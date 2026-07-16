PowerBreaker

PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint. It doesn’t guess — it knows. Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision.

🟢 TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data)

In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow, and the stats confirmed:

  • P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout

  • Committee majority = TRUE

  • Accuracy = 0.75

  • Volatility = 0.84 → strong continuation environment

  • Loss expectation = low

The indicator classified the breakout as TRUE, and price followed the arrow direction exactly as predicted.

This is a real, verified breakout — not repainting, not guessing. The green arrow showed the correct direction before the move happened.


🔴 FALSE Breakout — Red/Orange Arrow (Real Data)

In the other chart, the indicator printed a red/orange arrow, and the stats proved it was a trap:

  • P(trend) = 41.8% → weak trend

  • Kelly = FALSE (trap)

  • Accuracy = 0.272 → low

  • Barrier = 0.1893 → weak breakout strength

  • Majority = 0.701 → committee rejected the breakout

  • Inaccurate = 0.293

  • Loss range = high

The indicator classified the breakout as FALSE, and price did NOT continue downward — exactly as the red/orange arrow warned.

This shows the system’s ability to filter out fake breakouts and protect traders from bad entries.


🔍 1. “Last break: DOWN (TrueUp=22.72% calibrated) disagreement=10.6 ⇒ likely FAIL”

Meaning

  • Last break: DOWN The most recent breakout attempt was downward (price tried to break lower).

  • TrueUp = 22.72% This is the calibrated probability that the breakout is actually valid (true breakout). 22% is very low, meaning the breakout is weak and likely fake.

  • Disagreement = 10.6 This measures how much the internal models disagree with each other. Higher disagreement = lower confidence.

  • likely FAIL The indicator concludes the breakout is false.

  • Trading Interpretation

    • Do NOT sell, even though the breakout is DOWN.

    • The indicator is telling you: “This breakout is fake. Expect reversal or chop.”

Core Strengths: Must be used on H1 or H4 for excelent results.

  • Lime: The AI is highly confident this is a strong, winning breakout.
  • Green (Medium Sea Green): The AI believes this is likely a real breakout, but with moderate confidence.
  • Silver: The AI is uncertain or its internal experts disagree, meaning this is a risky coin-toss.
  • Brown (Sandy Brown): The AI suspects this is a fakeout and the price will likely fail to continue.
  • Red: The AI is highly confident this is a dangerous trap and you should avoid trading it.
  • Gray (Dim Gray): The AI is still warming up and learning, so it cannot judge the breakout yet.

  • True/False Breakout Detection: Distinguishes genuine momentum from false liquidity sweeps with institutional‑grade clarity.

  • No Repaint Guarantee: Every signal is final, verified, and mathematically consistent — no shifting, no illusions.

  • Adaptive Quant Logic: Learns from volatility patterns and structural shifts to maintain high predictive power across all market conditions.

  • Multi‑Layer Classification: Goes beyond simple breakout lines — analyzes liquidity, candle displacement, and compression zones to classify breakout validity.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on Forex, Crypto, Metals, and Indices.

Trust‑Building Launch

PowerBreaker is currently low price, not because it’s basic — but because I shall want to build trust here and it must be earned through performance, not promises. Early adopters can experience its full quant power without cost. Once its reputation is established, the price will move to 100+ USD, reflecting its true market value and verified accuracy.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Whether you’re sc alping intraday swings or timing precision entries in trending markets , Paragon Accelerator Prime acts as your real‑time market radar — scanning, filtering, and highlighting opportunities with the discipline and clarity of an institutional trading desk. Key Advantages: Ultra‑fast pattern detection for early market entries. False‑signal filtration using multi‑layer trend and volatility checks. Optimized for small & medium timeframes without sacrificing accuracy. Professional‑
Advanced Fibonacci
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
FiboChampion
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
Fibonacci Xcel
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Xcel – The Fibonacci Indicator That Thinks Ahead. It fuses advanced Fibonacci analytics , real‑time sentiment tracking , and a proprietary Market Quantum State Engine to give traders a crystal‑clear view of what’s happening now — and what’s likely to happen next. Core Capabilities Dynamic Fibonacci Mapping – Automatically adapts retracements, extensions, and projections to evolving price structures. Sentiment Fusion Layer – Integrates live market sentiment data to validate or ch
Market Mood Insight
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
Market state detector: Super Trend, Transition, Chaos,   Consolidation, Breakout (from consolidation squeeze)   Plots a color-coded histogram in a separate window where   value = state code and color = state category.   State codes (ENUM_MARKET_STATE):     0 MARKET_QUANTUM_SUPER_TREND     1 MARKET_QUANTUM_TRANSITION     2 MARKET_QUANTUM_CHAOS     3 MARKET_QUANTUM_CONSOLIDATION     4 MARKET_QUANTUM_BREAKOUT Instant Clarity "Read the market’s mood in seconds." "From chaos to trend — spot the
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Эксперты
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
ScalpingAdvisor
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Утилиты
MomentumDeploy Scalping Advisor Precision Entry. Momentum-Driven Execution. MomentumDeploy is a high-performance scalping advisor designed to identify and exploit short-term price bursts with surgical precision. Built for fast-moving markets, it doesn’t just react to volatility — it anticipates it. At its core is a proprietary momentum detection engine that scans live price action for optimal deployment zones. Whether you're trading manually or automating execution, MomentumDeploy acts as your
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Утилиты
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
DominusAI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The DominusAI  is a next‑generation market‑assessment tool designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and confidence in their decision‑making. Instead of relying on a single indicator or lagging signal, this system blends multiple analytical perspectives into one unified interface, helping traders understand the market’s current condition and potential directional bias. This indicator does not repaint, does not rely on fixed patterns, and does not use any form of optimization curve‑fitti
DominusAIRocket
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Индикаторы
The DominusAIRocket evaluates the market through several independent analytical lenses and merges them into a single decision output. The internal logic is proprietary, but the system is designed to mimic the layered reasoning approach used in advanced AI models. Unified BUY/SELL/WAIT Signal All analytical layers are combined into a single, easy‑to‑read decision displayed on the panel. This is not a simple moving‑average crossover or a repackaged indicator. The indicator uses a layered analytica
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