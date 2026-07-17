Elara AI

✦ ELARA AI — LIMITED LAUNCH ACCESS

A refined session-liquidity decision engine for traders who want to understand whether price is sweeping, rejecting, or accepting a breakout—not another chart filled with unexplained arrows.

FIRST 3 BUYERS: $41
FIRST 3 BUYERS$41
NEXT PRICE TIER$55
THIRD PRICE TIER$69
FINAL LAUNCH TIER$105
PLANNED STANDARD PRICE$249

Launch pricing moves forward: when the first three copies at $43 are gone, ELARA AI moves to the next listed tier. Completed launch tiers are not planned to reopen.

ELARA AI
ADAPTIVE LIQUIDITY CORE FOR METATRADER 5
PRECISION TIMING. INTELLIGENT DECISIONS.

Every session leaves information behind. Highs and lows attract liquidity. A level can be swept and rejected, or broken and accepted. During the first moments, those two events may look almost identical—yet they can lead to completely different trade ideas.

ELARA AI organizes that uncertainty into one professional workspace. It maps the Asian, London, New York AM and New York PM sessions, evaluates how price interacts with their liquidity, measures reversal pressure and breakout quality, and presents a structured decision state for manual trading.

Understand what price is doing around liquidity

A wick above a session high is not automatically a sell signal. A candle below a session low is not automatically a breakout. ELARA AI looks for the evidence surrounding the event.

For a possible reversal, the engine studies meaningful penetration, the return inside structure, rejection-wick quality, candle direction, displacement and follow-through. For a possible continuation, it evaluates close acceptance, body strength, ATR-normalized displacement, follow-through and market activity.

This distinction helps the trader avoid two common mistakes: fading a healthy breakout too early and chasing a false breakout after liquidity has already been rejected.

The ELARA Intelligence Interface

01 — Current Session
Displays the active session, broker time and session progress so the current structure can be viewed in context.

02 — ELARA Flow Bias
Summarizes the directional character of the Asian, London and New York session structures.

03 — Orbit Liquidity Map
Shows whether the Asian range is building or complete and whether its high or low remains intact or has been swept.

04 — ELARA Reversal Radar
Condenses rejection and trap-related evidence into one clear pressure score and state.

05 — Pulse Breakout Engine
Measures whether price is showing genuine acceptance and continuation strength beyond session structure.

06 — ELARA Target Vector
Highlights the next structural objective or the selected fixed risk-ratio target.

07 — ELARA Decision State
Converts the current evidence into a practical state such as waiting, bullish setup developing, bearish setup developing, or confirmed opportunity.

08 — Decision Pulse Panel
Displays Long Pulse, Short Pulse, Reversal Radar and Breakout Energy together for rapid comparison.

A complete visual trade plan

When a setup passes ELARA's confirmation, spread, volatility and reward-to-risk filters, the chart can display a complete analytical plan:

  • reference entry level;
  • SL invalidation level;
  • TP1 and TP2 target references;
  • initial reward-to-risk information;
  • 1R monitoring and analytical breakeven status;
  • signal badge and setup direction;
  • local TP1, TP2, SL and breakeven observation counters.

The plan is visual guidance only. ELARA AI does not execute or manage a real position; the trader remains responsible for order placement, position sizing and trade management.

How ELARA approaches a reversal

Bullish liquidity reversal

Price first attacks liquidity below a session low. ELARA then checks whether the penetration is meaningful, whether the completed candle returns inside the range, whether the lower wick shows rejection and whether the next price action supports a move away from the swept area. If enough evidence aligns and the safety filters pass, Long Pulse can develop into a confirmed bullish opportunity.

Bearish liquidity reversal

Price attacks liquidity above a session high, but continuation begins to fail. ELARA evaluates the upper-wick response, close location, bearish displacement, return inside structure and follow-through. When those conditions align, Short Pulse and Reversal Radar can identify a qualified bearish opportunity for independent confirmation.

How ELARA approaches a breakout

A valid continuation requires more than price briefly touching the other side of a range. ELARA's Pulse Breakout Engine studies how far the candle closes beyond structure, how much of the candle is directional body, whether displacement is meaningful relative to ATR and whether subsequent completed candles support acceptance.

Strong Breakout Energy can help a trader avoid selling simply because a session high has broken or buying simply because a session low has broken. Weak acceptance combined with strong rejection can instead increase the relevance of the Reversal Radar.

Sometimes the best decision is WAIT

ELARA AI is designed to reject conditions that do not meet its safety rules. The Decision State can remain neutral or display a clear warning when:

  • spread is too high;
  • volatility is too low;
  • a candle is abnormally large;
  • session data is insufficient;
  • the structural reward-to-risk is poor;
  • closed-candle confirmation is incomplete.

This does not remove trading risk, but it helps prevent every market fluctuation from being presented as an opportunity.

Midnight Aurora visual identity

ELARA AI includes a distinctive chart theme designed to remain clear over session zones. Luminous aqua bullish candles, orchid-rose bearish candles, restrained violet structure and deep midnight backgrounds create a consistent professional workspace.

  • unique aqua and orchid candle palette;
  • subtle Asian, London and New York session zones;
  • session high and low structure lines;
  • previous-day high, previous-day low and day-open references;
  • draggable and minimizable dashboard;
  • saved panel position per chart, symbol and timeframe;
  • optional chart-theme restoration when the indicator is removed.

A practical manual-trading workflow

Step 1: Verify that the session times match your broker's server clock.

Step 2: Read ELARA Flow Bias and compare Long Pulse with Short Pulse.

Step 3: Decide whether price is interacting with intact liquidity, sweeping a level, or accepting a breakout.

Step 4: Compare Reversal Radar with Breakout Energy. They describe different market stories and should not be interpreted as identical signals.

Step 5: Wait for the confirmed Decision State. Closed-candle confirmation is recommended for stable decisions.

Step 6: Review entry, invalidation, targets, spread, news risk and position size before placing any manual order.

Step 7: Skip the trade if price has already moved too far from the reference entry or the setup no longer meets your personal reward-to-risk rules.

Markets and timeframes

ELARA AI can be used on Forex, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies where suitable broker data is available. It may be particularly useful on actively traded symbols such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

M15 is a practical starting point because it offers a balance between session detail and signal stability. Lower timeframes react more quickly but contain more noise and spread sensitivity. Higher timeframes provide broader structure but naturally produce fewer events. No timeframe or preset is universally best.

Sweep distance, spread limits, minimum ATR and session times should be calibrated to the instrument and broker. Settings copied from a major FX pair should not be applied unchanged to gold, indices or cryptocurrency.

What is included

ELARA AI is a native MetaTrader 5 indicator with no DLL and no external service dependency. Its engine includes session mapping, liquidity-sweep detection, reversal/trap analysis, breakout acceptance, volatility normalization, spread filtering, target ranking, visual trade planning and configurable alerts.

Users can control session schedules, sweep sensitivity, wick requirements, reversal and breakout thresholds, higher-timeframe context, ATR settings, signal grades, target mode, dashboard behavior, chart visuals and notification channels.

Designed for decisions—not dependency

ELARA AI does not claim to predict the future. Its percentages are normalized summaries of currently aligned rules, not guaranteed win probabilities. A high Reversal Radar score means more rejection-related evidence is present. High Breakout Energy means more acceptance-related evidence is aligned.

The purpose is to make the reasoning visible. The trader can compare ELARA's state with price action, market structure, scheduled news and personal risk rules before deciding whether the setup deserves attention.

Who is ELARA AI for?

ELARA AI is designed for manual session and liquidity traders, London and New York reversal traders, and breakout traders who want acceptance confirmation before acting. It can also support gold and index traders who need a fast visual summary of session structure.

It is most suitable for traders who understand basic candlesticks, stop-loss placement, reward-to-risk and position sizing. New traders may use the interface as a learning aid, but should never treat a Long Pulse, Short Pulse or confirmed opportunity as an instruction to trade without independent confirmation.

IMPORTANT TRADING NOTE

ELARA AI is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify or close positions. Long Pulse, Short Pulse, Reversal Radar, Breakout Energy, target levels and outcome counters do not guarantee future performance. Always confirm every setup independently and use appropriate risk management.

Before purchasing

Please review the screenshots and product information carefully. Broker symbols, prices, spreads, session times, daylight-saving schedules, tick volume and historical data can differ. Therefore, dashboard values, signals and visual outcomes may vary between brokers and accounts.

No indicator can eliminate risk or predict every market movement. Begin on a demo account, verify the session configuration and observe the indicator across different market conditions before considering live use.

Price leaves clues. ELARA organizes the evidence.
FIRST 3 BUYERS — ONLY $43
Next tiers: $55 → $69 → $105  |  Planned standard price: $249
Once a launch tier is completed, pricing moves to the next level.
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Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
XAU DARK HORIZON SCALP AI — LAUNCH ACCESS A focused XAUUSD decision dashboard for traders who want market context—not another chart full of unexplained arrows. FIRST 3 BUYERS: $43 FIRST 3 BUYERS $43 NEXT PRICE TIER $55 THIRD PRICE TIER $69 FINAL LAUNCH TIER $105 PLANNED STANDARD PRICE $249 Launch pricing moves forward: when the first three copies at $43 are gone, the product moves to the next listed tier. Completed tiers are not planned to reopen. XAU DARK HORIZON SCALP AI GOLD MARKET DECISIO
Nyra Pulse AI
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
NYRA PULSE AI — LIMITED LAUNCH ACCESS A volatility-lifecycle and momentum-transition engine for traders who want to recognize when market energy is building, releasing, sustaining, retracing, or fading. FIRST 3 BUYERS — ONLY $42 FIRST 3 BUYERS $42 NEXT PRICE TIER $55 THIRD PRICE TIER $69 FINAL LAUNCH TIER $105 PLANNED STANDARD PRICE $249 Launch pricing increases automatically: after the first three copies at $42 are sold, NYRA moves to the next listed tier. Completed tiers are not planned to
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI AstraQuant Smart Liquidity AI is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a cleaner and more structured way to understand market behavior. Instead of depending on simple arrows or basic crossover systems, the indicator focuses on liquidity sweeps, momentum behavior, volatility conditions, and multi-timeframe alignment to help traders read the market with better clarity. Many traders struggle because charts become overloaded with indicators
Zyra XAU Scalper
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
ZYRA XAU SCALP Precision Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — designed for traders who want structured execution, controlled risk, and consistent performance . LIMITED LAUNCH PHASE First 10 users → $97 7 copies already activated — only 3 slots remaining Next Phase: $127 (next 10 users) Final Price: $399+ This is a controlled release. Once this tier is sold out, price increases immediately. Early adopters benefit the most — both in price and long-term value. This is not a mass-release
Aether Algomatrix
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Aether EA — XAUUSD Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Aether EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The system was developed with the behavior of the gold market in mind, including volatility, session movement, spread conditions, and price fluctuations that are commonly seen in XAUUSD trading. Gold often behaves differently compared to traditional forex pairs. Price movement can become highly active during major sessions, spreads may vary, and volatility can inc
EMA Ribbon Trend Pro MT5
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro (MT5) Профессиональный индикатор EMA Ribbon для MetaTrader 5 Обзор — Для трейдеров, которые следуют за трендом AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Trend Pro — это профессиональный индикатор тренда на основе EMA Ribbon для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для трейдеров, которым важны чёткое подтверждение тренда, дисциплинированные входы и стабильные сигналы без перерисовки. Индикатор помогает торговать только в направлении реального тренда, избегая бокового рынка и хаотичных движе
XAU Ai Engine
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
XAU AI Engine EA XAU AI Engine EA is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer an organized approach to XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Gold often behaves differently from many forex pairs due to changing volatility, session activity, and rapid price movement. Because of this, some traders prefer systems designed specifically for XAUUSD trading conditions. XAU AI Engine EA is intended to help automate trade execution and position management while allowing traders to mainta
Gold Scalp Blast MT4 EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Gold Scalp Blast EA MT4 -- Professional XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor with Multi-TP Batch Trading Gold Scalp Blast EA is a fully automated gold trading robot built for XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It uses a proven trend-following strategy based on Parabolic SAR and 200 EMA crossover signals to identify high-probability scalping entries on the M15 timeframe. Every trade is backed by a multi-take-profit batch system that opens up to 11 positions per signal, each with its own TP level, g
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 – XAUUSD Automated Scalping Expert Advisor Overview Gold Scalp Matrix Pro v4.0 is an automated trading system developed specifically for the gold market (XAUUSD). The EA is designed to identify short-term opportunities and execute trades automatically using a structured scalping strategy. The system combines trend confirmation with reversal detection to enter trades during strong market momentum. It is designed for traders who want an automated solution that can manag
Smart Trade Manager Pro Smart Trail
Prabir Sarkar
Утилиты
Trade Assistance AlgoMatrix v2.0 – Advanced Trade Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 Trade Assistance AlgoMatrix v2.0 is a professional trade management utility for MT5 designed for traders who want better control over positions, exits, and risk directly from the chart. Many traders spend most of their time searching for entries, but long-term consistency often depends on how trades are managed after entry. This utility was created to make that process easier by providing a structured and pract
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Indicator
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview AlgoMatrix EMA Ribbon Indicator is a trend-following indicator developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to help traders identify structured market trends and reduce the impact of noisy or sideways price movements. Many indicators produce frequent signals that can create confusion rather than clarity. The goal of this indicator is different. It focuses on providing cleaner, more disciplined signals by combining an EMA ribbon structur
Smart SMC Pro
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
Smart SMC Pro for MT5 Smart SMC Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who prefer a more structured way to analyze market behavior using Smart Money Concepts. Many traders using SMC methods often combine multiple tools to track market structure, order blocks, liquidity areas, and price imbalances. This can sometimes make chart analysis more complicated or visually crowded. Smart SMC Pro was designed with a simpler approach in mind — bringing several commonly used Smart Money Concep
NeonPulse Pro MT5
Prabir Sarkar
Индикаторы
NeonPulse Pro — All-in-One Neon Glow Trading System I built NeonPulse Pro because I was tired of messy charts. Too many indicators, too many lines, and still not knowing when to enter or exit. So I created something different — an indicator that makes your chart look clean, feel premium, and actually tell you what to do . Everything runs on a dark neon theme. Signals glow. Trends are color-coded. SL and TP levels appear automatically. You open your chart, and within seconds you know exactly wher
Aurex BTC Gold EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Aurex BTC Gold EA — Multi-Asset Fibonacci Breakout System — Limited Launch Release Launch Promotion — Limited Distribution Version 1.0 is now officially released with full support for both BTCUSD and XAUUSD . 47 copies already secured — only 3 remaining at this price. A price adjustment is scheduled after this phase. Early access ensures the lowest entry point before permanent price increase. This is not a mass-release EA. Distribution is intentionally limited. Developed From Real Trading
Putri Gold Hunter EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
PUTRI GOLD HUNTER EA A smart and disciplined gold trading system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 — built for traders who want consistency, control, and long-term confidence. FLASH SALE — LIMITED EARLY ACCESS Already 1 6 copies sold — many traders have already secured this early pricing. Only 4 copies remaining at the current price. $97 Price Increase Plan: After these 4 copies → $197 Final retail price → $2,997 This is an early access launch price. Once this level is sold out, the price will move u
Live Gold EA
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Live Gold EA - Professional XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Live Gold EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD / Gold trading with smart trade management, adaptive risk control, drawdown protection, and a clean professional dashboard. It is built for traders who want a structured automated gold trading system with optimized internal logic and user-friendly risk controls. Limited Launch Offer The price will increase step by step as more users purchase the EA. First 3 buyers:
Valkyra XAU Hedging
Prabir Sarkar
Эксперты
Valkyra XAU Hedging Valkyra XAU Hedging is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The EA is intended for traders who prefer an automated and structured approach to managing gold market activity. Gold markets can behave differently from many forex pairs due to changing volatility, session movement, and spread conditions. Because of this, some traders prefer trading systems that are focused specifically on XAUUSD market behavior. Valkyra XAU Hedging is designed
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