCH TIER $105 PLANNED STANDARD PRICE $249 Launch pricing increases automatically: after the first three copies at $42 are sold, NYRA moves to the next listed tier. Completed tiers are not planned to reopen.

NYRA PULSE AI VOLATILITY LIFECYCLE ENGINE FOR METATRADER 5 READ THE ENERGY. TIME THE TRANSITION.

Markets move through phases

Quiet compression can become sudden ignition. Ignition can develop into sustained expansion. A healthy trend can pull back and continue—or lose energy and enter decay. These phases often demand different decisions, yet most indicators apply the same signal logic to every condition.

NYRA PULSE AI classifies the current lifecycle and evaluates the quality of directional transitions using ATR, ADX, EMA structure, RSI momentum, candle displacement, spread, and optional higher-timeframe alignment.

Six lifecycle states

COMPRESSION — volatility contracts and energy begins building. IGNITION — volatility and displacement expand with emerging direction. EXPANSION — trend strength and EMA separation confirm an active move. PULLBACK — price returns toward dynamic structure inside an established direction. DECAY / EXHAUSTION — volatility and directional persistence begin weakening. NEUTRAL — the evidence does not justify forcing a specialized state.

Three professional transition models

Ignition Transition

Designed to identify a potential release from compression or neutral conditions. NYRA requires volatility expansion, meaningful candle body, directional EMA structure, ADX confirmation, composite score acceptance, and optional higher-timeframe agreement.

Pullback Transition

Designed for continuation traders. NYRA looks for an established trend, a controlled return toward the fast EMA, and renewed directional evidence instead of treating every retracement as a reversal.

Expansion Continuation

Balanced mode can identify a fresh previous-candle structural break inside an active expansion. Directional close-location and maximum EMA-extension filters help reject weak closes and excessively late entries.

The Obsidian Pulse interface

live Market Lifecycle state;

Volatility Energy meter;

Momentum Drive meter;

Trend Structure meter;

higher-timeframe alignment;

direction and transition type;

live spread and safety-filter state;

clear NYRA Decision output.

The distinctive visual system uses electric-blue bullish candles, solar-orange bearish candles, graphite cards, and restrained green and violet analytical accents. The dashboard can be dragged, minimized, and remembered per chart.

Responsive Bottom Gear Console

The chart-bottom console separates the most important information into dedicated Lifecycle, Volatility, Momentum, Trend, and Higher-Timeframe gear cards. A wider Execution Gate card reports how many confirmation rules currently pass and displays WAIT, ARMED, PREVIEW, or CONFIRMED without covering the price chart.

Visual trade planning

After a fresh qualifying transition, NYRA can display a reference Entry, ATR-based invalidation, TP1, and TP2. Targets can use fixed risk multiples or ATR distances.

The visual plan is monitored using live Bid for long exits and live Ask for short exits. TP1 can remove its completed line and move the analytical SL to breakeven. TP2, SL, or breakeven completion can automatically remove the remaining active plan lines and leave a compact result badge. This manages chart references only; it does not modify a real position.

Built-in quality filters

NYRA can withhold fresh signals when spread is excessive, volatility is too low, a candle is abnormally large, the composite score is insufficient, a cooldown is active, or strict higher-timeframe alignment is missing. Its adaptive spread filter can compare spread with ATR, avoiding the limitations of one universal points value across Forex, gold, indices, and crypto.

Sometimes the most professional decision is WAIT FOR TRANSITION.

Seven-gate Entry Confirmation Assistant

A historical arrow is not presented as a live instruction. NYRA's chart-side assistant checks Directional Bias, Lifecycle Transition, Momentum Drive, Trend Structure, Higher-Timeframe Alignment, Spread and Volatility Safety, and Signal Candle Closure.

WAIT identifies missing evidence. ARMED means the structure is developing. PREVIEW warns that a live-candle candidate can still change. CONFIRMED appears only when every enabled gate has passed on the completed signal candle.

Flexible but controlled

Users can configure lifecycle thresholds, signal type, score strictness, higher-timeframe context, cooldown, spread and volatility filters, target model, dashboard behavior, theme, and notifications. Closed-candle confirmation is recommended; an optional live-bar preview is available for experienced users who understand that an open candle can change.

Who is it for?

NYRA PULSE AI is designed for manual breakout, momentum, pullback, Forex, gold, index, and cryptocurrency traders who want market-phase context before considering an entry. M15 is a practical starting point, while settings should always be calibrated to the broker, symbol, and timeframe.

What is included

Compression, Ignition, Expansion, Pullback, Decay, and Neutral lifecycle classification;

Ignition, EMA-reclaim Pullback, and Expansion Continuation signals;

structural-break, close-location, overextension, spread, volatility, cooldown, and HTF quality filters;

closed-candle confirmation and optional live preview;

Entry, SL, TP1, and TP2 visual trade plan;

TP1, breakeven, TP2, and SL visual lifecycle monitoring;

responsive Gear Console and configurable dashboard;

popup, sound, push, and email notification paths;

native MT5 operation with no DLL or external service.

IMPORTANT TRADING NOTE NYRA PULSE AI is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify, or close positions. Lifecycle states, scores, signals, and target levels do not guarantee future price movement. Confirm every setup independently and apply appropriate risk management.

Native MT5 performance

NYRA is built natively for MetaTrader 5 with no DLL and no external service. Indicator handles are retained, calculations can run on new bars, chart objects use an instance-specific prefix, and chart colors can be restored when NYRA is removed.